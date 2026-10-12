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NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Bills vs. Rams Monday Night Showdown

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Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Bills vs. Rams Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, October 12, 2026.

In This Article hide
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

We have another great MNF slate upon us; for the third time this season, we are writing about the L.A. Rams. I truly wish the NFL got a little more random when it came to picking who will be in these primetime slots, but alas, this should be a great game. Thursday Night Football was a crazy one with the rookie Jalon Daniels putting on a show against the Cowboys.

We have a look at a potential Super Bowl matchup as the Buffalo Bills (3-1) travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Rams. I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 5, Bills vs. Rams on October 12, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Matthew Stafford - QB, $13.5K (DK), $18K (FD)

Starting this one off with a bit of an obvious one, but with how much this Bills secondary has been prone to giving up big gains. This is a recipe for disaster for the Bills. Stafford and company have Davante Adams and Puka Nacua to throw to. Overall, the Bills are giving up the third most receiving yards.

They are also giving up the third most TDs to opposing WRs. This is getting us a great spot for both Nacua and Adams, but if Stafford spreads the ball around, then Stafford will likely be the more optimal one. He is an even better option on DK, where he is significantly cheaper than the other guys on the slate.

Josh Allen - QB, $17.7K (DK), $19.8K (FD)

I really didn't want to go back-to-back QBs, but there's no one else from the Bills I want in the MVP spot besides Josh Allen. Allen has done it all this season; he is even giving James Cook III a run for his money in red-zone rushing attempts. Allen is getting it done on 43% of rushing attempts compared to Cook's 57%.

Allen is averaging almost 30 fantasy points a game and is pretty much an auto lock into lineups. It's just whether or not you will be putting him into the MVP spot or not. He's super expensive at MVP, but getting close to 45 fantasy points there could be massive, even if it means tanking an extra player to fit him in.

Other Captains/MVPs: Puka Nacua

 

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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Kyren Williams - RB, $9.8K (DK), $10.4K (FD)

I have had the worst luck predicting what Kyren Williams will do game to game. When I think he is going to eat, he doesn't, and when I think he doesn't, he goes ballistic, like last week when he had 32 fantasy points. He could be in for another solid week, and if he keeps causing problems in the receiving game, he will pair well alongside Stafford.

Williams was targeted 13 times last week and caught 10! As an RB, that is CMC-type numbers! He hasn't seen as many rushing attempts, but he's stayed efficient. He has 80+ rushing yards in his last three games, and could be in for a big game here.

He's also been productive as a receiver and gets a great matchup against a Bills defense that has allowed the second-most receiving TDs to RBs.

DJ Moore - WR, $7.6K (DK), $9K (FD)

Dalton Kincaid has plummeted off the face of the earth, so I won't be taking a shot there as long as I see that production being limited, especially against a stout defense that has shut down TEs this season. Josh Allen has to throw to someone, though; I think DJ Moore and Keon Coleman will make for great spots here.

Moore has struggled a bit with staying healthy, but when he's on the field, he's an elite tool. Between Weeks 1 and 3, he combined for 18 targets and 167 receiving yards. He's been dealing with a bit of a shoulder issue, but it looks like he will play in this one. I expect lower ownership given how he's struggled to stay on the field.

That should give us a slight edge if he does in fact stay on the field. He should have the better matchup, as Khalil Shakir will face a rough night against Josh Wallace, who has shut down slot receivers this season.

Other Flex Options: Davante Adams, Tyler Bass, Harrison Mevis

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Keon Coleman - WR, $5.6K (DK), $5.6K (FD)

The Rams make for a tough spot against WRs, but with Joshua Palmer out. Keon Coleman should see an uptick in usage. In the two weeks Coleman has had 10+ fantasy points, it has been the weeks he has a 70% or higher snap percentage. Those were with Palmer in the lineup, but now without him, Coleman should continue having a sizeable role.

Last week he had a monster game; he was targeted seven times and caught six of them for 116 yards and a touchdown. The trust Josh Allen is gaining in Coleman can only build momentum. At Coleman's price, I'll gladly take a shot on him to continue this trend and give us another positive game.

Tyler Higbee - TE, $4.4K (DK), $4.6K (FD)

Tyler Higbee has had a couple of solid games; it has helped that both Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkison have been injured, but I think Higbee continues to see a solid role in this offense. With Ferguson down, Higbee has seen a snap% of 65% or higher in the last two weeks.

Higbee has seen 17 targets over the last two weeks and caught 13. If he can maintain that production, he'll be a great value play. He has one touchdown, and Stafford has loved throwing to TEs in the end zone. Parkinson was a staple in the red zone in the last two seasons; now is a chance for Higbee to build on the connection he has made in the last two weeks with Stafford.

Other Value Options: Jordan Whittington, Dawson Knox

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

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