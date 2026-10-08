2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 5 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 5 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.
Bye weeks have begun, meaning Patrick Mahomes and Bryce Young are off the table at QB this week. If you're scrambling for the top injury or bye-week replacement, we have you covered with our Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where signal-callers like Jameis Winston, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Jalon Daniels, C.J. Stroud stand, among all others.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Jared Goff
|QB
|2
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|2
|5
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|6
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|7
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|3
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|9
|Drake Maye
|QB
|3
|10
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|11
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|3
|12
|Jordan Love
|QB
|4
|13
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|4
|14
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|15
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|4
|16
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|17
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|18
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|5
|19
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|5
|20
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|21
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|22
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|5
|23
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|24
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|25
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|26
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|6
|27
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|28
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|29
|Malik Willis
|QB
|6
|30
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|31
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough (hand), the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a left hand issue, according to the team's injury report. However, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football noted that Shough's injury "doesn't sound concerning."
The Saints are coming off of a 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Shough completed 30 of his 48 passes (62.5%) for 286 yards and a touchdown. Through four games in the 2026 season, Shough currently ranks third in the NFL with 1,203 passing yards, and he is tied for third in the league in touchdown passes with nine. While fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Shough's status the rest of the week, his availability does not seem too worrisome right now.
Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels made his first career start against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. He completed 19-of-27 passing attempts for 148 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. He also rushed the ball eight times for an additional 55 yards on the ground. He'll now have a quick turnaround against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. He won't get much time to practice, but Daniels will get to face the 31st-ranked defense in Dallas.
They've allowed nine passing touchdowns through the first four games of the season. The Cowboys defense has also struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks. Their first three opposing quarterbacks all rushed for 50 yards or more on them. Daniels doesn't offer great value as a passer, but he has interesting upside because of his rushing ability. Fantasy managers looking for help in superflex leagues should consider starting Daniels in Week 5.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) is throwing again on Wednesday and is expected to be a full participant in practice, according to John Keim of ESPN. It is great timing for the Commanders, as veteran Marcus Mariota (knee) is expected to miss two to three weeks after spraining his MCL in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London. Daniels has been out the last two weeks after dislocating his left (non-throwing) elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but he was limited all of last week in practice and now appears to be a full-go.
Unless the former first-rounder suffers a setback with his left elbow in practice this week, he should be expected to make his return and start this Sunday against the division-rival New York Giants. Despite developing an injury-prone label early in his career, the 25-year-old Daniels still has QB1 upside for his ability to rack up points with his arm and legs. He should at least be considered a low-end QB1 option again this weekend if he is cleared to face the Giants.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jameis Winston, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Jalon Daniels, C.J. Stroud. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Jameis Winston, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Jalon Daniels, C.J. Stroud:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.