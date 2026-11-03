Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan in Week 9 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Mike Washington Jr. handled 25 carries in Week 8. Emmett Johnson turned five receptions into 128 yards. Seth McGowan's opportunity could change dramatically if Indianapolis moves Jonathan Taylor before the trade deadline.
Only Washington's case rests on a newly expanded rushing role. Johnson still works behind Kenneth Walker III, and Taylor remains Indianapolis' starter with the November 10 trade deadline approaching.
Washington leads this group for managers seeking immediate help. Johnson is an appealing PPR bench addition, while McGowan offers speculative value as the Colts consider their next moves.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Mike Washington Jr. Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 28% of leagues
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. rushed 25 times for 83 yards against the Jets in Week 8.
He had never exceeded nine carries in a game this season, making Sunday's usage a substantial departure from his previous complementary role.
Ashton Jeanty received just two carries but caught three passes for 64 yards. Washington's advantage was concentrated on the ground, while Jeanty remained the backfield's receiving option.
That division gives Washington a much stronger rushing role than he had earlier in the season without making him a three-down starter.
Washington didn't catch a pass against New York, and his 3.3 yards per carry left him with a modest fantasy total despite the volume.
His 83 rushing yards and no touchdowns translated into 8.3 points in both standard and PPR scoring. Washington scored his first NFL touchdown on a 36-yard run against New Orleans in Week 3.
He finished that game with 54 yards on five carries.
Mike Washington Jr. with a 36-yard run for his first career TD 🏃
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NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
He's worth an aggressive claim in leagues where starting-caliber rushing opportunities are scarce. Sunday's workload puts him in the flex discussion, particularly in standard formats.
A similar share against San Francisco in Week 9 would give him a chance to help immediately.
Add in 10-Team and Deeper Leagues
Emmett Johnson Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 19% of leagues
Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson caught all five targets for 128 yards and a touchdown against Denver. His 73-yard scoring reception supplied much of the damage, and he added 15 yards on his only rushing attempt.
THE ROOKIE EMMETT JOHNSON WITH A 73-YARD TD
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NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Johnson now has 14 receptions for 237 yards this season. He had caught two passes in each of the previous two games, so his Week 8 receiving involvement improved even before considering the explosive yardage.
The rushing opportunity remains limited behind Kenneth Walker III. Johnson's six touches against Denver produced an outstanding result, but they don't establish a weekly starting workload.
His receiving ability makes him particularly interesting in PPR formats if Kansas City increases his involvement.
Johnson's four rushing attempts across the last three games are the clearest limit on his immediate value. I'd add him for PPR depth behind Walker, with the receiving role worth watching against the Jets in Week 9.
Add in 10-Team and Deeper Leagues
Seth McGowan Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 31% of leagues
Jonathan Taylor remains the central figure. Trade speculation has surrounded the veteran as Indianapolis has already dealt other established players, and a move would leave a substantial opening. Taylor hasn't been traded, so McGowan's value is still conditional.
McGowan has worked ahead of DJ Giddens on the depth chart, making him the first Colts reserve to target.
Giddens remains part of the backfield, however, and a Taylor departure would still leave the coaches to determine the division of work.
Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan had five carries for 29 yards in the 42-7 loss to Jacksonville. That followed an 11-carry, 46-yard performance against Minnesota.
Taylor carried eight times for 23 yards in the Jacksonville loss, so McGowan's five carries came in a game in which even the starter was barely used.
Dallas comes to Indianapolis next. McGowan is a 12-team stash while Taylor remains on the roster; I would not use him in a Week 9 lineup on the strength of five carries in a blowout.
Add as a Stash in 12-Team and Deeper Leagues
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