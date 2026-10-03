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8 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions for Week 4: RotoBaller Staff Roundtable

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George Pickens - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including George Pickens, Kalif Raymond, Josh Downs, and more.

Who doesn't love fantasy football bold predictions? In the opening month of the fantasy football season, we have seen many unexpected players deliver dominant performances and many high-end players fall well short of preseason expectations.

In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Bryce Young, Kalif Raymond, Derrick Henry, Josh Downs, and more.

Below, check out these eight fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Frank Ammirante, John Johnson, and Aidin Ebrahimi.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Kalif Raymond Finishes as a Top-24 WR for Week 4

Kalif Raymond might be the biggest fantasy surprise of the season so far, but it's time to stop treating it like a fluke. Ben Johnson clearly trusts him, and Raymond has rewarded that confidence with 19 catches for 214 yards and one touchdown through three games.

His best performance came Monday night against the Eagles, when Raymond caught six of seven targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. He consistently found space underneath and also showed he can create after the catch, giving Chicago a reliable option in the middle of the field.

The most encouraging part is Raymond's role. He's operating from the slot in Johnson's offense, which is one of the most valuable spots to have because it creates opportunities for high-percentage targets and yards after the catch. Johnson has continued finding ways to get Raymond involved. That usage has translated into steady production.

At this point, I'm riding with Raymond until he gives us a reason not to. It's crazy to say, but he's become a legitimate part of the passing game. The volume is there, and Johnson keeps putting him in position to make plays.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Bryce Young Finishes as a Top-3 QB for Week 4

Bryce Young has an ideal setup for another spike week against the Lions. This matchup has a 51.5-point total, giving it shootout potential between two offenses capable of putting up points. If Detroit gets rolling as expected, Young should have plenty of opportunities to rack up production through the air.

Young is already QB4 in fantasy points per game through three weeks. He showed his upside with 32.4 fantasy points in Week 1. He has thrown for 939 yards with seven touchdowns this season. He's also averaging more than 40 pass attempts per game, giving him the type of volume we want when targeting a potential top-three finish.

Carolina could also be pushed into an aggressive game script because its defense is missing starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving the Panthers shorthanded against a dangerous Detroit offense. The Lions are likely to move the ball at will, creating a favorable game environment for Young to rack up fantasy points.

The matchup itself is also a smash spot. Detroit has already surrendered huge fantasy performances to Tyler Shough, Josh Allen, and Geno Smith, with Allen scoring 40.8 points and Smith reaching 26.0. The Lions have allowed more fantasy production to quarterbacks than any other team through three weeks.

I'm predicting Young to finish as a top-three fantasy quarterback in Week 4. The combination of a high total, heavy passing volume, and Detroit's struggles against quarterbacks gives him one of the highest ceilings on the slate.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Derrick Henry Continues His Remarkable Scoring Run

Since 1980, seven players have scored six or more rushing touchdowns in their first three games of a season. No player achieved that feat from 2006 to 2022 until Raheem Mostert did so at the start of the 2023 season.

Derrick Henry and Josh Allen have both done this to start the 2026 season, the first time in NFL history that two players have accomplished this during the same season.

They will be pleased to know the other five players on the list all finished the season with at least 17 rushing touchdowns. If Henry ends up scoring 17+, it would bring him even closer to Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing TD record.

I talked about my love for revenge games last week, so what if Henry has a legendary performance in his first game against his once-beloved Tennessee Titans?

If he scores a rushing hat trick (three rushing TDs), he'll become only the fourth player in NFL history to run for nine touchdowns in his first four games of a season, joining Stephen Davis (1999), Smith (1995), and the legendary Jim Brown (1958).

The Titans encourage teams to run down their throats. They have allowed the second-most rushing attempts (86) and the eighth-most rushing yards (323) so far this season.

Henry is more than motivated to face his former team. "They shipped me out," Henry initially told ESPN's Jamison Hensley, before adding, "it's always love, but it ain't going to be much love on Sunday, though."

