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When Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

When is Jacory Croskey-Merritt coming back? Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt play again this season? Read about Jacory Croskey-Merritt's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) has been the clear lead RB for the Washington Commanders this season. He retained his job as the starter after a rocky first season that saw him perform very well at times and, at others, struggle. 

This season, his efficiency has taken a huge hit. After logging 4.6 yards per carry his rookie year, he's managed under 3.6 per rush this season, which isn't anything to write home about. Efficiency that bad often leads to lead backs losing their jobs, even. A groin injury may make it even more difficult for him.

In the games he's played, though, he's averaged 13.4 rushing attempts, and no other RB on the team has more than six per game. So it's obvious who the RB1 is right now. But since Croskey-Merritt is injured right now -- when will he be able to return?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Injury Update for Fantasy Football

"Bill", as he's known, was unfortunately placed on injured reserve due to his groin injury. He has a designation to return, so he'll be required to miss at least four games. The Commanders have their bye week soon, in Week 8.

That means JCM won't be eligible to return to play until Week 11. It's bad news for those who were counting on him in fantasy football. He's unlikely to miss the full season, at least.

We'll have to wait and see what his workload is like when he comes back. There hasn't been another particularly effective rusher for Washington this season.

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook

He averages under 8.5 PPR fantasy points per game, has abysmal efficiency, most of his runs go basically nowhere, and he's on an offense that's been inconsistent at best this season. It's hard to imagine he breaks out and becomes an RB1.

His biggest flaw is his lack of contact balance. He has a few explosive runs under his belt, but they tend to come with little or no contact when he has a free lane to pick up a ton of yards. He doesn't grind out tough yards like workhorse running backs that weigh nearly 210 pounds should be able to do.

The Commanders have tried their best to make Croskey-Merritt their every-down workhorse back, but it's worth questioning their personnel decisions at this point.

For fantasy football, we're looking at an RB3. There isn't a lot of reason to start a running back that doesn't even average double-digit PPR fantasy points when he plays. And he doesn't have the pass-catching upside to make up for his inefficiency on the ground.

Things go well when he can run in long scores untouched. They don't go so well when he has to actually break tackles at any point on the field. He has decent speed, but he needs open space to work in.

The Commanders coaching staff seems willing to give him nearly 20 carries in games he averages under two yards per carry, though, which keeps him on the borderline FLEX territory most weeks.

 

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: J.K. Dobbins, Josh Jacobs, RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for J.K. Dobbins, Josh Jacobs, RJ Harvey:

J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Germie Bernard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dameon Pierce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dallas Goedert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tee Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Pickens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trey McBride
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Jefferson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demario Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Nabers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Roschon Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Holani
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bam Knight
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Goodson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
CJ Donaldson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Jacobs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Jacobs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Jacobs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyren Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Jacobs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Jacobs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Jacobs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Jacobs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Jacobs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Jacobs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Josh Downs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Jacobs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Jacobs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Jacobs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Jacobs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Jacobs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Roschon Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Jacobs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Holani
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justice Hill
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bam Knight
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kaelon Black
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emmett Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Goodson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Josh Jacobs
vs
Seth McGowan
Josh Jacobs
vs
CJ Donaldson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Corey Kiner
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Wright
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devin Singletary
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Higbee
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Mayer
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Schultz
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendre Miller
RJ Harvey
vs
Roschon Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Cade Otton
RJ Harvey
vs
Tre Tucker
RJ Harvey
vs
Colby Parkinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Gesicki
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Brandin Cooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Dallas Goedert
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylin Noel
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Darnell Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Mason
RJ Harvey
vs
Kalif Raymond
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Malachi Fields
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
RJ Harvey
vs
Germie Bernard
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashod Bateman
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Dameon Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
George Holani
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Bam Knight
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaelon Black
RJ Harvey
vs
Emmett Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Goodson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
RJ Harvey
vs
Seth McGowan
RJ Harvey
vs
CJ Donaldson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Jordan Love has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
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Available Wednesday
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Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
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A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
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Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
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Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
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Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
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Sidelined on Wednesday
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Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
Mikko Rantanen

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Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
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Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
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