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Running Back Committees With Upside: Key Fantasy Football Takeaways for Week 6

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MarShawn Lloyd - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Zach analyzes the top fantasy football RB committees, looking for fantasy football RB breakouts heading into Week 5 (2026). Read his key takeaways about five RB committees.

In This Article hide
Bengals Committee: What Can Chase Brown Do For You?
Packers Committee: Back Where We Started?
Chargers Committee: Three-Way Disaster
Saints Committee: Another Three-Back Rotation
Patriots Committee: Can Corey Kiner Contribute?
More Fantasy Football Analysis

With four teams on bye weeks in Week 6 and injuries continuing to pile up each week, fantasy football teams are being stretched to show off their depth as we near the middle of the fantasy football regular season. As you work through your roster choices each week, it's imperative to have depth options available, especially at critical positions like running back. With multiple players sharing the load in many backfields, depth options at RB are available for fantasy managers to consider, but it can be challenging to keep track of the current situation with so many teams using multiple options in a committee.

To help in preparation for the 14 games on the scoreboard in Week 6, let's take a look at how five key backfield situations with upside are playing out. Matchups, game flow, and injuries can impact who plays each week and for how long, with coaches always looking for a "hot hand" to ride. If you're also looking to add a running back who is trending up to your fantasy roster, check out the latest from each of these committees headed into Week 6.

What can we learn from the work distribution in Week 5, and how does it change our projections going forward? What follows are my breakdowns of the backfields in Cincinnati, Green Bay, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and New England. We've got lots to get to, so let's jump in!

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Bengals Committee: What Can Chase Brown Do For You?

The Bengals went into their bye week with a win in Miami, and they're 3-2 going into their week off. The offense has been fairly productive overall, but the running game has been a little sluggish.

Chase Brown went early in most fantasy football drafts and was lined up to be a starting option on most squads. He's started slowly, though, averaging under 50 rushing yards per game and scoring just one touchdown, which came all the way back in Week 1.

Brown has been involved as a receiver and even had 11 catches in Week 4 against the Jaguars. He saved his fantasy day with his 71 receiving yards, but in Week 4, he only had three catches for 21 yards to go with his 39 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Even more concerning than his touchdown drought and his low yards-per-carry average, though, is the fact that he saw his playing time drop to only 60% of snaps. He had played at least 70% of snaps in every game this season until Week 5's drop in usage.

Semaje Perine stepped up and played a season-high 51% of snaps, and he was very effective with 14 carries for 68 yards (4.9 YPC) in addition to two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said the team will “continually assess how that touch share between [Perine] and Chase Brown should play out.” He specifically said that Perine is a better fit for running plays called out of the shotgun, which the team did more of against Miami.

Since Perine was so effective, he could continue to get more work and is a solid waiver wire pickup in all formats if you don't need immediate help this week while the Bengals get their bye week.

Brown is still a solid option to hold on to for now, but the lighter workload drops him into the RB2 range instead of his typical spot as a locked-in RB1 when he was a workhorse back. Brown should still get plenty of work, but the situation definitely looks like it will be a committee going forward as the Bengals take on the Ravens, the Titans, and then the Falcons in Madrid after their bye week.

 

Packers Committee: Back Where We Started?

The Packers' offense has been very sporadic this season, with a few strong games and a few struggles. In Week 5, they lit up the Bears in a 31-7 win at Lambeau Field to also improve to 3-2. This week, they're hosting the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in a big NFC matchup.

The Packers have rotated MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson while filling in for Josh Jacobs, who remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List while dealing with off-field issues. With Brooks landing on IR with an ankle injury, the team signed Pierre Strong Jr. off the practice squad, and he joined the mix in the backfield as well.

At the start of the season, it looked like Lloyd would be the primary option, but he struggled to gain much traction and lost playing time after a critical late-game fumble. The last two weeks, though, he has returned to his role as the lead back, playing 55% of snaps in Week 4 and 44% of snaps in Week 5.

In Week 4, Lloyd showed he can be a strong option as a receiver with five catches for 36 yards against the Bucs, although he only had 13 yards on seven carries. In Week 5, Lloyd's rushing production still wasn't extremely impressive with 10 carries for 31 yards, but he did have two touchdown runs, including this impressive power run:

Behind Lloyd, Strong played 41% of snaps, getting much more work than Johnson (15% of snaps) after Johnson had a fumble late against the Bucs. Strong had five carries for just seven yards, and Johnson took care of mop-up duty and ran for 26 rushing yards on his seven carries, giving him the highest yards-per-carry of the trio, thanks to a 23-yard run in garbage time.

No running back has been able to get much going on the ground in Green Bay this season, and the issue seems to be more the run blocking than any of the running backs individually. At this point, Lloyd is a solid, touchdown-dependent FLEX play with Strong in position to be his primary backup.

The Cowboys have been a favorable matchup for running backs, allowing seven RB touchdowns in five games, so Lloyd is a viable FLEX play this week and can be snagged off the waiver wire in many leagues since he may have been dropped when he lost the job earlier this year.

