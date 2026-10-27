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When Is Zach Charbonnet Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

When is Zach Charbonnet coming back? Will Zach Charbonnet play again this season? Read about Zach Charbonnet's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Zach Charbonnet had a career-best season for the Seattle Seahawks in 2025. The third-year running back formed a potent 1-2 punch with veteran Kenneth Walker III to elevate the Seattle rushing attack and open up opportunities for Sam Darnold in the play-action game.

Charbonnet had arguably taken over the lead role in the backfield heading into the playoffs, but suffered a torn ACL just eight snaps into the Seahawks' first playoff game. He was forced to watch from the sidelines as his team won a Super Bowl. He has yet to play this season, but has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Is Zach Charbonnet close to playing? Can he be used in fantasy? Read below to find out.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Zach Charbonnet Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Zach Charbonnet had his most productive season splitting touches with Kenneth Walker III in 2026. The former second-round pick set career-highs in carries (184), yards (730), and rushing touchdowns (12) while adding 20 receptions (on 24 targets) for 144 yards.


An argument can be made that Charbonnet had taken over the backfield heading into the 2025 playoffs. In Weeks 17 and 18, Charbonnet handled 35 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns (plus six targets, five receptions, and 35 receiving yards) on a 54.8% snap share. For the sake of comparison, Walker had 31 carries for 148 yards (and six receptions for 42 yards) on a 44.4% snap share in that same span.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get an opportunity to see if that workload would translate in the playoffs after Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL. Walker would go on to lead the backfield to a Super Bowl and earn a major contract in free agency.

There were initially reports that Charbonnet was ahead of schedule in his recovery and could avoid the short-term injured reserve to start the year, but ultimately he did not. He has yet to make his 2026 debut despite being designated to return to action.

 

Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Outlook

Seattle opted to let Kenneth Walker III hit free agency after an excellent Super Bowl run and with Charbonnet sidelined. They addressed the need at running back with a value free agent (Emanuel Wilson) and their 2026 first-round pick (Jadarian Price).

The rushing attack has been wildly inconsistent to start the season. Price started the year as the lead rusher, handling 28 carries for 119 yards in his first three games before landing on the short-term injured reserve with a chest injury. Wilson has impressed at times as his replacement, but his production (both real life and fantasy) has largely been a product of volume.

There was hope that Charbonnet would be ready to return in Week 7 after practicing, but he was ultimately ruled inactive before the Seahawks' decisive win over the Kansas City Chiefs. There have been no reports of a setback, so he should have a chance to return to action against the Bears in Week 8.

The Seattle backfield will undoubtedly be a mess for fantasy going forward. Both Price and Charbonnet are set to return in Week 8, which will likely lead to a split backfield similar to last season. When asked about the backfield, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters, “Could both play? Yes. Could neither play? Yes. Could either one play? Yes.”

Expect the Seahawks to patiently build Charbonnet up for an impending playoff run later in the season. Charbonnet will undoubtedly get work, but the team can utilize other players like Price, Wilson, George Holani, and even Velus Jones Jr. in different roles to keep everyone fresh and healthy in their pursuit of a Super Bowl defense.

It’s also worth noting that the Seahawks traded for veteran guard Quenton Nelson before Week 8. The addition of Nelson greatly improves this offensive line, even with left tackle Charles Cross sidelined with an ankle injury.

Odds are Charbonnet will eventually emerge as the lead back in this offense, but there is just no telling what that ramp-up period will look like. He should be considered a low-end RB3 until we see how he looks upon his return.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Antonio Williams, Emanuel Wilson, Germie Bernard, Chase Brown, Omar Cooper Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Antonio Williams, Emanuel Wilson, Germie Bernard, Chase Brown, Omar Cooper Jr.:

Antonio Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Antonio Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Antonio Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Antonio Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Antonio Williams
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
vs
Germie Bernard
Antonio Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Antonio Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Antonio Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Antonio Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Antonio Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Antonio Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Antonio Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Antonio Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Antonio Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Antonio Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Antonio Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Antonio Williams
vs
Drake London
Antonio Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Antonio Williams
vs
George Pickens
Antonio Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Antonio Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Antonio Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mason Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darren Waller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Mason
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Germie Bernard
vs
KC Concepcion
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Addison
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Warren
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Blake Corum
Germie Bernard
vs
Antonio Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Sam Laporta
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Germie Bernard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Josh Downs
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Breece Hall
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
DK Metcalf
Germie Bernard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Parker Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Tee Higgins
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Coker
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
Chase Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Bam Knight
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs

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