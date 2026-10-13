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Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 6 Early Updates

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Kenneth Walker - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Props Picks

Fantasy football rankings - Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 6 Fantasy Football News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

After another exciting week of NFL action, Week 6 is officially here! Fantasy managers will face the bye-week gauntlet as the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings are on the bye. At RotoBaller HQ, we kick off Week 6 with our early Week 6 overall rankings to help you get a head start on finding injury or bye-week replacements. Our rankings will update throughout the week as injuries and news continue to come in.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 3 Jonathan Taylor RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Kyren Williams RB
2 6 Puka Nacua WR
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 Derrick Henry RB
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 Christian Watson WR
2 11 Jaylen Warren RB
2 12 Javonte Williams RB
2 13 Drake London WR
2 14 Nico Collins WR
2 15 Zay Flowers WR
2 16 James Cook III RB
3 17 Chris Olave WR
3 18 Chuba Hubbard RB
3 19 Malik Nabers WR
3 20 D'Andre Swift RB
3 21 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 22 Bucky Irving RB
3 23 Brock Bowers TE
3 24 Trey McBride TE
4 25 Davante Adams WR
4 26 Cam Skattebo RB
4 27 Matthew Golden WR
4 28 Mike Evans WR
4 29 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
4 30 George Kittle TE
4 31 Parker Washington WR
4 32 Garrett Wilson WR
4 33 George Pickens WR
4 34 Michael Wilson WR
4 35 Emanuel Wilson RB
4 36 MarShawn Lloyd RB
5 37 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 38 A.J. Brown WR
5 39 Braelon Allen RB
5 40 Rashee Rice WR
5 41 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 42 Jalen Coker WR
5 43 Isaiah Likely TE
5 44 DK Metcalf WR
5 45 Luther Burden III WR
5 46 Tyler Warren TE
5 47 DeVonta Smith WR
5 48 Tucker Kraft TE
5 49 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 50 Terry McLaurin WR
5 51 Saquon Barkley RB
5 52 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
5 53 Josh Downs WR
6 54 DJ Moore WR
6 55 Tony Pollard RB
6 56 Travis Kelce TE
6 57 Denzel Boston WR
6 58 Carnell Tate WR
6 59 Dallas Goedert TE
6 60 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 61 Stefon Diggs WR
6 62 Woody Marks RB
6 63 Tre Tucker WR
7 64 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
7 65 Juwan Johnson TE
7 66 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 67 Rome Odunze WR
7 68 Devaughn Vele WR
7 69 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 70 Pat Freiermuth TE
7 71 Jeremiyah Love RB
7 72 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 73 Colston Loveland TE
7 74 Xavier Worthy WR
7 75 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 76 Germie Bernard WR
7 77 Kendre Miller RB
7 78 Hunter Henry TE
7 79 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 80 RJ Harvey RB
7 81 Omarion Hampton RB
7 82 Keenan Allen WR
7 83 Ladd McConkey WR
7 84 Blake Corum RB
7 85 Mark Andrews TE
7 86 Tyler Higbee TE
8 87 Alvin Kamara RB
8 88 Dameon Pierce RB
8 89 Brenton Strange TE
8 90 Kendrick Bourne WR
8 91 Dontayvion Wicks WR
8 92 Darren Waller TE
8 93 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
8 94 Jake Ferguson TE
8 95 Keon Coleman WR
8 96 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 97 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 98 Najee Harris RB
8 99 Romeo Doubs WR
8 100 Courtland Sutton WR
8 101 Tyler Allgeier RB
8 102 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 103 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 104 Dalton Schultz TE
9 105 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 106 AJ Barner TE
9 107 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
9 108 Rashod Bateman WR
9 109 Kalif Raymond WR
9 110 Keaton Mitchell RB
9 111 Cade Otton TE
9 112 Rico Dowdle RB
9 113 Tyjae Spears RB
9 114 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 115 Raheim Sanders RB
9 116 Darnell Washington TE
9 117 Khalil Shakir WR
9 118 Rachaad White RB
9 119 Brandin Cooks WR
9 120 Justice Hill RB
9 121 DeMario Douglas WR
10 122 Michael Mayer TE
10 123 Malachi Fields WR
10 124 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
10 125 Kimani Vidal RB
10 126 Emmett Johnson RB
10 127 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
10 128 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
10 129 Darius Cooper WR
10 130 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 131 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 132 Cody White WR
10 133 Cooper Kupp WR
10 134 Makai Lemon WR
10 135 Noah Fant TE
10 136 George Holani RB
10 137 Kaelon Black RB
10 138 Efton Chism III WR
10 139 Antonio Williams WR
10 140 Ty Johnson RB
10 141 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 142 Evan Engram TE
11 143 Jaylin Noel WR
11 144 Eli Raridon TE
11 145 Austin Ekeler RB
11 146 Mason Taylor TE
11 147 Colby Parkinson TE
11 148 Gunnar Helm TE
11 149 Isaiah Williams WR
11 150 Roschon Johnson RB
11 151 Cole Kmet TE
11 152 Ted Hurst WR
11 153 Sean Tucker RB
11 154 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 155 Xavier Hutchinson WR
11 156 Charlie Kolar TE
11 157 Troy Franklin WR
11 158 Jahan Dotson WR
11 159 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 160 Darnell Mooney WR
11 161 Jacob Cowing WR
11 162 Dawson Knox TE
11 163 Kyle Williams WR
11 164 Noah Gray TE
11 165 Dare Ogunbowale RB
11 166 Josh Cameron WR
11 167 Skyy Moore WR
11 168 Austin Hooper TE
12 169 Treylon Burks WR
12 170 Theo Johnson TE
