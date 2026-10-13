When Is Zach Charbonnet Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Zach Charbonnet coming back? Will Zach Charbonnet play again this season? Read about Zach Charbonnet's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) continues to work his way back from a season-ending injury he suffered late last season. He wasn't able to complete his team's Super Bowl run due to a torn ACL he suffered in the divisional round.
The RB had surgery and spent the offseason until now in the rehabilitation process. Having had the ailment so late in the season isn't great for his long-term prognosis, and explains why we haven't seen him on the field yet.
Charbonnet figures to get back in the mix at running back when he makes it back on the field and get a respectable workload. But when will he return this season if he's able?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Zach Charbonnet Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Week 6 is almost certainly off the table. Charbonnet is also likely nowhere near 100 percent. The most recent real information we have about him is from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, but he was coy with his words and didn't reveal much.
Mike Macdonald was very measured in his words about Zach Charbonnet playing this week.
The plan remains that he will not play.
My read is that Macdonald wants him to play, but they need to get doctors and likely the player's agent on board. https://t.co/04pAaxVCk1
— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) October 12, 2026
It's very strongly implied that he won't play this week. In a practice from October 1, around two weeks ago, you can see significant atrophy in his left quadriceps muscle, which is expected, since he was forced to avoid working out that leg while he recovered from surgery.
He's back!
Zach Charbonnet officially returns to practice https://t.co/uemx8aEt6Q
— Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) October 1, 2026
Such a difference in muscle mass between the two legs is, unfortunately, a risk factor in suffering compensation injuries or re-injuring the same knee. So Charbonnet playing so soon is probably not the greatest idea.
Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Outlook
Of course, when he does return, he'll have a period of at least a month where he continues to ramp up in activity. His first few games back may not see him handle a ton of touches.
When he does get closer to full health and participation, his workload will then be eaten into by rookie RB Jadarian Price (chest). He was a first-round draft pick for the team in 2026.
OH MAN! @zachcharbon angry run 😡😡😡
cc: @KyleBrandt
📺: #CARvsSEA on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN https://t.co/cfhDrAo5RW
— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023
He's a powerful runner ideally suited for a short-yardage and goal-line role. That's the niche he's likely to return to, especially in the short term. Last season, he was in a committee backfield with RB Kenneth Walker III and was the preferred back for between-the-tackles runs.
Charbonnet has never shown high-end pass-catching upside, and his targets declined by more than half year over year from 2024 to 2025. In PPR fantasy leagues, he's much more volatile and has a significantly lower weekly ceiling as a result.
2nd TD for Zach Charbonnet!
HOUvsSEA on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App https://t.co/T4rIirFnLK
— NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2025
The Seahawks do have a good offense, though. That should allow them to get into scoring range often over the rest of the season, and Charbonnet will be the primary beneficiary of that once fully healthy. He checks in as a low-end RB2 with upside after he ramps up his participation if Price returns to full health.
If Price is sidelined for an extended period, Charbonnet could be an excellent value, and the Seahawks would be forced to give him a big workload and even throw to him more than they're accustomed to.
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emanuel Wilson, George Holani. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
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