- Aidin Ebrahimi

 

George Pickens Eclipses 20 PPR Fantasy Points Against Texans Defense

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hasn't gotten off to a great start to his 2026 season. In his first two games, he averaged under 8.0 PPR fantasy points per game. It wasn't until Week 3 that he finished with a respectable total relative to his ADP by catching seven of his 11 targets for 82 yards.

Week 4 against the Houston Texans presents a major challenge. The Texans have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. But the Cowboys have a unique advantage of having another elite receiver on the roster in WR CeeDee Lamb. It will be difficult for Houston to shut them both down.

Pickens and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have been close to connecting on a few big plays this season that would have changed discourse around Pickens' value markedly. At some point, you have to imagine their connection starts flourishing.

With Lamb there to draw defensive coverage away from the former Pittsburgh Steeler, Pickens should be able to make multiple big downfield catches and get into the end zone for the first time this season, finishing with an impressive statistical output and even outdoing his teammate Lamb to be the team's leading receiver.

- John Johnson

 

J.J. McCarthy Comes off the Bench and Leads a Scoring Drive

Bold? Very. Crazy? Maybe not.

The New York Giants shocked everyone by trading for J.J. McCarthy, and it was also a bit shocking to see the Vikings giving up on their former first-round pick after just one year as a starter despite their quarterback issues.

With Sam Darnold having won a Super Bowl and Kirk Cousins being a legitimate MVP candidate at the start of the 2026 season, there is a lot of hope for former Vikings QBs succeeding.

McCarthy, who will now wear the No. 18 shirt, will sit behind Jameis Winston initially, but it can all change as soon as this week. McCarthy has already impressed head coach John Harbaugh, brother of his former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, and the former Ravens HC spoke about him in glowing terms.

"He had a really good practice," Harbaugh told USA Today's John Fennelly. "Seems like he picked things up we asked him to pick up really well. Was in here late, early. Studying, learning."

Winston has struggled mightily since Jaxson Dart went down, completing 25 of his 49 passes for 229 yards (4.7 yards per attempt), zero touchdowns, and an interception.

With a chance to go 3-1 with a win, the Giants might just turn to their shiny new quarterback if Winston's struggles continue.

- Aidin Ebrahimi

 

Jalon Daniels Outplays Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels is an undrafted first-year player from the University of Kansas. He worked his way up to be the second-ranked quarterback on the depth chart for his team, and after just three weeks in the 2026 NFL season, he's being called upon for his first start of pro football.

Daniels is clearly a highly unproven player. But starting QB Baker Mayfield (thumb) has not played well this season, so the bar Daniels has to beat isn't too terribly high. Mayfield injured his throwing shoulder last season and just hasn't been the same since.

The veteran averaged just over 200 passing yards per game in his three contests this season, throwing only two touchdowns to two interceptions and losing three fumbles. Turning the ball over two and a half times as often as getting it into the end zone through the air just isn't great.

Daniels will also likely make the Bucs receivers look better than they've looked so far this season. Mayfield's starting job could be in jeopardy if he hadn't signed a massive extension with the team this offseason. He may have pushed for a contract so hard knowing his throwing shoulder would never be the same.

- John Johnson

 

Jameson Williams Finishes as a Top-10 WR for Week 4

I missed on Jameson Williams last week, but I'm going right back to him against the Panthers. The matchup is simply too good to ignore, with Carolina placing starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve.

Williams has been quiet through three games, catching 10 passes for 127 yards without a touchdown. His longest reception is only 22 yards, which is surprising for one of the league's most dangerous deep threats. This feels like the spot where that finally changes.

Detroit-Carolina also sets up as one of the best fantasy environments on the Week 4 slate. The Lions have scored 31 points in each of their first three games, while Bryce Young enters the matchup leading the NFL with 939 passing yards. That creates legitimate shootout potential and should keep Detroit aggressive offensively.

The biggest appeal is Williams' big-play upside against a depleted secondary. Carolina is suddenly thin at corner, and Williams only needs one or two deep completions to completely change his fantasy day.