12 171 Brycen Tremayne WR
12 172 Jonnu Smith TE
12 173 CJ Donaldson RB
12 174 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 175 Foster Moreau TE
12 176 Isaiah Bond WR
12 177 Jalen Brooks WR
12 178 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 179 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
12 180 Matthew Hibner TE
12 181 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 182 Devontez Walker WR
12 183 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 184 Jalen Royals WR
12 185 Tim Patrick WR
12 186 Reggie Virgil WR
12 187 Tommy Tremble TE
12 188 Sam Roush TE
12 189 Bo Melton WR
12 190 Tyler Goodson RB
12 191 Daniel Bellinger TE
12 192 Brandon Smith WR
12 193 Blake Whiteheart TE
12 194 John Metchie III WR
12 195 Seth McGowan RB
12 196 Luke Farrell TE
12 197 Zachariah Branch WR
12 198 Calvin Ridley WR
12 199 Jeremy Ruckert TE
12 200 Teagan Quitoriano TE
13 201 Tyler Badie RB
13 202 Tez Johnson WR
13 203 Konata Mumpfield WR
13 204 John Bates TE
13 205 Elijah Higgins TE
13 206 Tory Horton WR
13 207 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 208 Mitchell Evans TE
13 209 Nate Adkins TE
13 210 Bryce Lance WR
13 211 Davis Allen TE
13 212 Adam Trautman TE
13 213 Nate Boerkircher TE
13 214 Corey Kiner RB
13 215 Luke Schoonmaker TE
13 216 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 217 Dylan Laube RB
13 218 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
13 219 Ray Davis RB
13 220 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 221 A.J. Dillon RB
13 222 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 223 Oscar Delp TE
13 224 Tanner Koziol TE
13 225 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
13 226 Chimere Dike WR
13 227 Jordan Watkins WR
14 228 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 229 Josh Cuevas TE
14 230 Cade Stover TE
14 231 Jackson Hawes TE
14 232 Dyami Brown WR
14 233 Theo Wease Jr. WR
14 234 Hayden Rucci TE
14 235 Savion Williams WR
14 236 Ian Thomas TE
14 237 Hunter Luepke RB
14 238 Malachi Corley WR
14 239 Isaiah Davis RB
14 240 Ben Sinnott TE
14 241 Kaden Wetjen WR
14 242 Jahdae Walker WR
14 243 Travis Hunter WR
14 244 Zach Ertz TE
14 245 Cyrus Allen WR
14 246 Derius Davis WR
14 247 Johnny Mundt TE
14 248 Ameer Abdullah RB
14 249 Elijah Sarratt WR
14 250 Jordan James RB
14 251 Zavion Thomas WR
14 252 Malik Benson WR
14 253 Jake Briningstool TE
14 254 Julius Chestnut RB
14 255 Alec Ingold RB
14 256 Greg Dortch WR
14 257 Dareke Young WR
14 258 Deion Burks WR
15 259 Barion Brown WR
15 260 Brashard Smith RB
15 261 Tutu Atwell WR
15 262 Audric Estime RB
15 263 Drew Ogletree TE
15 264 Kameron Johnson WR
15 265 Kalel Mullings RB
15 266 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 267 Skyler Bell WR
15 268 Nikko Remigio WR
15 269 Rasheen Ali RB
15 270 Patrick Ricard RB
15 271 Charlie Woerner TE
15 272 Bam Knight RB
15 273 Jelani Woods TE
15 274 Carson Steele RB
15 275 Adam Prentice RB
15 276 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
15 277 Kene Nwangwu RB
15 278 Elijah Moore WR
15 279 Zavier Scott RB
15 280 Charlie Jones WR
15 281 Payne Durham TE
15 282 Anthony Gould WR
15 283 Josh Allen QB
15 284 Brock Purdy QB
15 285 Jordan Love QB
15 286 Drake Maye QB
15 287 Lamar Jackson QB
15 288 Jayden Daniels QB
15 289 Matthew Stafford QB
15 290 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 291 Dak Prescott QB
15 292 Caleb Williams QB
15 293 Bryce Young QB
15 294 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 295 Kirk Cousins QB
15 296 Aaron Rodgers QB
15 297 Tyler Shough QB
15 298 Jalen Hurts QB
15 299 C.J. Stroud QB
15 300 Jameis Winston QB
16 301 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 302 Sam Darnold QB
16 303 Bo Nix QB
16 304 Jalon Daniels QB
16 305 Deshaun Watson QB
16 306 Daniel Jones QB
16 307 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 308 Justin Herbert QB
16 309 Cam Ward QB
16 310 Geno Smith QB
16 311 Tyler Huntley QB
16 312 Tyson Bagent QB
17 313 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 314 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 315 New England Patriots DST
17 316 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 317 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 318 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 319 Denver Broncos DST
17 320 New York Giants DST
17 321 Houston Texans DST
17 322 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 323 Chicago Bears DST
17 324 New Orleans Saints DST
17 325 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 326 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 327 Carolina Panthers DST
17 328 Buffalo Bills DST
17 329 Cleveland Browns DST
17 330 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 331 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 332 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 333 Tennessee Titans DST
17 334 New York Jets DST
17 335 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 336 Green Bay Packers DST
17 337 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 338 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 339 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 340 Washington Commanders DST
17 341 Spencer Shrader K
17 342 Brandon Aubrey K
17 343 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 344 Tyler Loop K
17 345 Cam Little K
17 346 Jason Myers K
18 347 Eddy Pineiro K
18 348 Harrison Butker K
18 349 Trey Smack K
18 350 Tyler Bass K
18 351 Matt Gay K
18 352 Harrison Mevis K
18 353 Chris Boswell K
18 354 Cairo Santos K
18 355 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 356 Daniel Carlson K
18 357 Drew Stevens K
18 358 Dominic Zvada K
18 359 Nick Folk K
18 360 Andy Borregales K
18 361 Jake Elliott K
18 362 Chad Ryland K
18 363 Wil Lutz K
18 364 Chase McLaughlin K
18 365 Andre Szmyt K
18 366 Joey Slye K
18 367 Cameron Dicker K
18 368 Jason Sanders K

