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When Is Alec Pierce Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Alec Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) had surgery on one of his ankles in the offseason after he picked up an injury that he attempted to rehab. The ailment didn't heal on its own, leading to the operation.

He missed much of the offseason program and was limited in practice until very late in the offseason, when he finally ramped up to full participation. Unfortunately, the Colts were too aggressive with his return timeline.

He's now missed three games with his heel injury. With just seven targets, five receptions, and 72 receiving yards on the season, his fifth year in the NFL hasn't gotten off the ground yet. So what's his latest injury update, and when might he return to action?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Pierce aggravated the heel injury he was struggling with before the season. It appears he returned before fully recovering from his offseason operation. Shortly before the season started, he was seen limping at a practice he couldn't participate in due to an injury.

It wasn't long before he went from not practicing at all to a full practice, so it seemed like the goal was to get him on the field for Week 1 in any way possible. In hindsight, that was a bad idea, though his awkward gait should have given that away.

He's now on injured reserve, so hopefully he gets time to fully recover this time. He's already missed three weeks, so he'll be eligible to return in Week 7, but don't be surprised if the Colts elect to be cautious and hold him out for longer.

The offense hasn't been great in his absence, though much of that is likely due to quarterback Daniel Jones still having to recover from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in 2025.

 

Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook

There hasn't been a single highly productive pass-catcher for the Colts since Pierce's absence. Perhaps his presence elevates the offense thanks to his elite speed and legitimate downfield ability.

Teams facing the Colts are much more scared of getting beat deep when Pierce is on the field -- he doesn't just play a sacrificial "X" role, as he led the NFL in yards per catch last season (minimum 40 receptions) with over 21 yards per catch.

Even in tight single coverage, Pierce is a specialist at making tough contested catches deep downfield. He lifts the offense he plays on while retaining solid upside for fantasy football.

And this season, with no WR Michael Pittman Jr. to take targets away from him, Pierce has top-12 upside at his position if he can get fully healthy. He's a prime buy-low target for WR-needy teams in fantasy football.

As long as you have enough depth to keep winning and can get a good deal for him, you should consider trading for Pierce. Jones will continue to get healthier as the weeks go on.

Without Pittman, Pierce is likely to get an increased target share and see more work in the short and intermediate areas of the field. He'll be a full-time starter, and more work on horizontally-breaking routes will increase both his floor and his ceiling.

At full health later in the season, he'll likely be a must-start every week.

 

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Keenan Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Josh Downs, Keenan Allen:

Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Downs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Brenton Strange
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Darren Waller
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Keon Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
Kyren Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Najee Harris
Josh Downs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Josh Downs
vs
AJ Barner
Josh Downs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Josh Downs
vs
Brandin Cooks
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Malachi Fields
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Darius Cooper
Josh Downs
vs
Cody White
Josh Downs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Antonio Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Efton Chism III
Josh Downs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylin Noel
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Ted Hurst
Josh Downs
vs
Troy Franklin
Josh Downs
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Josh Downs
vs
Jacob Cowing
Josh Downs
vs
Darnell Mooney
Josh Downs
vs
Jahan Dotson
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Skyy Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Josh Cameron
Josh Downs
vs
Treylon Burks
Josh Downs
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Josh Downs
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Bond
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Brooks
Josh Downs
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Josh Downs
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Josh Downs
vs
Devontez Walker
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Royals
Josh Downs
vs
Tim Patrick
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Reggie Virgil
Josh Downs
vs
Bo Melton
Josh Downs
vs
John Metchie III
Josh Downs
vs
Brandon Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Calvin Ridley
Josh Downs
vs
Zachariah Branch
Josh Downs
vs
Tez Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keenan Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Keenan Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Keenan Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keenan Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keenan Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keenan Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Keenan Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Keenan Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Dameon Pierce
Keenan Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Keenan Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Keenan Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keenan Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keenan Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keenan Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Keenan Allen
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keenan Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Keenan Allen
vs
AJ Barner
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keenan Allen
vs
Cade Otton
Keenan Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Keenan Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Keenan Allen
vs
Brandin Cooks
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Darnell Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Raheim Sanders
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Keenan Allen
vs
George Kittle
Keenan Allen
vs
Malachi Fields
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Keenan Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Kimani Vidal
Keenan Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Keenan Allen
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Darius Cooper
Keenan Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Keenan Allen
vs
Cody White
Keenan Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Keenan Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Cooper Kupp
Keenan Allen
vs
Makai Lemon
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Efton Chism III
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaylin Noel
Keenan Allen
vs
Isaiah Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Ted Hurst
Keenan Allen
vs
Troy Franklin
Keenan Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Jacob Cowing
Keenan Allen
vs
Darnell Mooney
Keenan Allen
vs
Jahan Dotson
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Skyy Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Cameron
Keenan Allen
vs
Treylon Burks
Keenan Allen
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Keenan Allen
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Isaiah Bond
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Brooks
Keenan Allen
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Keenan Allen
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Keenan Allen
vs
Devontez Walker
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Royals
Keenan Allen
vs
Tim Patrick
Keenan Allen
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Reggie Virgil
Keenan Allen
vs
Bo Melton
Keenan Allen
vs
John Metchie III
Keenan Allen
vs
Brandon Smith
Keenan Allen
vs
Calvin Ridley
Keenan Allen
vs
Zachariah Branch
Keenan Allen
vs
Tez Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Konata Mumpfield

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