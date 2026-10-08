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2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 5 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

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2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 5 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Bye weeks have begun, meaning Patrick Mahomes and Bryce Young are off the table at QB this week. If you're scrambling for the top injury or bye-week replacement, we have you covered with our Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where signal-callers like Jameis Winston, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Jalon Daniels, C.J. Stroud stand, among all others.

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jared Goff QB
2 4 Matthew Stafford QB
2 5 Dak Prescott QB
2 6 Joe Burrow QB
2 7 Jacoby Brissett QB
3 8 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 9 Drake Maye QB
3 10 Brock Purdy QB
3 11 Jayden Daniels QB
3 12 Jordan Love QB
4 13 Jameis Winston QB
4 14 Bo Nix QB
4 15 Sam Darnold QB
4 16 Kyler Murray QB
4 17 Kirk Cousins QB
5 18 Aaron Rodgers QB
5 19 Jalen Hurts QB
5 20 C.J. Stroud QB
5 21 Deshaun Watson QB
5 22 Tyler Shough QB
5 23 Jalon Daniels QB
5 24 Justin Herbert QB
6 25 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 26 Tyson Bagent QB
6 27 Geno Smith QB
6 28 Daniel Jones QB
6 29 Malik Willis QB
6 30 Cam Ward QB
6 31 Tyler Huntley QB

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough (hand), the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a left hand issue, according to the team's injury report. However, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football noted that Shough's injury "doesn't sound concerning."

The Saints are coming off of a 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Shough completed 30 of his 48 passes (62.5%) for 286 yards and a touchdown. Through four games in the 2026 season, Shough currently ranks third in the NFL with 1,203 passing yards, and he is tied for third in the league in touchdown passes with nine. While fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Shough's status the rest of the week, his availability does not seem too worrisome right now.

Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels made his first career start against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. He completed 19-of-27 passing attempts for 148 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. He also rushed the ball eight times for an additional 55 yards on the ground. He'll now have a quick turnaround against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. He won't get much time to practice, but Daniels will get to face the 31st-ranked defense in Dallas.

They've allowed nine passing touchdowns through the first four games of the season. The Cowboys defense has also struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks. Their first three opposing quarterbacks all rushed for 50 yards or more on them. Daniels doesn't offer great value as a passer, but he has interesting upside because of his rushing ability. Fantasy managers looking for help in superflex leagues should consider starting Daniels in Week 5.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) is throwing again on Wednesday and is expected to be a full participant in practice, according to John Keim of ESPN. It is great timing for the Commanders, as veteran Marcus Mariota (knee) is expected to miss two to three weeks after spraining his MCL in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London. Daniels has been out the last two weeks after dislocating his left (non-throwing) elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but he was limited all of last week in practice and now appears to be a full-go.

Unless the former first-rounder suffers a setback with his left elbow in practice this week, he should be expected to make his return and start this Sunday against the division-rival New York Giants. Despite developing an injury-prone label early in his career, the 25-year-old Daniels still has QB1 upside for his ability to rack up points with his arm and legs. He should at least be considered a low-end QB1 option again this weekend if he is cleared to face the Giants.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jameis Winston, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Jalon Daniels, C.J. Stroud. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Jameis Winston, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Jalon Daniels, C.J. Stroud:

Jameis Winston
vs
Jordan Love
Jameis Winston
vs
Bo Nix
Jameis Winston
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jameis Winston
vs
Sam Darnold
Jameis Winston
vs
Brock Purdy
Jameis Winston
vs
Kyler Murray
Jameis Winston
vs
Drake Maye
Jameis Winston
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jameis Winston
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jameis Winston
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jameis Winston
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jameis Winston
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jameis Winston
vs
Joe Burrow
Jameis Winston
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jameis Winston
vs
Dak Prescott
Jameis Winston
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jameis Winston
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jameis Winston
vs
Tyler Shough
Jameis Winston
vs
Jared Goff
Jameis Winston
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jameis Winston
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jameis Winston
vs
Justin Herbert
Jameis Winston
vs
Josh Allen
Jameis Winston
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jameis Winston
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jameis Winston
vs
Geno Smith
Jameis Winston
vs
Daniel Jones
Jameis Winston
vs
Malik Willis
Jameis Winston
vs
Cam Ward
Jameis Winston
vs
Tyler Huntley
Bo Nix
vs
Jameis Winston
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Huntley
Sam Darnold
vs
Bo Nix
Sam Darnold
vs
Kyler Murray
Sam Darnold
vs
Jameis Winston
Sam Darnold
vs
Kirk Cousins
Sam Darnold
vs
Jordan Love
Sam Darnold
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Sam Darnold
vs
Jayden Daniels
Sam Darnold
vs
Jalen Hurts
Sam Darnold
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Darnold
vs
C.J. Stroud
Sam Darnold
vs
Drake Maye
Sam Darnold
vs
Deshaun Watson
Sam Darnold
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Shough
Sam Darnold
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Sam Darnold
vs
Jalon Daniels
Sam Darnold
vs
Joe Burrow
Sam Darnold
vs
Justin Herbert
Sam Darnold
vs
Dak Prescott
Sam Darnold
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Matthew Stafford
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyson Bagent
Sam Darnold
vs
Jared Goff
Sam Darnold
vs
Geno Smith
Sam Darnold
vs
Lamar Jackson
Sam Darnold
vs
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
vs
Josh Allen
Sam Darnold
vs
Malik Willis
Sam Darnold
vs
Cam Ward
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kyler Murray
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Jameis Winston
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyler Murray
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyson Bagent
Kyler Murray
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Cam Ward
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jalen Hurts
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalen Hurts
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen Hurts
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jalen Hurts
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jalen Hurts
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Hurts
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Hurts
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jalen Hurts
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen Hurts
vs
Justin Herbert
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jameis Winston
Jalen Hurts
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Hurts
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jalen Hurts
vs
Geno Smith
Jalen Hurts
vs
Brock Purdy
Jalen Hurts
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalen Hurts
vs
Drake Maye
Jalen Hurts
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Hurts
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jalen Hurts
vs
Cam Ward
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jalen Hurts
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jalen Hurts
vs
Joe Burrow
Jalen Hurts
vs
Dak Prescott
Jalen Hurts
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Hurts
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jalen Hurts
vs
Josh Allen
Jalon Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalon Daniels
vs
Justin Herbert
Jalon Daniels
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jalon Daniels
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jalon Daniels
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalon Daniels
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jalon Daniels
vs
Geno Smith
Jalon Daniels
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalon Daniels
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalon Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jalon Daniels
vs
Malik Willis
Jalon Daniels
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalon Daniels
vs
Cam Ward
Jalon Daniels
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalon Daniels
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jalon Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jameis Winston
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jalon Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jalon Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jalon Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jalon Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jalon Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jalon Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jalon Daniels
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jalon Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalen Hurts
C.J. Stroud
vs
Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalon Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
vs
Justin Herbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyson Bagent
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jameis Winston
C.J. Stroud
vs
Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jayden Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Ward
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Huntley
C.J. Stroud
vs
Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Lamar Jackson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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