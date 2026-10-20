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Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - Dameon Pierce, Zach Charbonnet, Bam Knight

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Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Dameon Pierce, Zach Charbonnet, Bam Knight in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Dameon Pierce Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Zach Charbonnet Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Bam Knight Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Injuries to starting running backs often pave the way for their backups to be successful in fantasy football for some stretch of time.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals are all dealing with their RB1s having various ailments right now.

It's not guaranteed that the backup will give you good production in the immediate or far future this season. So should you pick up their backups as waiver wire pickups for Week 7? Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Dameon Pierce Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 63% of leagues

Significant injuries to all three of the Philadelphia Eagles' top running backs, Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (c0re), and Will Shipley (foot), have forced the team to look to their fourth-string back, Dameon Pierce, to lead the backfield.

It's unclear yet if Barkley will return in Week 7. Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) has blood clots in his lungs and will not be able to play again this season. Philadelphia could opt to play it safe with their (former) star RB.

Pierce is worth adding in all leagues for now. Sure, they might have one of the worst offenses in the NFL for the foreseeable future, but volume alone is a good enough reason to add a workhorse running back.

Pierce will have very little competition in Week 7 if Barkley isn't able to go. The former Houston Texan had 16 touches in Week 6 and scored 15.0 PPR fantasy points. That's more than good enough for a bye week fill-in or an injury substitute.

If Barkley ends up cleared to play in Week 7, though, it's hard to see Pierce having much upside. As the situation is murky right now, it's better to add Pierce now and figure it out later at a position of such scarcity.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Zach Charbonnet Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 62% of leagues

Charbonnet is still nowhere near close to 100 percent healthy. He may not get back there all season. But there's a shot he'll be fantasy startable down the road, especially if Seahawks rookie RB Jadarian Price (chest) misses extended time.

Charbonnet could see a long ramp-up period, as his return timeline is a bit accelerated, it seems. The expectation is for him to return in Week 7, though it's certain he'll have a reduced workload in the first few weeks back.

The Seahawks tend to run a committee-style backfield, which hurts the production of all their RBs for fantasy football. But good RBs are extremely difficult to come by, and the Seahawks still appear to have a functional offense.

Charbonnet doesn't have much pass-catching value. For now, he's just a bench stash. But he could regain his starting role with the team, and if Price isn't able to come back healthy, that could make him start-worthy in fantasy football, even in PPR leagues.

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Bam Knight Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 0% of leagues

Rookie first-round draft pick running back Jeremiyah Love has been struggling with an ankle injury ever since he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first game of the 2026 preseason. He hasn't been 100 percent, and Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has alluded to as much.

It's unclear if Love will miss Week 7. But he didn't play in Week 6, and Knight actually led the team in rushing, with 15 carries for 80 yards compared to RB2 Tyler Allgeier's 2.1 yards per carry.

Perhaps opposing defenses will play the run when Allgeier is on the field and play the pass when Knight is out there. Maybe the Week 6 rushing results were fluky. But in deeper leagues, Knight is a solid add just in case Love misses more time and Allgeier continues to disappoint.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Dameon Pierce, Zach Charbonnet, Bam Knight. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Dameon Pierce, Zach Charbonnet, Bam Knight. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Dameon Pierce, Zach Charbonnet, Bam Knight:

Dameon Pierce
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Jordyn Tyson
Dameon Pierce
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Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
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Zach Charbonnet
Dameon Pierce
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Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
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Rachaad White
Dameon Pierce
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
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Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
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Dameon Pierce
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Jordan Mason
Dameon Pierce
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Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
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Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
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KC Concepcion
Dameon Pierce
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Brian Robinson
Dameon Pierce
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Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
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Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
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Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
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Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
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Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
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Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
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Jonah Coleman
Dameon Pierce
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Emmett Johnson
Dameon Pierce
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Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
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Rico Dowdle
Dameon Pierce
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Kaelon Black
Dameon Pierce
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dameon Pierce
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Austin Ekeler
Dameon Pierce
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James Conner
Dameon Pierce
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Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
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Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
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Dylan Sampson
Dameon Pierce
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Jawhar Jordan
Dameon Pierce
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Audric Estime
Dameon Pierce
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Zach Charbonnet
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Rachaad White
Zach Charbonnet
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Jordyn Tyson
Zach Charbonnet
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Germie Bernard
Zach Charbonnet
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Dameon Pierce
Zach Charbonnet
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Jordan Mason
Zach Charbonnet
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Samaje Perine
Zach Charbonnet
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Keenan Allen
Zach Charbonnet
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Zach Charbonnet
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Demario Douglas
Zach Charbonnet
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Kendre Miller
Zach Charbonnet
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Wan'dale Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
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KC Concepcion
Zach Charbonnet
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Brian Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
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Roschon Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
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Kendrick Bourne
Zach Charbonnet
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Devaughn Vele
Zach Charbonnet
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Hunter Henry
Zach Charbonnet
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Tyler Allgeier
Zach Charbonnet
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Mike Washington Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
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Jonah Coleman
Zach Charbonnet
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Emmett Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
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Tyler Higbee
Zach Charbonnet
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Rico Dowdle
Zach Charbonnet
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Zach Charbonnet
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Zach Charbonnet
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Austin Ekeler
Zach Charbonnet
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Zach Charbonnet
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Zach Charbonnet
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Tyjae Spears
Zach Charbonnet
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Dylan Sampson
Zach Charbonnet
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Jawhar Jordan
Zach Charbonnet
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Audric Estime
Zach Charbonnet
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Bam Knight
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Konata Mumpfield
Bam Knight
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Brandin Cooks
Bam Knight
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Tyler Higbee
Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Emmett Johnson
Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Rachaad White
Bam Knight
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Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
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Kendre Miller
Bam Knight
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Brian Robinson
Bam Knight
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Roschon Johnson
Bam Knight
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Tyler Allgeier
Bam Knight
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Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
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Najee Harris
Bam Knight
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Tyjae Spears

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