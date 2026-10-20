Will Jalen Hurts Ever Play Again? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 7)

Will Jalen Hurts Ever Play Again? When is Jalen Hurts coming back? The latest Jalen Hurts injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 7 of 2026.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) is set to miss significant time due to blood clots deep in his lungs that were discovered during medical scans. Technically, he played through these in Week 5.
Eagles medical staff knew he had a blood clot in his calf, but cleared him to play anyway. Later, they found out that the clot moved, then decided to do deeper scans that revealed clots in his lungs.
It would be life-threatening for him to play again this season, and while the NFL cleared the Eagles medical staff of wrongdoing in the matter, Hurts was allowed to risk his life to play football. Will he be able to play again?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Jalen Hurts Ever Play Again?
He most likely will. He's 28 years old, and quarterbacks often have careers that last into their mid-to-late 30s. Hurts' treatment will include blood thinners to help the clots clear, and he'll have a multi-month timeline of recovery before he can return.
He also has bilateral pulmonary emboli, which is a condition in which blood clots in the lungs block blood flow. These are both expected to be resolved without surgery. The Eagles' handling of Hurts was not ideal. He should have been scanned for deeper blood clots as a precautionary measure.
#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who is out for the season after several blood clots were revealed in his lungs, has been undergoing tests for days.
Before the London game, Hurts was in the hospital until 4 am and did not sleep because sleep was a risk. He played without having slept. https://t.co/avMUeBBOua
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2026
He was also told not to sleep, which is not typically a recommended treatment method for those undergoing blood clots. Perhaps the Eagles knew he was at risk for a serious illness resulting from the clots. The NFL is going to cover for themselves however they can, of course.
This is the publicly known Jalen Hurts timeline:
• The team says he was cleated in the calf vs. the Rams in Week 4 but didn't ask for treatment until a few days later, practicing in full in between.
• After the #Eagles flew to London, an ultrasound found a superficial blood clot in his calf. Doctors still cleared him to play.
• However, the night before the game, he spent time in the hospital and was told not to sleep because it was a risk. He played the full game without much sleep.
• He then took the roughly 7-8 hour flight from London back to Philly and started practicing in full that week. Speaking to the media, Hurts called it a "very unique experience" but didn't want to get into details.
• A follow-up ultrasound then showed the clot had moved, and he was ruled out for Week 6.
• Further testing has now diagnosed him with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs. He's on blood thinners and expected to miss the rest of the season.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2026
You can see a breakdown of the full timeline above. We're lucky things turned out fine -- a clot moving to another area of the body could cause serious complications.
Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Outlook
He's officially done for the season. After a few months on the blood-thinning medication, he'll be re-evaluated for clots in deep veins of his body. In an interview with Dr. Jordan K. Schaefer, a specialist on the matter, "All of these superficial blood clots have some degree of risk of progressing to a deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism."
The long-term effect on his career of the Eagles not bothering to do deeper scans on their long-time starting quarterback remains to be seen, though it's hard to imagine he doesn't come back at some point next season. The treatment length for this condition is on the order of months, not years.
Darius Cooper 62 YARDS!!! https://t.co/TTJayV78mF
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2026
He should be able to make a full recovery. The clots he had during Week 6 weren't destroying his ability to throw the ball. The risk of them moving somewhere to where they would, or more clots developing and blocking more blood flow, was more serious.
Of greater concern is the state of the Eagles offense. It's been in shambles ever since their offensive line play collapsed. They haven't thrived without their former WR1, A.J. Brown, either. And they've struggled with injuries.
Eagles Offense' All22 vs. Panthers. Get ready; it's bad. 1) The Eagles' pass protection plan (NOT individuals - but the scheme) was abysmal again in this game.
This is the very first play of the game. Under-center play action, of course, and the Eagles leave a Panthers defender unblocked. What's new?
The Panthers have 4 potential bltizers on their left. The Eagles ask the RB to block 2. I'm assuming Lampkin is supposed to pull and block the LB, but he seems to get confused and ends up helping out where he is not needed.
Confusion on the very first play of the game is simply unacceptable. Nothing else to say. This team isn't serious.
— Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 19, 2026
There are also major problems with blocking schemes, and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion hasn't done a great job in that regard so far. Perhaps a head coach reset is needed, and the Eagles need to clean house.
Then again, Hurts has never been a productive passer, and when he's not getting elite play out of his offensive line, has struggled. His reluctance to throw the ball over the middle of the field is a well-documented detriment to the offense and his own fantasy value.
He's probably not going to be an elite QB1 in the future like he's been in the past.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough compared to others:
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