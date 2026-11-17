When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is one of only two starting pass-catchers the Colts have left after trading away their WR2 and WR3 earlier this season.
Indy's season is pretty much sunk from a real NFL perspective, but that doesn't mean some of their pass-catchers might not still have solid fantasy football seasons.
With the passing volume potentially being more concentrated moving forward, it's worth asking the question -- when will Pierce return, and what's his fantasy football outlook when he's back?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football
At this point, speculation has been rumbling that Pierce could be held out for the rest of the season. He was placed on injured reserve after Week 2, though he wasn't ruled out for the rest of the season. But he's missed eight games so far.
The latest we have is from Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who refused to hard commit to Pierce playing again this season, though coach-speak should always be taken with a grain of salt.
Does #Colts HC Shane Steichen expect Alec Pierce to play again this season?
“That’s the plan. …”
On AP’s initial rehab plan: “We would’ve never put him on the field if we didn’t feel good about it.”
On a possible second surgery: “We’re just going to monitor that …” https://t.co/HCt6AZTAbT
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 23, 2026
The above is a video of Steichen from September, when Steichen specifically said they wouldn't put him back on the field if they didn't feel confident he wouldn't re-injure himself. That was obviously not true, as he re-injured himself.
He indicated that he wants him to play, and didn't deny the possibility that Pierce would have to have a second surgery. Based on this, it's probably safe to assume he won't be back soon. The more optimistic outlook now appears to be a few weeks from now.
He still hasn't had his practice window opened. There's a chance he could play again this season, but it's looking a bit grim.
Last week, Steichen remained noncommittal on his return when asked. For now, managers should only consider starting him in IR spots in deep 12+ team leagues given the uncertainty.
Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook
If he actually returns and can get back to full health, he could be an interesting player for fantasy football with upside due to target volume. The Colts have a miserable passing offense as their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, has played very poorly this season.
He tore his Achilles tendon late last season, so it's understandable his production has dipped. But Pierce would immediately be a plausible candidate for at least 10 targets in any game he plays moving forward.
DANNY DIMES DEEP BALL TO ALEC PIERCE.
ATLvsIND on @NFLNetwork
Also streaming on @NFLPlus https://t.co/offSgAe7ul
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025
Pierce is a high-end deep ball specialist who was likely to have a much bigger role in the offense this season after the departure of WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) after the 2025 season. Pittman had 111 targets in 17 games in 2025.
And now, the Colts have dealt away both WRs Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, who each had significant roles in the offense. So there simply aren't many more quality targets to throw to. It's pretty much Pierce and second-year pro tight end Tyler Warren at this point.
OH MY ALEC PIERCE.
MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/Kkc968cK3R
— NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025
Pierce could comfortably get into WR2 range based simply on target volume. He gets a high rate of targets on deep passes, which adds to his upside, as the chunk plays are likelier to lead to touchdowns.
He was only targeted 84 times in 2025. With six targets in Week 1, he would have been on pace for 101 targets on the year, which could have helped him score more touchdowns and pick up more yards despite potentially having reduced efficiency.
Pierce should be hung on to in fantasy leagues for now. He still has enough upside if he comes back to play and is healthy to be a flex player at least.
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Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan, Tyler Warren. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
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Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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