2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 5 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 5 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.
Need help at the wide receiver spot in Week 5? Well, you have come to the right place! We're back with Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you decide between two players with similar outlooks. Where do wideouts on the start-sit bubble such as Denzel Boston, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Luther Burden III, Jordan Addison, Rome Odunze, and Malik Washington stand, among all others? Navigate the rankings table below to find out.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|4
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|5
|2
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|6
|2
|5
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|15
|2
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|16
|2
|7
|Nico Collins
|WR
|18
|2
|8
|Drake London
|WR
|19
|2
|9
|Chris Olave
|WR
|20
|3
|10
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|21
|3
|11
|Davante Adams
|WR
|26
|3
|12
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|28
|3
|13
|Christian Watson
|WR
|29
|3
|14
|Parker Washington
|WR
|30
|3
|15
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|32
|4
|16
|George Pickens
|WR
|33
|4
|17
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|34
|4
|18
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|40
|4
|19
|Mike Evans
|WR
|42
|4
|20
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|45
|4
|21
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|48
|5
|22
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|49
|5
|23
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|51
|5
|24
|Josh Downs
|WR
|52
|5
|25
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|54
|5
|26
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|55
|5
|27
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|57
|5
|28
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|62
|5
|29
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|64
|5
|30
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|67
|5
|31
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|69
|6
|32
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|70
|6
|33
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|73
|6
|34
|Malik Washington
|WR
|77
|6
|35
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|78
|7
|36
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|81
|7
|37
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|82
|7
|38
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|85
|8
|39
|DJ Moore
|WR
|86
|8
|40
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|87
|8
|41
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|91
|8
|42
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|92
|8
|43
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|93
|8
|44
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|94
|8
|45
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|96
|8
|46
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|97
|8
|47
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|99
|8
|48
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|100
|8
|49
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|108
|8
|50
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|109
|8
|51
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|111
|8
|52
|Tre Harris
|WR
|112
|8
|53
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|114
|8
|54
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|115
|8
|55
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|116
|8
|56
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|122
|8
|57
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|123
|8
|58
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|125
|8
|59
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|127
|8
|60
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|128
|9
|61
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|129
|9
|62
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|130
|9
|63
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|131
|9
|64
|Cody White
|WR
|134
|9
|65
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|136
|9
|66
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|137
|9
|67
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|139
|9
|68
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|140
|9
|69
|Chris Bell
|WR
|143
|9
|70
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|144
|9
|71
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|146
|9
|72
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|148
|9
|73
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|149
|9
|74
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|150
|9
|75
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|152
|10
|76
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|155
|10
|77
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|156
|10
|78
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|161
|10
|79
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|164
|10
|80
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|167
|10
|81
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|169
|10
|82
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|171
|10
|83
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|174
|10
|84
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|176
|10
|85
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|177
|10
|86
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|179
|10
|87
|Tory Horton
|WR
|181
|10
|88
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|182
|10
|89
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|183
|10
|90
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|184
|11
|91
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|189
|11
|92
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|190
|11
|93
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|193
|11
|94
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|194
|11
|95
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|196
|11
|96
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|199
|11
|97
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|200
|11
|98
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|201
|11
|99
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|204
|11
|100
|Malik Benson
|WR
|205
|11
|101
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|207
|11
|102
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|208
|11
|103
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|209
|11
|104
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|210
|11
|105
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|213
|12
|106
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|214
|12
|107
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|220
|12
|108
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|224
|12
|109
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|225
|12
|110
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|226
|12
|111
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|229
|12
|112
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|230
|12
|113
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|231
|12
|114
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|233
|12
|115
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|235
|12
|116
|Tai Felton
|WR
|236
|12
|117
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|239
|12
|118
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|243
|12
|119
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|244
|12
|120
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|256
|13
|121
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|257
|13
|122
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|260
|13
|123
|Bo Melton
|WR
|263
|13
|124
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|267
|13
|125
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|268
|13
|126
|Dareke Young
|WR
|273
|13
|127
|Deion Burks
|WR
|277
|13
|128
|Derius Davis
|WR
|278
|13
|129
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|279
|13
|130
|Tom Kennedy
|WR
|281
|13
|131
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|288
|13
|132
|Myles Price
|WR
|289
|13
|133
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|290
|13
|134
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|291
|13
|135
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|292
|13
|136
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|295
|13
|137
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|296
|13
|138
|Malik McClain
|WR
|297
|13
|139
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|300
Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is coming off his busiest game of the season, but things aren't looking great for the veteran wide receiver for the next several weeks. Godwin caught a season-high six passes in Week 4 against the Packers but only totaled 31 yards. QB Jalon Daniels only threw for 148 total yards on 27 attempts in that game, and his inexperience as an undrafted rookie limits the upside of the offense while Baker Mayfield (thumb) is out.
Mayfield is expected to miss about six to eight weeks, which puts his return in November. While Godwin may still have PPR value due to getting plenty of targets, his ceiling is limited until Mayfield returns. With so many rising receivers on the waiver wire in most leagues, Godwin is a drop candidate in standard leagues if you can't just hold him until Baker gets back.
Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and racked up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, but he has fallen into a smaller role in coach Liam Coen's offense for the last two seasons and has become a drop candidate in standard-sized fantasy leagues.
Thomas has only totaled nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown through the first four games of the season, playing well behind WRs Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers and ranking fourth on the team in targets behind TE Brenton Strange as well. Thomas only had three targets in the last two weeks combined, and his reduced role makes him hard to trust unless there is an injury or he is traded to a new team with more targets available. He still has the skills to give him upside and is on the field, but he's not getting enough targets right now to be an option you have to hold on to in standard-sized leagues.
Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Diggs is coming off of a five-catch, 35-yard performance in a Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London.
He saw nine targets in the game, but ended with a rather unproductive stat line. Diggs is Washington's leading wide receiver through four games in 2026 with 18 receptions for 170 yards (9.4 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) also did not practice on Wednesday after he was forced to miss the Week 4 loss against the Colts because of a hamstring injury of his own. It would not be an ideal situation for the Commanders to be without both wideouts against the New York Giants in Week 5. Diggs' status is worth monitoring throughout the week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Luther Burden III, Jordan Addison, Rome Odunze, Malik Washington. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Denzel Boston, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Luther Burden III, Jordan Addison, Rome Odunze, Malik Washington:
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