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Will Jalen Hurts Ever Play Again? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 7)

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Jalen Hurts - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, Draft Sleepers

Will Jalen Hurts Ever Play Again? When is Jalen Hurts coming back? The latest Jalen Hurts injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 7 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Will Jalen Hurts Ever Play Again?
Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) is set to miss significant time due to blood clots deep in his lungs that were discovered during medical scans. Technically, he played through these in Week 5.

Eagles medical staff knew he had a blood clot in his calf, but cleared him to play anyway. Later, they found out that the clot moved, then decided to do deeper scans that revealed clots in his lungs.

It would be life-threatening for him to play again this season, and while the NFL cleared the Eagles medical staff of wrongdoing in the matter, Hurts was allowed to risk his life to play football. Will he be able to play again?

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Will Jalen Hurts Ever Play Again?

He most likely will. He's 28 years old, and quarterbacks often have careers that last into their mid-to-late 30s. Hurts' treatment will include blood thinners to help the clots clear, and he'll have a multi-month timeline of recovery before he can return.

He also has bilateral pulmonary emboli, which is a condition in which blood clots in the lungs block blood flow. These are both expected to be resolved without surgery. The Eagles' handling of Hurts was not ideal. He should have been scanned for deeper blood clots as a precautionary measure.

He was also told not to sleep, which is not typically a recommended treatment method for those undergoing blood clots. Perhaps the Eagles knew he was at risk for a serious illness resulting from the clots. The NFL is going to cover for themselves however they can, of course.

You can see a breakdown of the full timeline above. We're lucky things turned out fine -- a clot moving to another area of the body could cause serious complications.

 

Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Outlook

He's officially done for the season. After a few months on the blood-thinning medication, he'll be re-evaluated for clots in deep veins of his body. In an interview with Dr. Jordan K. Schaefer, a specialist on the matter, "All of these superficial blood clots have some degree of risk of progressing to a deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism."

The long-term effect on his career of the Eagles not bothering to do deeper scans on their long-time starting quarterback remains to be seen, though it's hard to imagine he doesn't come back at some point next season. The treatment length for this condition is on the order of months, not years.

He should be able to make a full recovery. The clots he had during Week 6 weren't destroying his ability to throw the ball. The risk of them moving somewhere to where they would, or more clots developing and blocking more blood flow, was more serious.

Of greater concern is the state of the Eagles offense. It's been in shambles ever since their offensive line play collapsed. They haven't thrived without their former WR1, A.J. Brown, either. And they've struggled with injuries.

There are also major problems with blocking schemes, and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion hasn't done a great job in that regard so far. Perhaps a head coach reset is needed, and the Eagles need to clean house.

Then again, Hurts has never been a productive passer, and when he's not getting elite play out of his offensive line, has struggled. His reluctance to throw the ball over the middle of the field is a well-documented detriment to the offense and his own fantasy value.

He's probably not going to be an elite QB1 in the future like he's been in the past.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough compared to others:

C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Caleb Williams
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Baker Mayfield
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Lamar Jackson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tanner McKee
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
vs
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
vs
J.J. McCarthy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Ward
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalon Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Huntley
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jameis Winston
Dak Prescott
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dak Prescott
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
vs
Bryce Young
Dak Prescott
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Shough
Dak Prescott
vs
Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyler Murray
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Bo Nix
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Geno Smith
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dak Prescott
vs
Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
Tanner McKee
Dak Prescott
vs
Malik Willis
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dak Prescott
vs
Sam Darnold
Dak Prescott
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Dak Prescott
vs
Cam Ward
Dak Prescott
vs
Daniel Jones
Dak Prescott
vs
Jalon Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Huntley
Dak Prescott
vs
Jameis Winston
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Dak Prescott
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Shough
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bryce Young
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyler Murray
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Caleb Williams
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Joe Burrow
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jared Goff
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drake Maye
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Brock Purdy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tanner McKee
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Malik Willis
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Cam Ward
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalon Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Huntley
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tanner McKee
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Tanner McKee
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tyler Shough
vs
Jameis Winston

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
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