I'm boldly predicting Williams to finish as a top-10 wide receiver in Week 4. I'm looking for Jamo to finally get loose downfield, clear 100 receiving yards, and score his first touchdown of the season.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Josh Downs Scores 20+ PPR Fantasy Points

This is the prediction I'll be the most confident in, and there's solid reasoning behind it. Downs is the presumptive WR1 for the Colts heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders, who have had uninspiring play on defense against the pass this season. Downs is a good WR, though he's a slot guy.

He's an excellent separator who doesn't have the size or strength to block effectively on run plays. Thankfully, blocking doesn't matter much other than getting on the field in 2WR sets. But with WR Alec Pierce (heel) on injured reserve, Downs will get more playing time than he would otherwise.

His smaller size allows him to change direction extremely quickly. It was surprising not to see him more involved in the offense when Pierce was playing -- the mostly unproductive passing offense flowed through the WR1 and top tight end, Tyler Warren.

But if Indianapolis wants to win in Week 4, they won't have a choice but to target Downs more heavily, who is already getting open at a good rate anyway. He'll have a very easy matchup. Things are falling into place for him to have a breakout.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen will have no issues with running up the score. He's fighting to keep his job for another year.

- John Johnson

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - George Pickens, Kalif Raymond, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for George Pickens, Kalif Raymond, Josh Downs.

