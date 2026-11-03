Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Tyler Allgeier, Kenny Gainwell, MarShawn Lloyd in Week 9 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Tyler Allgeier and Kenny Gainwell both delivered career-best rushing performances in Week 8, but their waiver value comes from different circumstances. Arizona lost two running backs during its comeback win in Dallas, while Tampa Bay found enough rushing work for both members of its backfield.
MarShawn Lloyd belongs in a different category. His immediate production has been limited, and his appeal depends heavily on whether Josh Jacobs remains available to lead Green Bay's offense.
With Week 9 approaching, Allgeier is the first claim among these three. Gainwell offers useful depth with a growing workload, and Lloyd is a speculative bench addition.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Tyler Allgeier Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 53% of leagues
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (toe) rushed 11 times for 147 yards and a touchdown against Dallas, adding five catches for 44 yards and another score.
He practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday, then entered the game without an injury designation.
Jeremiyah Love is headed to injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss four to five weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Bam Knight entered concussion protocol, and head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that James Conner would not be ready to return this week. Allgeier and Evan Hull were Arizona's only healthy active-roster backs after those injuries.
Allgeier caught all five targets and finished with 191 scrimmage yards. The receiving contribution gives PPR managers another reason to pursue him, particularly if Arizona has to throw while playing from behind.
Tyler Allgeier breaks free for a 63-yard rushing TD!
AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PuMUPt7CLa
NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
With Love out, Allgeier is an RB2 candidate against Seattle. Knight's status could affect the split, but Allgeier's 16-touch, 191-yard game makes him the first claim among these three.
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Kenny Gainwell Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 42% of leagues
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell piled up 140 rushing yards on 25 carries in the shutout win over Atlanta. Both were career highs, and they came alongside Bucky Irving's 170 yards on 27 attempts.
Irving's presence didn't prevent Gainwell from delivering a useful fantasy afternoon.
Heavy rain shaped that workload. Tampa Bay completed no passes on three attempts while rushing for 324 yards, giving both backs unusually large opportunities.
Gainwell averaged 5.6 yards per carry, but 52 combined attempts between him and Irving shouldn't become the weekly expectation.
Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell combined for 52 carries and 310 rushing yards in the @Buccaneers' Week 8 win 😤 @gatorade pic.twitter.com/VYL5pYFn4K
NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026
There has still been a real change in Gainwell's involvement. He had 14 carries for 88 yards in Week 7, giving him 39 attempts over two games after just 19 across the first six.
He progressed from missing Wednesday's practice with a hip injury to practicing fully Friday, then played despite a Week 8 questionable designation.
He fits as an RB3 or emergency flex for managers short on running backs, with additional value as insurance behind Irving.
Chicago is next, followed by Tampa Bay's Week 10 bye, so his usefulness also depends on when your roster needs help.
Add in 10-Team and Deeper Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 39% of leagues
His stash value centers on Jacobs' status. Matt LaFleur said Monday that he anticipated Jacobs remaining with the team while the NFL's investigation proceeds. Treating Lloyd as Green Bay's new starter would get ahead of that information.
I'd stash Lloyd in deeper leagues rather than use him to cover a Week 9 lineup vacancy. Jacobs' availability is the deciding factor, and Green Bay hasn't announced a change at the top of its backfield.
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd managed three carries for 7 yards and one reception for 9 yards against Carolina.
With Jacobs back in the lineup, that four-touch outing leaves little basis for starting Lloyd against New England in Week 9.
The broader rushing results haven't been convincing, either. Lloyd has 149 yards on 57 carries this season, averaging 2.6 yards per attempt.
Even during a potential workload increase, he'd need considerably better efficiency to become a dependable fantasy starter.
Add as a Bench Stash in Deeper Leagues
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