Fantasy football rankings - Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
After another exciting week of NFL action, Week 6 is officially here! Fantasy managers will face the bye-week gauntlet as the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings are on the bye. At RotoBaller HQ, we kick off Week 6 with our early Week 6 overall rankings to help you get a head start on finding injury or bye-week replacements. Our rankings will update throughout the week as injuries and news continue to come in.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|6
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|7
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|8
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|10
|Christian Watson
|WR
|2
|11
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|2
|12
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|13
|Drake London
|WR
|2
|14
|Nico Collins
|WR
|2
|15
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|2
|16
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|17
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|18
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|19
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|20
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|21
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|22
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|3
|23
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|24
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|25
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|26
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|27
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|28
|Mike Evans
|WR
|4
|29
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|30
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|31
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|32
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|33
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|34
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|4
|35
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|4
|36
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|5
|37
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|38
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|39
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|5
|40
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|41
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|42
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|43
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|44
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|45
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|46
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|47
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|48
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|5
|49
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|50
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|51
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|5
|52
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|5
|53
|Josh Downs
|WR
|6
|54
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|55
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|6
|56
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|6
|57
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|6
|58
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|59
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|6
|60
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|61
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|62
|Woody Marks
|RB
|6
|63
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|7
|64
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|7
|65
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|66
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|67
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|68
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|69
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|70
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|7
|71
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|7
|72
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|73
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|74
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|7
|75
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|76
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|7
|77
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|7
|78
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|7
|79
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|80
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|7
|81
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|82
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|83
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|84
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|85
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|86
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|87
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|8
|88
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|8
|89
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|90
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|8
|91
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|8
|92
|Darren Waller
|TE
|8
|93
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|8
|94
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|8
|95
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|8
|96
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|97
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|98
|Najee Harris
|RB
|8
|99
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|100
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|101
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|8
|102
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|103
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|9
|104
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|105
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|106
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|107
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|9
|108
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|9
|109
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|110
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|9
|111
|Cade Otton
|TE
|9
|112
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|9
|113
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|9
|114
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|115
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|9
|116
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|9
|117
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|118
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|119
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|9
|120
|Justice Hill
|RB
|9
|121
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|10
|122
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|123
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|124
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|10
|125
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|126
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|10
|127
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|10
|128
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|10
|129
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|10
|130
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|131
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|10
|132
|Cody White
|WR
|10
|133
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|134
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|135
|Noah Fant
|TE
|10
|136
|George Holani
|RB
|10
|137
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|10
|138
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|10
|139
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|10
|140
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|10
|141
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|142
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|143
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|11
|144
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|11
|145
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|146
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|11
|147
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|148
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|149
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|11
|150
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|11
|151
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|11
|152
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|153
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|11
|154
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|155
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|156
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|11
|157
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|11
|158
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|159
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|160
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|11
|161
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|11
|162
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|11
|163
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|11
|164
|Noah Gray
|TE
|11
|165
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|11
|166
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|11
|167
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|11
|168
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|12
|169
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|170
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|171
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|12
|172
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|12
|173
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|12
|174
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|175
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|12
|176
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|12
|177
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|12
|178
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|179
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|12
|180
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|12
|181
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|182
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|183
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|184
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|12
|185
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|12
|186
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|12
|187
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|12
|188
|Sam Roush
|TE
|12
|189
|Bo Melton
|WR
|12
|190
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|12
|191
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|12
|192
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|12
|193
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|12
|194
|John Metchie III
|WR
|12
|195
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|196
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|12
|197
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|198
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|199
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|12
|200
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|13
|201
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|13
|202
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|203
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|13
|204
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|205
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|13
|206
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|207
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|208
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|209
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|210
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|211
|Davis Allen
|TE
|13
|212
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|213
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|214
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|13
|215
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|13
|216
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|217
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|13
|218
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|13
|219
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|220
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|221
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|13
|222
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|223
