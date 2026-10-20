Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Dameon Pierce, Zach Charbonnet, Bam Knight in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Injuries to starting running backs often pave the way for their backups to be successful in fantasy football for some stretch of time.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals are all dealing with their RB1s having various ailments right now.
It's not guaranteed that the backup will give you good production in the immediate or far future this season. So should you pick up their backups as waiver wire pickups for Week 7? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Dameon Pierce Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 63% of leagues
Significant injuries to all three of the Philadelphia Eagles' top running backs, Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (c0re), and Will Shipley (foot), have forced the team to look to their fourth-string back, Dameon Pierce, to lead the backfield.
It's unclear yet if Barkley will return in Week 7. Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) has blood clots in his lungs and will not be able to play again this season. Philadelphia could opt to play it safe with their (former) star RB.
Saquon with an apparent injury after the Eagles' last play.
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/uFXZxBM1pE
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2026
Pierce is worth adding in all leagues for now. Sure, they might have one of the worst offenses in the NFL for the foreseeable future, but volume alone is a good enough reason to add a workhorse running back.
Pierce will have very little competition in Week 7 if Barkley isn't able to go. The former Houston Texan had 16 touches in Week 6 and scored 15.0 PPR fantasy points. That's more than good enough for a bye week fill-in or an injury substitute.
If Barkley ends up cleared to play in Week 7, though, it's hard to see Pierce having much upside. As the situation is murky right now, it's better to add Pierce now and figure it out later at a position of such scarcity.
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Zach Charbonnet Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 62% of leagues
Charbonnet is still nowhere near close to 100 percent healthy. He may not get back there all season. But there's a shot he'll be fantasy startable down the road, especially if Seahawks rookie RB Jadarian Price (chest) misses extended time.
Charbonnet could see a long ramp-up period, as his return timeline is a bit accelerated, it seems. The expectation is for him to return in Week 7, though it's certain he'll have a reduced workload in the first few weeks back.
Zach Charbonnet practicing, and starting what coach Mike Macdonald says will be his 1st full week of work in practice since reconstructive knee surgery 8 months ago.
If the week goes well, #Seahawks expect him to make his season debut Sunday night vs the Chiefs @933KJR https://t.co/KzAyGXJVzx
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 20, 2026
The Seahawks tend to run a committee-style backfield, which hurts the production of all their RBs for fantasy football. But good RBs are extremely difficult to come by, and the Seahawks still appear to have a functional offense.
Charbonnet doesn't have much pass-catching value. For now, he's just a bench stash. But he could regain his starting role with the team, and if Price isn't able to come back healthy, that could make him start-worthy in fantasy football, even in PPR leagues.
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Bam Knight Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 0% of leagues
Rookie first-round draft pick running back Jeremiyah Love has been struggling with an ankle injury ever since he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first game of the 2026 preseason. He hasn't been 100 percent, and Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has alluded to as much.
It's unclear if Love will miss Week 7. But he didn't play in Week 6, and Knight actually led the team in rushing, with 15 carries for 80 yards compared to RB2 Tyler Allgeier's 2.1 yards per carry.
Bam Knight picks up 31 yards!
AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/si7uCTbELx
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Perhaps opposing defenses will play the run when Allgeier is on the field and play the pass when Knight is out there. Maybe the Week 6 rushing results were fluky. But in deeper leagues, Knight is a solid add just in case Love misses more time and Allgeier continues to disappoint.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Dameon Pierce, Zach Charbonnet, Bam Knight. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Dameon Pierce, Zach Charbonnet, Bam Knight. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Dameon Pierce, Zach Charbonnet, Bam Knight:
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