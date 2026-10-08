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2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 5 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 5 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Need help at the wide receiver spot in Week 5? Well, you have come to the right place! We're back with Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you decide between two players with similar outlooks. Where do wideouts on the start-sit bubble such as Denzel Boston, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Luther Burden III, Jordan Addison, Rome Odunze, and Malik Washington stand, among all others? Navigate the rankings table below to find out.

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 3
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 4
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 5
2 4 CeeDee Lamb WR 6
2 5 Zay Flowers WR 15
2 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR 16
2 7 Nico Collins WR 18
2 8 Drake London WR 19
2 9 Chris Olave WR 20
3 10 Michael Wilson WR 21
3 11 Davante Adams WR 26
3 12 Malik Nabers WR 28
3 13 Christian Watson WR 29
3 14 Parker Washington WR 30
3 15 Garrett Wilson WR 32
4 16 George Pickens WR 33
4 17 Justin Jefferson WR 34
4 18 Matthew Golden WR 40
4 19 Mike Evans WR 42
4 20 DK Metcalf WR 45
4 21 Jaylen Waddle WR 48
5 22 Jameson Williams WR 49
5 23 Luther Burden III WR 51
5 24 Josh Downs WR 52
5 25 Tee Higgins WR 54
5 26 Carnell Tate WR 55
5 27 Stefon Diggs WR 57
5 28 Romeo Doubs WR 62
5 29 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 64
5 30 Jordan Addison WR 67
5 31 Denzel Boston WR 69
6 32 Dontayvion Wicks WR 70
6 33 Terry McLaurin WR 73
6 34 Malik Washington WR 77
6 35 Rome Odunze WR 78
7 36 Devaughn Vele WR 81
7 37 Emeka Egbuka WR 82
7 38 Keon Coleman WR 85
8 39 DJ Moore WR 86
8 40 Khalil Shakir WR 87
8 41 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 91
8 42 Tre Tucker WR 92
8 43 KC Concepcion WR 93
8 44 Jakobi Meyers WR 94
8 45 Courtland Sutton WR 96
8 46 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 97
8 47 Makai Lemon WR 99
8 48 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 100
8 49 Ladd McConkey WR 108
8 50 Kalif Raymond WR 109
8 51 Keenan Allen WR 111
8 52 Tre Harris WR 112
8 53 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 114
8 54 Kendrick Bourne WR 115
8 55 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 116
8 56 Quentin Johnston WR 122
8 57 Dohnte Meyers WR 123
8 58 Ryan Flournoy WR 125
8 59 Rashod Bateman WR 127
8 60 Roman Wilson WR 128
9 61 Malachi Fields WR 129
9 62 Caleb Douglas WR 130
9 63 Troy Franklin WR 131
9 64 Cody White WR 134
9 65 Jaylin Noel WR 136
9 66 Mack Hollins WR 137
9 67 Darius Cooper WR 139
9 68 Adonai Mitchell WR 140
9 69 Chris Bell WR 143
9 70 Antonio Williams WR 144
9 71 Rashid Shaheed WR 146
9 72 Cooper Kupp WR 148
9 73 Isaac TeSlaa WR 149
9 74 Jauan Jennings WR 150
9 75 Elic Ayomanor WR 152
10 76 DeMario Douglas WR 155
10 77 Ted Hurst WR 156
10 78 Kayshon Boutte WR 161
10 79 Xavier Hutchinson WR 164
10 80 Joshua Palmer WR 167
10 81 Darnell Mooney WR 169
10 82 Mitch Tinsley WR 171
10 83 Treylon Burks WR 174
10 84 Isaiah Williams WR 176
10 85 Josh Cameron WR 177
10 86 Skyy Moore WR 179
10 87 Tory Horton WR 181
10 88 Devontez Walker WR 182
10 89 Germie Bernard WR 183
10 90 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 184
11 91 Efton Chism III WR 189
11 92 Tez Johnson WR 190
11 93 Zachariah Branch WR 193
11 94 Jahan Dotson WR 194
11 95 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 196
11 96 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 199
11 97 Dyami Brown WR 200
11 98 Jacob Cowing WR 201
11 99 Jerry Jeudy WR 204
11 100 Malik Benson WR 205
11 101 Bryce Lance WR 207
11 102 Calvin Ridley WR 208
11 103 KaVontae Turpin WR 209
11 104 Isaiah Bond WR 210
11 105 Laquon Treadwell WR 213
12 106 Ashton Dulin WR 214
12 107 Jared Wayne WR 220
12 108 Elijah Sarratt WR 224
12 109 Chimere Dike WR 225
12 110 Kyle Williams WR 226
12 111 Jahdae Walker WR 229
12 112 Jordan Watkins WR 230
12 113 Travis Hunter WR 231
12 114 Brandin Cooks WR 233
12 115 Konata Mumpfield WR 235
12 116 Tai Felton WR 236
12 117 Jalen Tolbert WR 239
12 118 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 243
12 119 Skyler Bell WR 244
12 120 Zavion Thomas WR 256
13 121 Greg Dortch WR 257
13 122 Kameron Johnson WR 260
13 123 Bo Melton WR 263
13 124 Ben Skowronek WR 267
13 125 Elijah Moore WR 268
13 126 Dareke Young WR 273
13 127 Deion Burks WR 277
13 128 Derius Davis WR 278
13 129 Jonathan Mingo WR 279
13 130 Tom Kennedy WR 281
13 131 Tutu Atwell WR 288
13 132 Myles Price WR 289
13 133 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 290
13 134 Ryan Miller WR 291
13 135 LaJohntay Wester WR 292
13 136 Jalen Brooks WR 295
13 137 Charlie Jones WR 296
13 138 Malik McClain WR 297
13 139 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 300