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|13
|224
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|13
|225
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|226
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|227
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|14
|228
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|229
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|14
|230
|Cade Stover
|TE
|14
|231
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|14
|232
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|14
|233
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|14
|234
|Hayden Rucci
|TE
|14
|235
|Savion Williams
|WR
|14
|236
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|14
|237
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|238
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|14
|239
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|240
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|241
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|14
|242
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|243
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|244
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|14
|245
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|14
|246
|Derius Davis
|WR
|14
|247
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|14
|248
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|14
|249
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|14
|250
|Jordan James
|RB
|14
|251
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|14
|252
|Malik Benson
|WR
|14
|253
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|14
|254
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|14
|255
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|14
|256
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|14
|257
|Dareke Young
|WR
|14
|258
|Deion Burks
|WR
|15
|259
|Barion Brown
|WR
|15
|260
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|261
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|15
|262
|Audric Estime
|RB
|15
|263
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|264
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|15
|265
|Kalel Mullings
|RB
|15
|266
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|267
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|15
|268
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|15
|269
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|270
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|15
|271
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|272
|Bam Knight
|RB
|15
|273
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|15
|274
|Carson Steele
|RB
|15
|275
|Adam Prentice
|RB
|15
|276
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|15
|277
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|15
|278
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|279
|Zavier Scott
|RB
|15
|280
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|281
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|282
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|15
|283
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|284
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|285
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|286
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|287
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|288
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|289
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|290
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|291
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|292
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|293
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|294
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|295
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|296
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|15
|297
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|298
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|15
|299
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|300
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|16
|301
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|302
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|303
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|304
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|16
|305
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|306
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|307
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|308
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|309
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|310
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|311
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|16
|312
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|17
|313
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|314
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|315
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|316
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|317
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|318
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|319
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|320
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|321
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|322
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|323
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|324
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|325
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|326
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|327
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|328
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|329
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|330
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|331
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|332
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|333
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|334
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|335
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|336
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|337
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|338
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|339
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|340
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|341
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|17
|342
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|343
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|344
|Tyler Loop
|K
|17
|345
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|346
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|347
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|348
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|349
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|350
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|351
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|352
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|18
|353
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|354
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|355
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|356
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|357
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|358
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|359
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|360
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|361
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|362
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|363
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|364
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|365
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|366
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|367
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|368
|Jason Sanders
|K
Week 6 Fantasy Football News
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams caught five of his seven targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns during Monday's loss against the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Adams' first touchdown tied the game in the second quarter, and his next touchdown pulled the Rams within one point before an extra point tied it up. The 33-year-old has now scored 20+ fantasy points in three of his last four games, although two of those contests were somewhat skewed by the absence of Puka Nacua.
With that being said, Nacua and Adams have shown that they can coexist as fantasy-relevant options, with the former ranking as a high-end WR1 and the latter checking in as a mid-range WR2. Adams, who has 18 touchdowns over his last 18 games, will look to remain an elite scoring threat in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, who most recently allowed Jameson Williams to find the end zone twice.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III logged 25 carries, 111 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. He also converted his lone target into a seven-yard reception. Although Cook scored twice and handled an enormous workload against the Rams, he also dealt with some serious ball security issues.
The 27-year-old finished with two fumbles (one fumble lost), nearly costing the Bills the game. This is nothing new for Cook, who has 10 fumbles over his last 22 games. On a more positive note, he has five touchdowns over his last four games and remains a high-end RB1 option in fantasy football. He continues to trend upward ahead of Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, who just surrendered a whopping 45 points to the Patriots.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua caught 17 of his 24 targets for 138 yards and one touchdown during Monday's loss against the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Although Los Angeles didn't win, it was no fault of Nacua's. The superstar receiver handled an extraordinarily large role, as his 24 targets amounted to a staggering 44.4% target share. Nacua has only played three games this season, and Monday's was easily his best.
He's now averaging 10.3 catches, 112.3 receiving yards, and 0.7 total touchdowns per game so far. It's no secret by now that Nacua will continue to operate as a high-end WR1 as long as he stays healthy. The 25-year-old should continue to feast in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, who just allowed Jameson Williams to rack up 47 yards and two touchdowns.
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) could return for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Barkley suffered the injury early in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and missed Sunday's 19-17 defeat against Jacksonville. His availability will depend on how he progresses through practice this week, although there is some optimism that he could be ready to return. The 29-year-old has rushed for 182 yards on 36 carries through four appearances this season, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt without finding the end zone.
Philadelphia's backfield has become increasingly depleted in his absence. Tank Bigsby (core muscle) remains on injured reserve, while Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia against Jacksonville that could sideline him for multiple weeks. Dameon Pierce took over after Shipley's departure but managed just 14 yards on 11 carries as the Eagles finished with 22 rushing yards. Barkley would reclaim the lead role if healthy enough to play, making his practice participation especially important for fantasy managers preparing their Week 6 lineups.
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kenneth Walker, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Saquon Barkley, Rhamondre Stevenson, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Harold Fannin Jr., Colston Loveland, Ladd McConkey, Dameon Pierce, Chig Okonkwo, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, and Justin Herbert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
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Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Kenneth Walker, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Saquon Barkley, Rhamondre Stevenson, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Harold Fannin Jr., Colston Loveland, Ladd McConkey, Dameon Pierce, Chig Okonkwo, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, and Justin Herbert:
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