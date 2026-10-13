Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.
Hey RotoBallers! The bye weeks are here! Fantasy managers will be without Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Aaron Jones Sr., and others as the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings have a bye week. To help you start finding bye-week replacements, we kick off Week 6 with our early Week 6 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings. See where key backs such as Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Ashton Jeanty, Bucky Irving, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Jeremiyah Love, and RJ Harvey rank below.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 6 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|3
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|4
|1
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5
|1
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|11
|2
|8
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|12
|2
|9
|James Cook III
|RB
|16
|3
|10
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|18
|3
|11
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|20
|3
|12
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|21
|3
|13
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|22
|3
|14
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|26
|3
|15
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|29
|3
|16
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|35
|3
|17
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|36
|4
|18
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|39
|4
|19
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|41
|4
|20
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|51
|4
|21
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|52
|4
|22
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|55
|5
|23
|Woody Marks
|RB
|62
|5
|24
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|66
|5
|25
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|71
|5
|26
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|75
|5
|27
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|77
|5
|28
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|80
|5
|29
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|81
|5
|30
|Blake Corum
|RB
|84
|5
|31
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|87
|5
|32
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|88
|5
|33
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|93
|5
|34
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|97
|5
|35
|Najee Harris
|RB
|98
|6
|36
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|101
|6
|37
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|110
|6
|38
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|112
|6
|39
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|113
|6
|40
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|114
|6
|41
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|115
|6
|42
|Rachaad White
|RB
|118
|6
|43
|Justice Hill
|RB
|120
|6
|44
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|125
|6
|45
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|126
|7
|46
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|127
|7
|47
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|130
|7
|48
|George Holani
|RB
|136
|7
|49
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|137
|7
|50
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|140
|7
|51
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|145
|7
|52
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|150
|7
|53
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|153
|7
|54
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|159
|7
|55
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|165
|7
|56
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|173
|7
|57
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|179
|7
|58
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|190
|7
|59
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|195
|7
|60
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|201
|8
|61
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|214
|8
|62
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|217
|8
|63
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|218
|8
|64
|Ray Davis
|RB
|219
|8
|65
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|220
|8
|66
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|221
|8
|67
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|237
|8
|68
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|239
|8
|69
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|248
|8
|70
|Jordan James
|RB
|250
|8
|71
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|254
|8
|72
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|255
|8
|73
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|260
|8
|74
|Audric Estime
|RB
|262
|8
|75
|Kalel Mullings
|RB
|265
|9
|76
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|269
|9
|77
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|270
|9
|78
|Bam Knight
|RB
|272
|9
|79
|Carson Steele
|RB
|274
|9
|80
|Adam Prentice
|RB
|275
|9
|81
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|277
|9
|82
|Zavier Scott
|RB
|279
Week 6 Running Back News
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey was held to just seven rushing yards on three carries (2.3 yards per carry) in a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Harvey saw just one target in the passing game, but did not record a reception. Harvey's lack of usage comes as a surprise after he received 10 targets in the passing game and tallied 10 receptions for 68 yards, to go along with 25 rushing yards, in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
However, the Broncos had a tough day through the air against the Chargers, as quarterback Bo Nix amassed just 123 passing yards. J.K. Dobbins led the Broncos with 18 carries for 68 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown against L.A. Dobbins also had two catches for six yards. Dobbins out-snapped Harvey 32 to 23 and out-touched Harvey 20 to 3 on Sunday. Harvey has been inefficient on the ground in 2026, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, but he should remain involved as a pass-catcher.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has made a statement in the last three weeks as the workhorse RB1 for Pittsburgh with Rico Dowdle out due to a toe injury. Warren became the first player since Herschel Walker in 1986 to record a 50-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown catch in the same game in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. He had 15 carries for 101 rushing yards and added six catches on six targets for 87 receiving yards and the two touchdowns.
It was the third straight week (with Dowdle out) that Warren has had at least 125 all-purpose yards. No Steelers player has done that since James Conner did it four weeks in a row in 2018. Since Week 3, Warren has played at least 85% of the offensive snaps. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the Steelers hope to get Dowdle back in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also admitted that Warren has been thriving with a heavier workload.
"He's hauling it right now for us. There's a number you'd like to continue to give him. He's produced, so it's been heavy. It'd be great to get Rico back this week, too," McCarthy said. Dowdle's eventual return will hurt Warren's overall fantasy ceiling, but he has earned more touches in the Steelers' backfield.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd is a priority waiver-wire target entering Week 6 after finding the end zone twice in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears. Lloyd gained just 31 yards on 10 carries, but scored on runs of 10 and four yards while adding one reception for six yards. His opportunity has improved with Chris Brooks (ankle) on injured reserve and Josh Jacobs still on the Commissioner's Exempt List.
Lloyd led Green Bay's backfield with a 44.1% offensive snap share, although Pierre Strong Jr. was close behind at 40.7%, and Kaleb Johnson also handled seven carries. Strong ran more routes than Lloyd (16 to 10), so the passing-game work isn't guaranteed, either. Lloyd has averaged only 2.8 yards per carry through five games, making continued touchdown production difficult to count on. Still, his increased involvement and goal-line opportunities give him the strongest waiver appeal in Green Bay's backfield. Rostered in 60% of leagues and ranked second on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board, Lloyd warrants an add in all formats, with FLEX potential against Dallas.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks should be one of the top waiver-wire priorities heading into Week 6 after David Montgomery (groin) exited Sunday's 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter and did not return. Marks took advantage of the increased workload, carrying 15 times for 62 yards and catching all four of his targets for another 23 yards. His 19 touches marked a substantial increase after he had failed to reach double-digit carries in any of his first four games.
The second-year back also scored rushing touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4, and he handled 196 carries during his rookie campaign in 2025. Head coach DeMeco Ryans indicated Montgomery could miss some time, although his recovery timeline remains uncertain. Marks has the experience and receiving ability to provide meaningful fantasy production if given the lead role. Ranked first on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board and rostered in 53% of leagues, he warrants a claim in all formats and could offer RB2 value against Jacksonville if Montgomery remains sidelined.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Ashton Jeanty, Bucky Irving, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Jeremiyah Love, and RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Chuba Hubbard, D'Andre Swift, Ashton Jeanty, Bucky Irving, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Jeremiyah Love, and RJ Harvey:
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