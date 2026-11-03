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Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups - DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III

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DeMario Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III in Week 9 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams scored long touchdowns against Miami, while Efton Chism III led New England in receptions. All three remain widely available on fantasy waiver wires.

The opportunity followed A.J. Brown's absence with ankle and knee issues, plus injured-reserve stints for Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins. Brown was limited Wednesday, missed Thursday and Friday practices, and sat out Week 8. Mike Vrabel said Monday that Hollins could potentially return this week, adding another variable to the receiving rotation.

Douglas leads this group of Week 9 additions against Green Bay. Williams and Chism offer different reasons to consider a deeper-league claim.

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DeMario Douglas Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 37% of leagues

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas caught all three targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the 24-19 win over Miami. His 48-yard score helped turn a low-volume passing afternoon into a strong fantasy result.

Douglas has 26 catches for 332 yards and four touchdowns this season, considerably more production than Williams or Chism. He's the first player to target among these three after already delivering several useful scoring performances.

Douglas played fewer offensive snaps than Williams or Chism. His three targets also trailed Chism's five in a game when Drake Maye attempted only 20 passes. Sunday's yardage lead came from explosive plays, rather than heavy target volume.

He's a worthwhile addition in 12-team PPR leagues and a possible flex if Brown remains unavailable. A return by Brown would add substantial target competition, while the existing snap split limits how aggressively to pursue Douglas.

His case rests on production with Maye, rather than an assumption that every missing receiver's opportunity belongs to him.

Add in 12-Team and Deeper PPR Leagues

 

Kyle Williams Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 1% of leagues

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams needed only one reception to produce a highlight against Miami.

He caught a 43-yard touchdown on his lone target, showing the explosive potential that can make him interesting in deeper fantasy leagues.

Playing time is the reason to consider him despite that lone target. Patriots.com credited Williams with 49 offensive snaps, behind Chism's 52 but ahead of Douglas' 38.

On Sunday's touchdown, Williams beat a safety on a deep post after Douglas motioned outside. New England used that alignment to attack Miami's Cover-3 coverage, according to Patriots.com.

Seven catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns this season illustrate both the attraction and the limitation.

Williams is averaging 27.1 yards per reception, but seven receptions through eight games are far too few to support dependable weekly scoring.

Williams is a cheap speculative addition in standard formats. His 91-yard, one-touchdown outing in Week 5 showed similar potential.

But he had just one reception across Weeks 6 and 7, making him difficult to trust in a Week 9 lineup despite the latest score.

Add as a Speculative Stash in Deep Leagues

 

Efton Chism III Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 1% of leagues

New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III caught all five targets for 37 yards against Miami and lost a fumble.

He also remained one of the team's most-used receivers, giving his increased receiving involvement support from his playing time throughout the game.

Chism drew five of Maye's 20 pass attempts, a 25% target share. He had more receptions than Douglas and Williams combined, making him the clearest short-area PPR option from Sunday's depleted receiving group.

Chism fits as inexpensive PPR depth, with his playing time supporting the claim. Returning veterans could reduce those opportunities.

Douglas remains the preferred overall addition; Chism is the alternative when reception volume matters more to your roster than long-play potential.

His recent game log also calls for restraint. He had one catch for 16 yards in Week 7 and no receptions in Week 6 before Sunday's rebound.

He has 15 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown on the season, so the Miami performance represents a useful opening rather than an established weekly pattern.

Add in Deep PPR Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams:

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