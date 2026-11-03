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Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups - Tyler Allgeier, Kenny Gainwell, MarShawn Lloyd

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Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Tyler Allgeier, Kenny Gainwell, MarShawn Lloyd in Week 9 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

Tyler Allgeier and Kenny Gainwell both delivered career-best rushing performances in Week 8, but their waiver value comes from different circumstances. Arizona lost two running backs during its comeback win in Dallas, while Tampa Bay found enough rushing work for both members of its backfield.

MarShawn Lloyd belongs in a different category. His immediate production has been limited, and his appeal depends heavily on whether Josh Jacobs remains available to lead Green Bay's offense.

With Week 9 approaching, Allgeier is the first claim among these three. Gainwell offers useful depth with a growing workload, and Lloyd is a speculative bench addition.

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Tyler Allgeier Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 53% of leagues

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (toe) rushed 11 times for 147 yards and a touchdown against Dallas, adding five catches for 44 yards and another score.

He practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday, then entered the game without an injury designation.

Jeremiyah Love is headed to injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss four to five weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bam Knight entered concussion protocol, and head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that James Conner would not be ready to return this week. Allgeier and Evan Hull were Arizona's only healthy active-roster backs after those injuries.

Allgeier caught all five targets and finished with 191 scrimmage yards. The receiving contribution gives PPR managers another reason to pursue him, particularly if Arizona has to throw while playing from behind.

With Love out, Allgeier is an RB2 candidate against Seattle. Knight's status could affect the split, but Allgeier's 16-touch, 191-yard game makes him the first claim among these three.

Add in All Leagues

 

Kenny Gainwell Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 42% of leagues

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell piled up 140 rushing yards on 25 carries in the shutout win over Atlanta. Both were career highs, and they came alongside Bucky Irving's 170 yards on 27 attempts.

Irving's presence didn't prevent Gainwell from delivering a useful fantasy afternoon.

Heavy rain shaped that workload. Tampa Bay completed no passes on three attempts while rushing for 324 yards, giving both backs unusually large opportunities.

Gainwell averaged 5.6 yards per carry, but 52 combined attempts between him and Irving shouldn't become the weekly expectation.

There has still been a real change in Gainwell's involvement. He had 14 carries for 88 yards in Week 7, giving him 39 attempts over two games after just 19 across the first six.

He progressed from missing Wednesday's practice with a hip injury to practicing fully Friday, then played despite a Week 8 questionable designation.

He fits as an RB3 or emergency flex for managers short on running backs, with additional value as insurance behind Irving.

Chicago is next, followed by Tampa Bay's Week 10 bye, so his usefulness also depends on when your roster needs help.

Add in 10-Team and Deeper Leagues

 

MarShawn Lloyd Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 39% of leagues

His stash value centers on Jacobs' status. Matt LaFleur said Monday that he anticipated Jacobs remaining with the team while the NFL's investigation proceeds. Treating Lloyd as Green Bay's new starter would get ahead of that information.

I'd stash Lloyd in deeper leagues rather than use him to cover a Week 9 lineup vacancy. Jacobs' availability is the deciding factor, and Green Bay hasn't announced a change at the top of its backfield.

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd managed three carries for 7 yards and one reception for 9 yards against Carolina.

With Jacobs back in the lineup, that four-touch outing leaves little basis for starting Lloyd against New England in Week 9.

The broader rushing results haven't been convincing, either. Lloyd has 149 yards on 57 carries this season, averaging 2.6 yards per attempt.

Even during a potential workload increase, he'd need considerably better efficiency to become a dependable fantasy starter.

Add as a Bench Stash in Deeper Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tyler Allgeier, Kenny Gainwell, MarShawn Lloyd. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tyler Allgeier, Kenny Gainwell, MarShawn Lloyd. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tyler Allgeier, Kenny Gainwell, MarShawn Lloyd:

Tyler Allgeier
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