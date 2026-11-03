Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III in Week 9 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams scored long touchdowns against Miami, while Efton Chism III led New England in receptions. All three remain widely available on fantasy waiver wires.
The opportunity followed A.J. Brown's absence with ankle and knee issues, plus injured-reserve stints for Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins. Brown was limited Wednesday, missed Thursday and Friday practices, and sat out Week 8. Mike Vrabel said Monday that Hollins could potentially return this week, adding another variable to the receiving rotation.
Douglas leads this group of Week 9 additions against Green Bay. Williams and Chism offer different reasons to consider a deeper-league claim.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
DeMario Douglas Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 37% of leagues
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas caught all three targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the 24-19 win over Miami. His 48-yard score helped turn a low-volume passing afternoon into a strong fantasy result.
TOUCHDOWN, POP!!!
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/TVjfofNOIu
New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2026
Douglas has 26 catches for 332 yards and four touchdowns this season, considerably more production than Williams or Chism. He's the first player to target among these three after already delivering several useful scoring performances.
Douglas played fewer offensive snaps than Williams or Chism. His three targets also trailed Chism's five in a game when Drake Maye attempted only 20 passes. Sunday's yardage lead came from explosive plays, rather than heavy target volume.
He's a worthwhile addition in 12-team PPR leagues and a possible flex if Brown remains unavailable. A return by Brown would add substantial target competition, while the existing snap split limits how aggressively to pursue Douglas.
His case rests on production with Maye, rather than an assumption that every missing receiver's opportunity belongs to him.
Add in 12-Team and Deeper PPR Leagues
Kyle Williams Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 1% of leagues
New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams needed only one reception to produce a highlight against Miami.
He caught a 43-yard touchdown on his lone target, showing the explosive potential that can make him interesting in deeper fantasy leagues.
TOUCHDOWN, KW 🏈
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/AcObsjWt8v
New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2026
Playing time is the reason to consider him despite that lone target. Patriots.com credited Williams with 49 offensive snaps, behind Chism's 52 but ahead of Douglas' 38.
On Sunday's touchdown, Williams beat a safety on a deep post after Douglas motioned outside. New England used that alignment to attack Miami's Cover-3 coverage, according to Patriots.com.
Seven catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns this season illustrate both the attraction and the limitation.
Williams is averaging 27.1 yards per reception, but seven receptions through eight games are far too few to support dependable weekly scoring.
Williams is a cheap speculative addition in standard formats. His 91-yard, one-touchdown outing in Week 5 showed similar potential.
But he had just one reception across Weeks 6 and 7, making him difficult to trust in a Week 9 lineup despite the latest score.
Add as a Speculative Stash in Deep Leagues
Efton Chism III Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 1% of leagues
New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III caught all five targets for 37 yards against Miami and lost a fumble.
He also remained one of the team's most-used receivers, giving his increased receiving involvement support from his playing time throughout the game.
Chism drew five of Maye's 20 pass attempts, a 25% target share. He had more receptions than Douglas and Williams combined, making him the clearest short-area PPR option from Sunday's depleted receiving group.
Chism fits as inexpensive PPR depth, with his playing time supporting the claim. Returning veterans could reduce those opportunities.
Douglas remains the preferred overall addition; Chism is the alternative when reception volume matters more to your roster than long-play potential.
His recent game log also calls for restraint. He had one catch for 16 yards in Week 7 and no receptions in Week 6 before Sunday's rebound.
He has 15 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown on the season, so the Miami performance represents a useful opening rather than an established weekly pattern.
Add in Deep PPR Leagues
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