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football News

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams caught five of his seven targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns during Monday's loss against the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Adams' first touchdown tied the game in the second quarter, and his next touchdown pulled the Rams within one point before an extra point tied it up. The 33-year-old has now scored 20+ fantasy points in three of his last four games, although two of those contests were somewhat skewed by the absence of Puka Nacua.

With that being said, Nacua and Adams have shown that they can coexist as fantasy-relevant options, with the former ranking as a high-end WR1 and the latter checking in as a mid-range WR2. Adams, who has 18 touchdowns over his last 18 games, will look to remain an elite scoring threat in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, who most recently allowed Jameson Williams to find the end zone twice.

 

James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III logged 25 carries, 111 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. He also converted his lone target into a seven-yard reception. Although Cook scored twice and handled an enormous workload against the Rams, he also dealt with some serious ball security issues.

The 27-year-old finished with two fumbles (one fumble lost), nearly costing the Bills the game. This is nothing new for Cook, who has 10 fumbles over his last 22 games. On a more positive note, he has five touchdowns over his last four games and remains a high-end RB1 option in fantasy football. He continues to trend upward ahead of Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, who just surrendered a whopping 45 points to the Patriots.

 

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua caught 17 of his 24 targets for 138 yards and one touchdown during Monday's loss against the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Although Los Angeles didn't win, it was no fault of Nacua's. The superstar receiver handled an extraordinarily large role, as his 24 targets amounted to a staggering 44.4% target share. Nacua has only played three games this season, and Monday's was easily his best.

He's now averaging 10.3 catches, 112.3 receiving yards, and 0.7 total touchdowns per game so far. It's no secret by now that Nacua will continue to operate as a high-end WR1 as long as he stays healthy. The 25-year-old should continue to feast in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, who just allowed Jameson Williams to rack up 47 yards and two touchdowns.

 

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) could return for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Barkley suffered the injury early in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and missed Sunday's 19-17 defeat against Jacksonville. His availability will depend on how he progresses through practice this week, although there is some optimism that he could be ready to return. The 29-year-old has rushed for 182 yards on 36 carries through four appearances this season, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt without finding the end zone.

