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Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups - Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan

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Seth McGowan - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan in Week 9 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

Mike Washington Jr. handled 25 carries in Week 8. Emmett Johnson turned five receptions into 128 yards. Seth McGowan's opportunity could change dramatically if Indianapolis moves Jonathan Taylor before the trade deadline.

Only Washington's case rests on a newly expanded rushing role. Johnson still works behind Kenneth Walker III, and Taylor remains Indianapolis' starter with the November 10 trade deadline approaching.

Washington leads this group for managers seeking immediate help. Johnson is an appealing PPR bench addition, while McGowan offers speculative value as the Colts consider their next moves.

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Mike Washington Jr. Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 28% of leagues

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. rushed 25 times for 83 yards against the Jets in Week 8.

He had never exceeded nine carries in a game this season, making Sunday's usage a substantial departure from his previous complementary role.

Ashton Jeanty received just two carries but caught three passes for 64 yards. Washington's advantage was concentrated on the ground, while Jeanty remained the backfield's receiving option.

That division gives Washington a much stronger rushing role than he had earlier in the season without making him a three-down starter.

Washington didn't catch a pass against New York, and his 3.3 yards per carry left him with a modest fantasy total despite the volume.

His 83 rushing yards and no touchdowns translated into 8.3 points in both standard and PPR scoring. Washington scored his first NFL touchdown on a 36-yard run against New Orleans in Week 3.

He finished that game with 54 yards on five carries.

He's worth an aggressive claim in leagues where starting-caliber rushing opportunities are scarce. Sunday's workload puts him in the flex discussion, particularly in standard formats.

A similar share against San Francisco in Week 9 would give him a chance to help immediately.

Add in 10-Team and Deeper Leagues

 

Emmett Johnson Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 19% of leagues

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson caught all five targets for 128 yards and a touchdown against Denver. His 73-yard scoring reception supplied much of the damage, and he added 15 yards on his only rushing attempt.

Johnson now has 14 receptions for 237 yards this season. He had caught two passes in each of the previous two games, so his Week 8 receiving involvement improved even before considering the explosive yardage.

The rushing opportunity remains limited behind Kenneth Walker III. Johnson's six touches against Denver produced an outstanding result, but they don't establish a weekly starting workload.

His receiving ability makes him particularly interesting in PPR formats if Kansas City increases his involvement.

Johnson's four rushing attempts across the last three games are the clearest limit on his immediate value. I'd add him for PPR depth behind Walker, with the receiving role worth watching against the Jets in Week 9.

Add in 10-Team and Deeper Leagues

 

Seth McGowan Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 31% of leagues

Jonathan Taylor remains the central figure. Trade speculation has surrounded the veteran as Indianapolis has already dealt other established players, and a move would leave a substantial opening. Taylor hasn't been traded, so McGowan's value is still conditional.

McGowan has worked ahead of DJ Giddens on the depth chart, making him the first Colts reserve to target.

Giddens remains part of the backfield, however, and a Taylor departure would still leave the coaches to determine the division of work.

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan had five carries for 29 yards in the 42-7 loss to Jacksonville. That followed an 11-carry, 46-yard performance against Minnesota.

Taylor carried eight times for 23 yards in the Jacksonville loss, so McGowan's five carries came in a game in which even the starter was barely used.

Dallas comes to Indianapolis next. McGowan is a 12-team stash while Taylor remains on the roster; I would not use him in a Week 9 lineup on the strength of five carries in a blowout.

Add as a Stash in 12-Team and Deeper Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan:

Mike Washington Jr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
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Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kenny Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
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Chig Okonkwo
Mike Washington Jr.
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Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
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Antonio Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
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MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Washington Jr.
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Devin Singletary
Mike Washington Jr.
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Courtland Sutton
Mike Washington Jr.
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Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
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Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
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Makai Lemon
Mike Washington Jr.
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Keon Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
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Demario Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
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Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
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Caleb Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
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Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
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Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Elijah Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jonathon Brooks
Mike Washington Jr.
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Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kimani Vidal
Mike Washington Jr.
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James Conner
Mike Washington Jr.
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Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
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Roschon Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Corey Kiner
Mike Washington Jr.
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Sione Vaki
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
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Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
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Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
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Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Antonio Williams
Emmett Johnson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emmett Johnson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
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Devin Singletary
Emmett Johnson
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Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
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Courtland Sutton
Emmett Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
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Emmett Johnson
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Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Demario Douglas
Emmett Johnson
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Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
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Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
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Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
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Elijah Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Jonathon Brooks
Emmett Johnson
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Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
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Kimani Vidal
Emmett Johnson
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James Conner
Emmett Johnson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Roschon Johnson
Emmett Johnson
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Corey Kiner
Emmett Johnson
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Sione Vaki
Seth McGowan
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Chig Okonkwo
Seth McGowan
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Antonio Williams
Seth McGowan
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Brenton Strange
Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
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Devin Singletary
Seth McGowan
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Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Keenan Allen
Seth McGowan
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Khalil Shakir
Seth McGowan
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Devaughn Vele
Seth McGowan
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Mike Washington Jr.
Seth McGowan
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Makai Lemon
Seth McGowan
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Seth McGowan
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Keon Coleman
Seth McGowan
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Tyler Allgeier
Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Ryan Flournoy
Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Seth McGowan
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Kimani Vidal
Seth McGowan
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James Conner
Seth McGowan
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Keaton Mitchell
Seth McGowan
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Roschon Johnson
Seth McGowan
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Corey Kiner
Seth McGowan
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Sione Vaki

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