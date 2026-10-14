Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 7 (2026): Best Fantasy Football Streaming Options

Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 7 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.
Finding the right defense to stream can give you an advantage in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates.
As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the waiver wire.
With that in mind, let's take a look at why the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans are my favorite defensive streamers for Week 7.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 7
Each of these D/ST streaming options is widely available. More popular options aren't listed here because they are currently rostered in more than 30% of Yahoo! leagues.
Cleveland Browns (25%) at Tennessee Titans
The Browns defense has been underwhelming for fantasy managers this season, averaging just 6.0 fantasy points per game. However, they've shown signs of life lately, putting up nine fantasy points in each of their last two games.
Cleveland has also recorded at least three sacks in four consecutive games while forcing an interception in three of its last four. That's encouraging heading into a matchup against a Titans offense that has been an absolute disaster this season.
Jared Verse has 0 sacks...and the Browns are top 5 in pressure rate (44%). That's better than when they had Myles Garrett last year (37%). https://t.co/OnT4vOG8RY
— Nick Gurol (@run_the_sims) October 4, 2026
Cam Ward has struggled mightily, so the Titans haven't been able to get much going offensively. The second-year quarterback has been vulnerable to pressure and mistakes, making this an appealing spot for Cleveland to rack up sacks and force turnovers.
I thought that the Titans offense would show improvement this year, but that hasn't been the case at all. There's a good chance that they're drafting another quarterback this offseason.
The Browns haven't been reliable enough to trust every week, but this is exactly the type of matchup we want to target when streaming defenses.
New York Jets (23%) vs. Miami Dolphins
The Jets defense has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers, averaging 7.4 fantasy points per game. They just erupted for 16 fantasy points against the Browns in Week 5, showing the kind of upside we're looking for when streaming defenses.
New York absolutely dominated Cleveland's offensive line, racking up eight sacks. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey has been particularly impressive, giving the Jets another dangerous pass rusher who can make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.
David Bailey just became the first Jets rookie with 3 sacks in a game since Hugh Douglas in 1995.
7 TKL, 3 TFL, 3 SACK, 4 QBH vs Browns
Bailey is putting himself right in the DROY race.
https://t.co/SuWPwl3IT2
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 11, 2026
With Bailey starting to really find his groove at the professional level, that's bad news for opposing offenses.
Now the Jets get a home matchup against a Dolphins offense that has been arguably the worst in the NFL. Miami has struggled to move the ball consistently, making this an ideal spot for New York to keep generating sacks and turnovers.
The Jets have already shown they can deliver a spike week in the right matchup. This sets up as another opportunity to take advantage of an offense that's been a complete mess.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7%) at Carolina Panthers
The Buccaneers defense hasn't done much for fantasy managers this season, averaging just 5.6 fantasy points per game. However, there are some reasons for optimism heading into this matchup against the Panthers.
Carolina's offense has improved lately, but Bryce Young has historically struggled in outdoor games. The Bucs have forced at least one interception in four of five games, so they've shown the ability to force turnovers.
Rueben Bain starting to find his way to the backfield. https://t.co/6ssKk0BWI8
— Josh Queipo (@JoshQueipo_NFL) October 10, 2026
The Bucs need their first-round rookie edge-rusher Rueben Bain to start making an impact. If that can happen, this group will have a higher ceiling for fantasy production.
It's worth noting that the Bucs have done a good job limiting scoring lately, allowing fewer than 20 points in each of their last two games. That's encouraging heading into a matchup against a quarterback who has been prone to turnovers.
While Carolina's offense is more dangerous this year, this could still be a sneaky streaming spot for Tampa Bay. If the Bucs can keep the game close and force Young into obvious passing situations, there should be opportunities for sacks and turnovers.
Carolina Panthers (4%) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Panthers defense has been surprisingly productive for fantasy managers this season, averaging 7.5 fantasy points per game. We saw their upside in Week 2 against the Falcons, when they erupted for 23 fantasy points.
Carolina forced three interceptions and recovered two fumbles in that game, while also scoring a defensive touchdown. That's the type of spike week we're hoping for in this matchup against the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay is relying on undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is still finding his footing at the NFL level. While Daniels has shown some flashes, his inexperience could give Carolina opportunities to generate sacks and force turnovers.
The Panthers aren't a defense I'd trust often, but they've already shown the ability to capitalize on mistakes. Facing a rookie quarterback at home gives them a realistic path to another strong fantasy performance.
Tennessee Titans (2%) vs. Cleveland Browns
The Titans defense hasn't been fantasy-relevant, averaging just 3.6 points per game. However, there are some reasons to consider them as a desperation streamer for Week 7.
Tennessee has recorded at least two sacks in four consecutive games, showing that this defense can generate pressure even when the fantasy production isn't there.
Now the Titans get a home matchup against Deshaun Watson and the Browns. While Watson has been better this year, he's still one of the worst starters in the NFL, giving the Titans a chance to put up sacks and turnovers.
If you're in a deep league where streaming D/STs have been mostly taken up, it's not a bad idea to give the Titans a shot. This is probably their best chance at a spike week in fantasy football all year.
Ranking the Week 7 Streaming D/STs
I'd rank these deep streamer D/STs in this article as follows:
- New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
- Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans
- Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
If you're in a league where more widely rostered D/STs are available, I'd consider the following matchups as well:
- Houston Texans vs. New York Giants
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints
- Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders
Most of these defenses are rostered, but double-check your waiver wire to make sure. You'd be surprised, sometimes a fantasy manager may have dropped them if they had a bye or if they got off to a slow start to the season.
Tips for Streaming D/STs
Keep these tips in mind when streaming D/STs:
- Prioritize defenses favored to win, since playing with a lead can create more chances for sacks and turnovers.
- Focus on matchups against offenses projected to score fewer points.
- Consider adding a defense one week ahead of a favorable matchup if you have an open bench spot
- Don't commit to a D/ST long-term unless it's consistently putting up strong fantasy numbers.
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