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Bucky Irving
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Matthew Golden
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Nico Collins
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Jameson Williams
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Kyren Williams
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Braelon Allen
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Josh Downs
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Omarion Hampton
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Puka Nacua
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Dalton Kincaid
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Parker Washington
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Tyler Warren
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Trey McBride
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Stefon Diggs
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Quinshon Judkins
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Zay Flowers
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Travis Kelce
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J.K. Dobbins
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Emeka Egbuka
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Khalil Shakir
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Dalton Schultz
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Rome Odunze
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Romeo Doubs
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Tre Tucker
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KC Concepcion
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Darren Waller
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Mike Evans
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Brenton Strange
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Colston Loveland
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Kalif Raymond
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Tony Pollard
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Kyle Monangai
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Tyler Higbee
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Hunter Henry
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T.J. Hockenson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jake Ferguson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Ryan Flournoy
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Mike Gesicki
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Chig Okonkwo
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Jaylen Wright
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AJ Barner
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Chris Bell
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George Pickens
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Pat Bryant
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Cooper Kupp
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Rashid Shaheed
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Kayshon Boutte
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Emmett Johnson
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Roman Wilson
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Cade Otton
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Evan Engram
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Demario Douglas
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Ted Hurst
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Tyquan Thornton
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Najee Harris
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Jalen Nailor
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Xavier Hutchinson
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Dohnte Meyers
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Greg Dulcich
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Justice Hill
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Laquon Treadwell
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Raheim Sanders
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Skyy Moore
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Brandin Cooks
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Chris Brooks
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Elic Ayomanor
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Treylon Burks
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Demond Claiborne
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Cody White
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Jerry Jeudy
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Cole Kmet
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Germie Bernard
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Joshua Palmer
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Noah Gray
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Tank Bigsby
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Jaylin Noel
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Davis Allen
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DeeJay Dallas
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Tyler Goodson
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Tyler Badie
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Austin Hooper
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Deion Burks
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Kaytron Allen
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Johnny Mundt
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
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Josh Cameron
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Tai Felton
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Konata Mumpfield
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Kevin Coleman Jr.
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Devontez Walker
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Tutu Atwell
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Kyle Williams
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Bo Melton
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Mitch Tinsley
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Jared Wayne
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Isaiah Bond
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LaJohntay Wester
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Marvin Mims Jr.
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Jordan Whittington
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Jonathan Mingo
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Chimere Dike
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Malik McClain
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Jahdae Walker
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Malik Benson
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Efton Chism III
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Derius Davis
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Tom Kennedy
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Cyrus Allen
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Dareke Young
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Ben Skowronek
Kalif Raymond
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Colston Loveland
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Tony Pollard
Kalif Raymond
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Brenton Strange
Kalif Raymond
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Kyle Monangai
Kalif Raymond
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Mike Evans
Kalif Raymond
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Tyler Higbee
Kalif Raymond
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Darren Waller
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Hunter Henry
Kalif Raymond
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KC Concepcion
Kalif Raymond
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Kalif Raymond
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Tre Tucker
Kalif Raymond
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kalif Raymond
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Kalif Raymond
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T.J. Hockenson
Kalif Raymond
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Kalif Raymond
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Blake Corum
Kalif Raymond
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Kalif Raymond
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Jalen Coker
Kalif Raymond
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Denzel Boston
Kalif Raymond
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Rashod Bateman
Kalif Raymond
