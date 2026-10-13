👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs (RB) Week 6 Early Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
JK Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 Running Back News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The bye weeks are here! Fantasy managers will be without Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Aaron Jones Sr., and others as the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings have a bye week. To help you start finding bye-week replacements, we kick off Week 6 with our early Week 6 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings. See where key backs such as Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Ashton Jeanty, Bucky Irving, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Jeremiyah Love, and RJ Harvey rank below.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB 1
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 2
1 3 Jonathan Taylor RB 3
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 4
1 5 Kyren Williams RB 5
1 6 Derrick Henry RB 8
2 7 Jaylen Warren RB 11
2 8 Javonte Williams RB 12
2 9 James Cook III RB 16
3 10 Chuba Hubbard RB 18
3 11 D'Andre Swift RB 20
3 12 Ashton Jeanty RB 21
3 13 Bucky Irving RB 22
3 14 Cam Skattebo RB 26
3 15 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 29
3 16 Emanuel Wilson RB 35
3 17 MarShawn Lloyd RB 36
4 18 Braelon Allen RB 39
4 19 Bhayshul Tuten RB 41
4 20 Saquon Barkley RB 51
4 21 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 52
4 22 Tony Pollard RB 55
5 23 Woody Marks RB 62
5 24 Quinshon Judkins RB 66
5 25 Jeremiyah Love RB 71
5 26 J.K. Dobbins RB 75
5 27 Kendre Miller RB 77
5 28 RJ Harvey RB 80
5 29 Omarion Hampton RB 81
5 30 Blake Corum RB 84
5 31 Alvin Kamara RB 87
5 32 Dameon Pierce RB 88
5 33 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 93
5 34 Kenneth Gainwell RB 97
5 35 Najee Harris RB 98
6 36 Tyler Allgeier RB 101
6 37 Keaton Mitchell RB 110
6 38 Rico Dowdle RB 112
6 39 Tyjae Spears RB 113
6 40 Mike Washington Jr. RB 114
6 41 Raheim Sanders RB 115
6 42 Rachaad White RB 118
6 43 Justice Hill RB 120
6 44 Kimani Vidal RB 125
6 45 Emmett Johnson RB 126
7 46 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 127
7 47 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 130
7 48 George Holani RB 136
7 49 Kaelon Black RB 137
7 50 Ty Johnson RB 140
7 51 Austin Ekeler RB 145
7 52 Roschon Johnson RB 150
7 53 Sean Tucker RB 153
7 54 Kaleb Johnson RB 159
7 55 Dare Ogunbowale RB 165
7 56 CJ Donaldson RB 173
7 57 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 179
7 58 Tyler Goodson RB 190
7 59 Seth McGowan RB 195
7 60 Tyler Badie RB 201
8 61 Corey Kiner RB 214
8 62 Dylan Laube RB 217
8 63 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 218
8 64 Ray Davis RB 219
8 65 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 220
8 66 A.J. Dillon RB 221
8 67 Hunter Luepke RB 237
8 68 Isaiah Davis RB 239
8 69 Ameer Abdullah RB 248
8 70 Jordan James RB 250
8 71 Julius Chestnut RB 254
8 72 Alec Ingold RB 255
8 73 Brashard Smith RB 260
8 74 Audric Estime RB 262
8 75 Kalel Mullings RB 265
9 76 Rasheen Ali RB 269
9 77 Patrick Ricard RB 270
9 78 Bam Knight RB 272
9 79 Carson Steele RB 274
9 80 Adam Prentice RB 275
9 81 Kene Nwangwu RB 277
9 82 Zavier Scott RB 279

 

Week 6 Running Back News

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey was held to just seven rushing yards on three carries (2.3 yards per carry) in a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Harvey saw just one target in the passing game, but did not record a reception. Harvey's lack of usage comes as a surprise after he received 10 targets in the passing game and tallied 10 receptions for 68 yards, to go along with 25 rushing yards, in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the Broncos had a tough day through the air against the Chargers, as quarterback Bo Nix amassed just 123 passing yards. J.K. Dobbins led the Broncos with 18 carries for 68 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown against L.A. Dobbins also had two catches for six yards. Dobbins out-snapped Harvey 32 to 23 and out-touched Harvey 20 to 3 on Sunday. Harvey has been inefficient on the ground in 2026, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, but he should remain involved as a pass-catcher.