 

Chargers Committee: Three-Way Disaster

The Chargers have dropped to 0-5 and are struggling to get much going on offense, either on the ground or through the air. Injuries have definitely impacted their receivers and tight ends, but their running back room has remained mostly healthy.

The team has gone to a three-back rotation for the last two weeks, adding Kimani Vidal to the timeshare between Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. Hampton was expected to be the primary option this season, but he hasn't been able to lock in a full-time role, with initially Mitchell and now Vidal getting significant chunks of the team's playing time and production in the backfield.

Vidal entered the mix before Week 4, and the three backs had a very even split of snaps in that week's loss to the Seahawks. In Week 5, Vidal actually led the way with 28 snaps (42%), while Hampton had 20 snaps (30%), and Mitchell played 23 snaps (34%).

Hampton did still lead the committee with 13 carries, but managed only 33 yards along with a six-yard reception. Mitchell had the most targets (four) and caught three passes for 18 yards in addition to running for 11 yards on six carries.

It was Vidal who had the best fantasy day, though, catching one pass, but breaking out for the team's biggest play of the day, a 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Vidal finished with eight carries for 57 yards, and he definitely did enough to continue to play a role in the timeshare.

With each of the members of this committee losing value to the other two running backs, all three are high-risk starts at this point. The Chargers play the Chiefs in Week 6 before their bye week in Week 7, and then face tough matchups against the Rams, Texans, and Ravens through Week 10.

While each one of the three running backs does have potential upside, they're very hard to trust while playing in this three-way mess. Hampton still has the best chance at fantasy production, even though Vidal and Mitchell have had better games recently. Each of the three can be a deep-league FLEX option, but each is high-risk against a tough Chiefs defense.

Down the road, if one can emerge as the clear lead back, they have the potential to be a regular fantasy starter, but until then, playing any one of them will be high-risk.

 

Saints Committee: Another Three-Back Rotation

The Saints are also rotating three running backs as they head into a favorable matchup this week against the Giants in New York. New Orleans' offense has looked good at times this season, but they have struggled to just a 1-4 start after losing three straight at home.

During that three-game losing streak, they also lost starting running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), who landed on IR, missing a minimum of four games. Etienne sustained the injury in Week 3, meaning he'll be out at least through the next two games and then have the team's Week 8 bye week as well, with a potential return in Week 9 against the Browns.

While Etienne is out, Alvin KamaraKendre Miller, and CJ Donaldson have filled in. In Week 4, Kamara played 38% of snaps and had the best fantasy day, taking seven carries for 23 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Falcons. In Week 5, he only played 12 snaps (27%) and had three carries for 12 yards and two catches for a loss of six yards.

Miller had the best fantasy week in Week 5, since he found the end zone on one of his 10 carries to go with his 30 rushing yards.

Miller seems to be the preferred early-down and short-yardage back, which makes him the best play of the trio this week against the Giants. He hasn't been involved in the passing game, though, which limits his upside.

Donaldson has actually led the backfield in snaps over the last two weeks, but he hasn't gotten nearly as many carries or targets as either of the other two options. He had four carries for 13 yards against the Vikings and added a seven-yard reception on his only target.

With the time-share tilting away from Kamara, Miller is actually the better play this week, although both of those options can be touchdown-dependent FLEX plays against the Giants, who have allowed five touchdowns to running backs through the first five weeks of the season.

 

Patriots Committee: Can Corey Kiner Contribute?

The Patriots have turned their season around with big wins in the last two weeks over the Bills and Raiders. While QB Drake Maye finding his way has been the main reason for the turnaround, the Patriots' running backs also have more value if the offense is putting up points.

The team had been mixing Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson as expected, but Henderson was forced to leave last week's game with a high-ankle sprain and will likely miss multiple weeks.

While Stevenson will likely be the lead back, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has typically liked to mix and match options in the backfield. Even on Sunday, after Henderson left, Stevenson did most of the work, but there were also opportunities for Corey Kiner.

Kiner was an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati who impressed with the 49ers in training camp but suffered a significant ankle injury in the 2025 preseason. He signed with the Vikings' practice squad and then with the Cardinals in December, playing four games with Arizona and taking 12 carries for 58 yards.

Before this season, the Patriots traded a seventh-round pick for Kiner at the end of August, and he has been the No. 3 RB behind Stevenson and Henderson. He had an impressive preseason in Arizona, with 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries and five catches for 28 more yards. He also got the chance to show off his hurdling ability.

On Sunday for the Patriots, Kiner took his six carries for 52 yards and caught his only target for seven yards. He still got more work even after a fumble, which shows the coaching staff still has confidence in him going forward.

Kiner will be a change-of-pace option behind Stevenson and will have decent upside for as long as Henderson is out. He's worth a speculative add in deep leagues, and he can be a nice handcuff for Stevenson in case he gets banged up as well, which would leave Kiner as an elite play.

Stevenson should be a top-15 running back for as long as Henderson is out, including this weekend's matchup with the Jets. He's a great start in all formats, while Kiner will also likely mix in enough to have deep-league FLEX potential.

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