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Kalif Raymond
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Tre Harris
Kalif Raymond
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Courtland Sutton
Kalif Raymond
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Kendre Miller
Kalif Raymond
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Tucker Kraft
Kalif Raymond
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Pat Freiermuth
Kalif Raymond
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Isaiah Likely
Kalif Raymond
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Ollie Gordon II
Kalif Raymond
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RJ Harvey
Kalif Raymond
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Xavier Worthy
Kalif Raymond
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Dalton Schultz
Kalif Raymond
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kalif Raymond
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Khalil Shakir
Kalif Raymond
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Makai Lemon
Kalif Raymond
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Mack Hollins
Kalif Raymond
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Antonio Williams
Kalif Raymond
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Emeka Egbuka
Kalif Raymond
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Jake Ferguson
Kalif Raymond
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Carnell Tate
Kalif Raymond
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kalif Raymond
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J.K. Dobbins
Kalif Raymond
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Kalif Raymond
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Kalif Raymond
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George Holani
Kalif Raymond
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Kenyon Sadiq
Kalif Raymond
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Keaton Mitchell
Kalif Raymond
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DK Metcalf
Kalif Raymond
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Tyler Allgeier
Kalif Raymond
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Woody Marks
Kalif Raymond
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Ryan Flournoy
Kalif Raymond
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Mark Andrews
Kalif Raymond
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Mike Gesicki
Kalif Raymond
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Emanuel Wilson
Kalif Raymond
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Kalif Raymond
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Malik Washington
Kalif Raymond
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Kalif Raymond
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Juwan Johnson
Kalif Raymond
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Jauan Jennings
Kalif Raymond
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Sam Laporta
Kalif Raymond
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Chig Okonkwo
Kalif Raymond
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Devaughn Vele
Kalif Raymond
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Jaylen Wright
Kalif Raymond
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Dontayvion Wicks
Kalif Raymond
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Kaleb Johnson
Kalif Raymond
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Ladd McConkey
Kalif Raymond
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AJ Barner
Kalif Raymond
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Travis Kelce
Kalif Raymond
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Chris Bell
Kalif Raymond
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Jakobi Meyers
Kalif Raymond
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Kalif Raymond
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kalif Raymond
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Pat Bryant
Kalif Raymond
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Quinshon Judkins
Kalif Raymond
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Cooper Kupp
Kalif Raymond
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Stefon Diggs
Kalif Raymond
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Rashid Shaheed
Kalif Raymond
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Tyler Warren
Kalif Raymond
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Isaiah Williams
Kalif Raymond
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Dalton Kincaid
Kalif Raymond
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Kayshon Boutte
Kalif Raymond
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Omarion Hampton
Kalif Raymond
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Emmett Johnson
Kalif Raymond
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Luther Burden III
Kalif Raymond
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Oronde Gadsden II
Kalif Raymond
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Braelon Allen
Kalif Raymond
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Roman Wilson
Kalif Raymond
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Jameson Williams
Kalif Raymond
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Cade Otton
Kalif Raymond
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Malik Nabers
Kalif Raymond
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Evan Engram
Kalif Raymond
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kalif Raymond
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Demario Douglas
Kalif Raymond
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Alvin Kamara
Kalif Raymond
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Ted Hurst
Kalif Raymond
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George Kittle
Kalif Raymond
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Tyquan Thornton
Kalif Raymond
vs
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Kalif Raymond
vs
Najee Harris
Kalif Raymond
vs
DJ Moore
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jordan Addison
Kalif Raymond
vs
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Kalif Raymond
vs
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Kalif Raymond
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Matthew Golden
Kalif Raymond
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Kalif Raymond
vs
George Pickens
Kalif Raymond
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kalif Raymond
vs
Bucky Irving
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Davante Adams
Kalif Raymond
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tee Higgins
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kalif Raymond
vs
Christian Watson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kalif Raymond
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kalif Raymond
vs
Michael Mayer
Kalif Raymond
vs
David Montgomery
Kalif Raymond
vs
Malachi Fields
Kalif Raymond
vs
Javonte Williams
Kalif Raymond
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kalif Raymond
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kalif Raymond
vs
Keon Coleman
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kalif Raymond
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kalif Raymond
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kalif Raymond
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kalif Raymond
vs
Nico Collins
Kalif Raymond
vs
Samaje Perine
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kyren Williams
Kalif Raymond
vs
Noah Fant
Kalif Raymond
vs
Josh Downs
Kalif Raymond
vs
Darius Cooper
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kalif Raymond
vs
Justice Hill
Kalif Raymond
vs
Puka Nacua
Kalif Raymond
vs
Zach Ertz
Kalif Raymond
vs
Parker Washington
Kalif Raymond
vs
Darnell Mooney
Kalif Raymond
vs
Trey McBride
Kalif Raymond
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kalif Raymond
vs
Raheim Sanders
Kalif Raymond
vs
Zay Flowers
Kalif Raymond
vs
Skyy Moore
Kalif Raymond
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chris Brooks
Kalif Raymond
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kalif Raymond
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kalif Raymond
vs
Drake London
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kaelon Black
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chase Brown
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Kalif Raymond
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Kalif Raymond
vs
James Cook III
Kalif Raymond
vs
Dawson Knox
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kalif Raymond
vs
Bryce Lance
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brock Bowers
Kalif Raymond
vs
A.J. Dillon
Kalif Raymond
vs
Derrick Henry