 

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has made a statement in the last three weeks as the workhorse RB1 for Pittsburgh with Rico Dowdle out due to a toe injury. Warren became the first player since Herschel Walker in 1986 to record a 50-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown catch in the same game in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. He had 15 carries for 101 rushing yards and added six catches on six targets for 87 receiving yards and the two touchdowns.

It was the third straight week (with Dowdle out) that Warren has had at least 125 all-purpose yards. No Steelers player has done that since James Conner did it four weeks in a row in 2018. Since Week 3, Warren has played at least 85% of the offensive snaps. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the Steelers hope to get Dowdle back in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also admitted that Warren has been thriving with a heavier workload.

"He's hauling it right now for us. There's a number you'd like to continue to give him. He's produced, so it's been heavy. It'd be great to get Rico back this week, too," McCarthy said. Dowdle's eventual return will hurt Warren's overall fantasy ceiling, but he has earned more touches in the Steelers' backfield.

 

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd is a priority waiver-wire target entering Week 6 after finding the end zone twice in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears. Lloyd gained just 31 yards on 10 carries, but scored on runs of 10 and four yards while adding one reception for six yards. His opportunity has improved with Chris Brooks (ankle) on injured reserve and Josh Jacobs still on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Lloyd led Green Bay's backfield with a 44.1% offensive snap share, although Pierre Strong Jr. was close behind at 40.7%, and Kaleb Johnson also handled seven carries. Strong ran more routes than Lloyd (16 to 10), so the passing-game work isn't guaranteed, either. Lloyd has averaged only 2.8 yards per carry through five games, making continued touchdown production difficult to count on. Still, his increased involvement and goal-line opportunities give him the strongest waiver appeal in Green Bay's backfield. Rostered in 60% of leagues and ranked second on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board, Lloyd warrants an add in all formats, with FLEX potential against Dallas.

 

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks should be one of the top waiver-wire priorities heading into Week 6 after David Montgomery (groin) exited Sunday's 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter and did not return. Marks took advantage of the increased workload, carrying 15 times for 62 yards and catching all four of his targets for another 23 yards. His 19 touches marked a substantial increase after he had failed to reach double-digit carries in any of his first four games.

The second-year back also scored rushing touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4, and he handled 196 carries during his rookie campaign in 2025. Head coach DeMeco Ryans indicated Montgomery could miss some time, although his recovery timeline remains uncertain. Marks has the experience and receiving ability to provide meaningful fantasy production if given the lead role. Ranked first on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board and rostered in 53% of leagues, he warrants a claim in all formats and could offer RB2 value against Jacksonville if Montgomery remains sidelined.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Ashton Jeanty, Bucky Irving, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Jeremiyah Love, and RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Ashton Jeanty, Bucky Irving, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Jeremiyah Love, and RJ Harvey:

D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Puka Nacua
D'Andre Swift
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Matthew Golden
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Braelon Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Sam Laporta
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Kittle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DK Metcalf
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashod Bateman
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Downs
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mason Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
KC Concepcion
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Mark Andrews
Woody Marks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Woody Marks
vs
Will Shipley
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Roman Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
RJ Harvey
Woody Marks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Rome Odunze
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Harris
Woody Marks
vs
Tai Felton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jake Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Antonio Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendrick Bourne
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Higbee
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Makai Lemon
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Gesicki
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Mayer
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kalif Raymond
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keon Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaleb Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dallas Goedert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Kittle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chig Okonkwo
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tre Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Elic Ayomanor

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 6 Rankings: All Positions
Week 6 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Players To Cut Before Week 6?
Surprise Week 5 Boom Performances


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
A.J. Brown

Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Caleb Williams

All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
Kenyon Sadiq

in the Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cam York

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Jordan Staal

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Michael Penix Jr.

to Undergo an MRI
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Roman Wilson

to Miss a Few Weeks
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Ja'Marr Chase

Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return From Concussion
Michael Penix Jr.

Sits Out Overtime After Suffering Rib Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Maxime Raynaud

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Michael Carcone

Out Week-to-Week
Eetu Luostarinen

Fine for Monday
Travis Konecny

Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Connor Bedard

Logs Full Practice Sunday
Jacob Melanson

Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Won't Play Sunday
Matt Roy

Misses Third Straight Game
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Oso Ighodaro

Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 6 Rankings: All Positions
Week 6 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Players To Cut Before Week 6?
Surprise Week 5 Boom Performances