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is coming off his busiest game of the season, but things aren't looking great for the veteran wide receiver for the next several weeks. Godwin caught a season-high six passes in Week 4 against the Packers but only totaled 31 yards. QB Jalon Daniels only threw for 148 total yards on 27 attempts in that game, and his inexperience as an undrafted rookie limits the upside of the offense while Baker Mayfield (thumb) is out.

Mayfield is expected to miss about six to eight weeks, which puts his return in November. While Godwin may still have PPR value due to getting plenty of targets, his ceiling is limited until Mayfield returns. With so many rising receivers on the waiver wire in most leagues, Godwin is a drop candidate in standard leagues if you can't just hold him until Baker gets back.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and racked up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, but he has fallen into a smaller role in coach Liam Coen's offense for the last two seasons and has become a drop candidate in standard-sized fantasy leagues.

Thomas has only totaled nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown through the first four games of the season, playing well behind WRs Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers and ranking fourth on the team in targets behind TE Brenton Strange as well. Thomas only had three targets in the last two weeks combined, and his reduced role makes him hard to trust unless there is an injury or he is traded to a new team with more targets available. He still has the skills to give him upside and is on the field, but he's not getting enough targets right now to be an option you have to hold on to in standard-sized leagues.

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Diggs is coming off of a five-catch, 35-yard performance in a Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London.

He saw nine targets in the game, but ended with a rather unproductive stat line. Diggs is Washington's leading wide receiver through four games in 2026 with 18 receptions for 170 yards (9.4 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) also did not practice on Wednesday after he was forced to miss the Week 4 loss against the Colts because of a hamstring injury of his own. It would not be an ideal situation for the Commanders to be without both wideouts against the New York Giants in Week 5. Diggs' status is worth monitoring throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Luther Burden III, Jordan Addison, Rome Odunze, Malik Washington. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Denzel Boston, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Luther Burden III, Jordan Addison, Rome Odunze, Malik Washington:

Denzel Boston
vs
Alvin Kamara
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Omarion Hampton
Denzel Boston
vs
Mark Andrews
Denzel Boston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
RJ Harvey
Denzel Boston
vs
Keon Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Downs
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Omarion Hampton
Carnell Tate
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Likely
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Braelon Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Alvin Kamara
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Monangai
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
RJ Harvey
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaiah Likely
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
George Kittle
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Luther Burden III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Braelon Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Devaughn Vele
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Addison
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Addison
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Addison
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Addison
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jordan Addison
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Addison
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Addison
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Addison
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Addison
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Addison
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Addison
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Addison
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Addison
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Addison
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Addison
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Addison
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Addison
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Addison
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Addison
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Addison
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Addison
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Addison
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Addison
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Addison
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Addison
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Addison
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Addison
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Addison
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Addison
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Addison
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordan Addison
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Addison
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Addison
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Addison
vs
Drake London
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Davante Adams
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Addison
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Addison
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Addison
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
vs
Keon Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Washington
vs
Juwan Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Washington
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Malik Washington
vs
Mark Andrews
Malik Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Malik Washington
vs
Woody Marks
Malik Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Malik Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Washington
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Malik Washington
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Washington
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Washington
vs
Keon Coleman
Malik Washington
vs
Alvin Kamara
Malik Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Washington
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Malik Washington
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Malik Washington
vs
Braelon Allen
Malik Washington
vs
Hunter Henry
Malik Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Washington
vs
Tyler Higbee
Malik Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Malik Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Malik Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Malik Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Malik Washington
vs
Mike Gesicki
Malik Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Malik Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Malik Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Washington
vs
Drake London
Malik Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Malik Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Washington
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Washington
vs
George Pickens
Malik Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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