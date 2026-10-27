When Is James Conner Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is James Conner coming back? Will James Conner play again this season? Read about James Conner's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is not a Week 8 option, with his return uncertain. Asked Monday whether Conner would play this season, head coach Mike LaFleur answered "potentially," offering little support for an imminent comeback.
Arizona's backfield has moved on without the veteran, who has not played in 2026 while recovering from the foot injury that ended his 2025 season. Rookie Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight are all getting work.
When will Conner return? Let's take a look at the latest update and provide an update on his fantasy outlook.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
James Conner Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Conner remains on injured reserve after missing the Cardinals' first seven games, with Arizona having placed him there before the 2026 opener. He played only three games in 2025 before the season-ending foot injury.
Conner still has no announced return date and has not resumed practice. Monday's "potentially" response concerned whether he would play at all this season, rather than Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on November 1.
The caution is not new. In August, Conner participated in portions of training camp but had not progressed to 11-on-11 work.
LaFleur explained that the priority was a "return to performance," with the veteran able to play at his accustomed level.
Love is the back to watch, and he is much closer to helping. He missed the past two games with an ankle injury, but LaFleur said Monday that the rookie will return to practice Wednesday.
Arizona is preparing to evaluate its leading rusher's availability while Conner's timeline remains open.
James Conner Fantasy Football Outlook
Skip Conner on the Week 8 waiver wire in 10- or 12-team leagues, with Love's expected practice return the biggest reason. He fits best in a vacant IR slot on deeper rosters.
Love already led the rushing split when healthy, and both Allgeier and Knight have contributed as receivers during his absence.
Some managers have waited on Conner because of his last healthy season. In 2024, he rushed for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 47 catches for 414 yards and another score.
His 283 touches across 16 games show how much work supported that production, in a backfield that now has three alternatives.
James Conner adds another TD!
📺: #NEvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/jwhckhFhX6
NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
Love is the biggest obstacle to Conner reclaiming a substantial workload.
He accumulated 67 carries in his first five games this season, compared with Allgeier's 35 over the same span, and he also caught 11 passes during that stretch.
The rookie already had the larger rushing assignment before his ankle injury, and Arizona has distributed that work differently in Conner's absence.
Knight has been the efficient one. Across Weeks 6 and 7, he accumulated 128 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt.
His 80 yards against the Los Angeles Rams and 48 against the Denver Broncos led Arizona in rushing in each game.
Arizona has kept both Knight and Allgeier involved with Love sidelined.
Knight caught five passes for 33 yards across those games, while Allgeier added four for 40, and Allgeier outcarried Knight 26-22 during that stretch despite gaining only 57 rushing yards.
Tyler Allgeier gets loose for a 22-yard TD 🔥
AZvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/L5ErkYSgh6
NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Knight is the more practical choice for managers who need immediate help from Arizona if Love misses another game.
Love's return to practice could shrink that opportunity, so Knight's Week 8 flex appeal depends on the rookie's availability against Dallas.
Dynasty managers should show the same restraint. Conner is 31 and has yet to play under LaFleur in the regular season, while Love has already taken on the largest rushing share when healthy.
I'd hold Conner on a contender's available IR slot, but I would not trade away a younger contributor to acquire him for a late-season push.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jeremiyah Love, Bam Knight, Tyler Allgeier. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Jeremiyah Love, Bam Knight, Tyler Allgeier:
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