Philadelphia's backfield has become increasingly depleted in his absence. Tank Bigsby (core muscle) remains on injured reserve, while Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia against Jacksonville that could sideline him for multiple weeks. Dameon Pierce took over after Shipley's departure but managed just 14 yards on 11 carries as the Eagles finished with 22 rushing yards. Barkley would reclaim the lead role if healthy enough to play, making his practice participation especially important for fantasy managers preparing their Week 6 lineups.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kenneth Walker, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Saquon Barkley, Rhamondre Stevenson, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Harold Fannin Jr., Colston Loveland, Ladd McConkey, Dameon Pierce, Chig Okonkwo, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, and Justin Herbert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Kenneth Walker, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Saquon Barkley, Rhamondre Stevenson, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Harold Fannin Jr., Colston Loveland, Ladd McConkey, Dameon Pierce, Chig Okonkwo, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, and Justin Herbert:

Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
Brock Bowers
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Braelon Allen
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Nico Collins
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Puka Nacua
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
Bijan Robinson
Puka Nacua
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Puka Nacua
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Puka Nacua
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Puka Nacua
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Puka Nacua
vs
Kyren Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Chase Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
Javonte Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Trey McBride
Puka Nacua
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Puka Nacua
vs
Nico Collins
Puka Nacua
vs
Chris Olave
Puka Nacua
vs
Michael Wilson
Puka Nacua
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rome Odunze
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tre Tucker
Courtland Sutton
vs
Roman Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Courtland Sutton
vs
Keon Coleman
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mark Andrews
Courtland Sutton
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Courtland Sutton
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Courtland Sutton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Courtland Sutton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Courtland Sutton
vs
Nico Collins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Will Shipley
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Khalil Shakir
Colston Loveland
vs
Will Shipley
Colston Loveland
vs
Devaughn Vele
Colston Loveland
vs
KC Concepcion
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Colston Loveland
vs
Woody Marks
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ladd McConkey
vs
Cade Otton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Darius Cooper
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kendre Miller
Ladd McConkey
vs
Najee Harris
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Bell
Ladd McConkey
vs
Cody White
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Holani
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dameon Pierce
vs
AJ Barner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Malachi Fields
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dameon Pierce
vs
George Holani
Dameon Pierce
vs
Efton Chism III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chris Bell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cooper Kupp
Dameon Pierce
vs
Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyren Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cooper Kupp
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Rachaad White
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Germie Bernard
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Efton Chism III
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chig Okonkwo
vs
AJ Barner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Isaiah Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dameon Pierce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
George Kittle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Tyson Bagent
Drake Maye
vs
Jalon Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Hurts
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalen Hurts
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Hurts
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jalen Hurts
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Hurts
vs
Justin Herbert
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jameis Winston
Jalen Hurts
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jalen Hurts
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jalen Hurts
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Hurts
vs
Josh Allen
Jalen Hurts
vs
Dak Prescott
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Hurts
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jalen Hurts
vs
Joe Burrow
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalen Hurts
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Shough
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalon Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyson Bagent
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jameis Winston
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyler Murray
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Josh Allen
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Dak Prescott
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jared Goff
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Sam Darnold
vs
Kyler Murray
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyson Bagent
Sam Darnold
vs
C.J. Stroud
Sam Darnold
vs
Jalon Daniels
Sam Darnold
vs
Bo Nix
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Shough
Sam Darnold
vs
Jayden Daniels
Sam Darnold
vs
Jordan Love
Sam Darnold
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Darnold
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Sam Darnold
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Sam Darnold
vs
Josh Allen
Sam Darnold
vs
Dak Prescott
Sam Darnold
vs
Jared Goff
Sam Darnold
vs
Matthew Stafford
Sam Darnold
vs
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
vs
Deshaun Watson
Justin Herbert
vs
Jameis Winston
Justin Herbert
vs
Kirk Cousins
Justin Herbert
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Justin Herbert
vs
Jalen Hurts
Justin Herbert
vs
Malik Willis
Justin Herbert
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Justin Herbert
vs
Tyler Huntley
Justin Herbert
vs
Jordan Love
Justin Herbert
vs
Daniel Jones
Justin Herbert
vs
Tyler Shough
Justin Herbert
vs
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
vs
Dak Prescott
Justin Herbert
vs
Jared Goff
Justin Herbert
vs
Matthew Stafford
Justin Herbert
vs
Joe Burrow

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
A.J. Brown

Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Caleb Williams

All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
Kenyon Sadiq

in the Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cam York

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Jordan Staal

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Michael Penix Jr.

to Undergo an MRI
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Roman Wilson

to Miss a Few Weeks
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Ja'Marr Chase

Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return From Concussion
Michael Penix Jr.

Sits Out Overtime After Suffering Rib Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Maxime Raynaud

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Michael Carcone

Out Week-to-Week
Eetu Luostarinen

Fine for Monday
Travis Konecny

Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Connor Bedard

Logs Full Practice Sunday
Jacob Melanson

Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Won't Play Sunday
Matt Roy

Misses Third Straight Game
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Oso Ighodaro

Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
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