Kalif Raymond
vs
Treylon Burks
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chris Olave
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ty Johnson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kalif Raymond
vs
Darnell Washington
Kalif Raymond
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jahan Dotson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kalif Raymond
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kalif Raymond
vs
Cody White
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kalif Raymond
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Cole Kmet
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kalif Raymond
vs
Germie Bernard
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tommy Tremble
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Kalif Raymond
vs
Joshua Palmer
Kalif Raymond
vs
Noah Gray
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kalif Raymond
vs
CJ Donaldson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Theo Johnson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kalif Raymond
vs
John Metchie III
Kalif Raymond
vs
Davis Allen
Kalif Raymond
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tyler Goodson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tyler Badie
Kalif Raymond
vs
Austin Hooper
Kalif Raymond
vs
Deion Burks
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kaytron Allen
Kalif Raymond
vs
Johnny Mundt
Kalif Raymond
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Kalif Raymond
vs
Foster Moreau
Kalif Raymond
vs
Dyami Brown
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kalif Raymond
vs
Drew Sample
Kalif Raymond
vs
Josh Cameron
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jonnu Smith
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tai Felton
Kalif Raymond
vs
Sterling Shepard
Kalif Raymond
vs
Troy Franklin
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tez Johnson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tory Horton
Kalif Raymond
vs
Calvin Ridley
Kalif Raymond
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kalif Raymond
vs
Zachariah Branch
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Devontez Walker
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tutu Atwell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kyle Williams
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ryan Miller
Kalif Raymond
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jacob Cowing
Kalif Raymond
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
Kalif Raymond
vs
Travis Hunter
Kalif Raymond
vs
Myles Price
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jalen Royals
Kalif Raymond
vs
Bo Melton
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jared Wayne
Kalif Raymond
vs
Isaiah Bond
Kalif Raymond
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Kalif Raymond
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jordan Whittington
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chimere Dike
Kalif Raymond
vs
Malik McClain
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jahdae Walker
Kalif Raymond
vs
Malik Benson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Efton Chism III
Kalif Raymond
vs
Derius Davis
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tom Kennedy
Kalif Raymond
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kalif Raymond
vs
Dareke Young
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ben Skowronek
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Kyren Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Downs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
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Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Mack Hollins
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Darren Waller
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Brenton Strange
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Harris
Josh Downs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Downs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Antonio Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
George Holani
Josh Downs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jauan Jennings
Josh Downs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Wright
Josh Downs
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
AJ Barner
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Bell
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Bryant
Josh Downs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Josh Downs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Josh Downs
vs
Emmett Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Josh Downs
vs
Roman Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Cade Otton
Josh Downs
vs
Evan Engram
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Ted Hurst
Josh Downs
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Josh Downs
vs
Najee Harris
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Nailor
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Greg Dulcich
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Josh Downs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Mayer
Josh Downs
vs
Malachi Fields
Josh Downs
vs
Gunnar Helm
Josh Downs
vs
Keon Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Davis
Josh Downs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Downs
vs
Noah Fant
Josh Downs
vs
Darius Cooper
Josh Downs
vs
Justice Hill
Josh Downs
vs
Zach Ertz
Josh Downs
vs
Darnell Mooney
Josh Downs
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Josh Downs
vs
Raheim Sanders
Josh Downs
vs
Skyy Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Brandin Cooks
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Brooks
Josh Downs
vs
Austin Ekeler
Josh Downs
vs
Kaelon Black
Josh Downs
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Josh Downs
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Josh Downs
vs
Dawson Knox
Josh Downs
vs
Bryce Lance
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Dillon
Josh Downs
vs
Treylon Burks
Josh Downs
vs
Ty Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Darnell Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Jahan Dotson
Josh Downs
vs
Demond Claiborne
Josh Downs
vs
Cody White
Josh Downs
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Josh Downs
vs
Cole Kmet
Josh Downs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Downs
vs
Tommy Tremble
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Josh Downs
vs
Joshua Palmer
Josh Downs
vs
Noah Gray
Josh Downs
vs
Tank Bigsby
Josh Downs
vs
CJ Donaldson
Josh Downs
vs
Theo Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylin Noel
Josh Downs
vs
John Metchie III
Josh Downs
vs
Davis Allen
Josh Downs
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Goodson
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Badie
Josh Downs
vs
Austin Hooper
Josh Downs
vs
Deion Burks
Josh Downs
vs
Kaytron Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Johnny Mundt
Josh Downs
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Josh Downs
vs
Foster Moreau
Josh Downs
vs
Dyami Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Watkins
Josh Downs
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Josh Downs
vs
Drew Sample
Josh Downs
vs
Josh Cameron
Josh Downs
vs
Jonnu Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Tai Felton
Josh Downs
vs
Sterling Shepard
Josh Downs
vs
Troy Franklin
Josh Downs
vs
Tez Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Tory Horton
Josh Downs
vs
Calvin Ridley
Josh Downs
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Josh Downs
vs
Zachariah Branch
Josh Downs
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Devontez Walker
Josh Downs
vs
Tutu Atwell
Josh Downs
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Miller
Josh Downs
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Josh Downs
vs
Jacob Cowing
Josh Downs
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Hunter
Josh Downs
vs
Myles Price
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Royals
Josh Downs
vs
Bo Melton
Josh Downs
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Josh Downs
vs
Jared Wayne
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Bond
Josh Downs
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Whittington
Josh Downs
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Josh Downs
vs
Chimere Dike
Josh Downs
vs
Malik McClain
Josh Downs
vs
Jahdae Walker
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Benson
Josh Downs
vs
Efton Chism III
Josh Downs
vs
Derius Davis
Josh Downs
vs
Tom Kennedy
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Cyrus Allen
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vs
Dareke Young
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Ben Skowronek

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