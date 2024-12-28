X
Week 17 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football (RB, WR, TE) - Updates Include Adam Thielen, Tyjae Spears, Josh Downs, Malik Nabers, Raheem Blackshear

2 weeks ago
Josh Downs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News Updates
If you need an extra resource to ensure you're setting your best lineups for your fantasy football championship matchup, we're here to help with our NFL team's updated Week 17 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024. Comparing two flex options at different positions can be a tough task, so let's see where key FLEX options like Adam Thielen, Tyjae Spears, Jayden Reed, Malik Nabers, Rico Dowdle, and Josh Downs stand for the critical championship week slate.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

You should also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these FLEX rankings, read our fantasy football articles and analysis – our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver wire pickups, and so much more.

Week 17 FLEX Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 17 Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings: Top 200

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Justin Jefferson WR
3 Saquon Barkley RB
4 Bijan Robinson RB
5 Derrick Henry RB
6 Ja'Marr Chase WR
7 Chase Brown RB
8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
9 Jonathan Taylor RB
10 Kyren Williams RB
11 Mike Evans WR
12 Puka Nacua WR
13 Josh Jacobs RB
14 Zach Charbonnet RB
15 Davante Adams WR
16 Bucky Irving RB
17 Ladd McConkey WR
18 Aaron Jones RB
19 Tee Higgins WR
20 Courtland Sutton WR
21 Breece Hall RB
22 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
23 James Cook RB
24 Nico Collins WR
25 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
26 Terry McLaurin WR
27 Jauan Jennings WR
28 Joe Mixon RB
29 James Conner RB
30 Isaac Guerendo RB
31 Jakobi Meyers WR
32 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
33 A.J. Brown WR
34 Drake London WR
35 Tyjae Spears RB
36 Brock Bowers TE
37 George Kittle TE
38 Trey McBride TE
39 J.K. Dobbins RB
40 DJ Moore WR
41 George Pickens WR
42 Cooper Kupp WR
43 Malik Nabers WR
44 De'Von Achane RB
45 Jordan Addison WR
46 Garrett Wilson WR
47 Adam Thielen WR
48 D'Andre Swift RB
49 Zay Flowers WR
50 Alexander Mattison RB
51 Rico Dowdle RB
52 Jameson Williams WR
53 Keenan Allen WR
54 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
55 Calvin Ridley WR
56 Travis Kelce TE
57 Jayden Reed WR
58 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
59 Jalen McMillan WR
60 Josh Downs WR
61 Jerome Ford RB
62 Ameer Abdullah RB
63 DK Metcalf WR
64 Tyreek Hill WR
65 Khalil Shakir WR
66 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
67 Sam LaPorta TE
68 Xavier Worthy WR
69 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
70 Rachaad White RB
71 Kendre Miller RB
72 Darnell Mooney WR
73 T.J. Hockenson TE
74 DeVonta Smith WR
75 DeAndre Hopkins WR
76 Rome Odunze WR
77 Jaylen Warren RB
78 Jerry Jeudy WR
79 Mark Andrews TE
80 Tucker Kraft TE
81 Dalton Schultz TE
82 Tank Bigsby RB
83 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
84 Romeo Doubs WR
85 Hunter Henry TE
86 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
87 Marquise Brown WR
88 Rashod Bateman WR
89 Jonnu Smith TE
90 Xavier Legette WR
91 Najee Harris RB
92 Calvin Austin III WR
93 Dalton Kincaid TE
94 Quentin Johnston WR
95 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
96 Chig Okonkwo TE
97 Kareem Hunt RB
98 Zach Ertz TE
99 Jalen Coker WR
100 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
101 Jake Ferguson TE
102 Brandin Cooks WR
103 Pat Freiermuth TE
104 John Metchie III WR
105 Isiah Pacheco RB
106 Alec Pierce WR
107 Brenton Strange TE
108 Will Dissly TE
109 Antonio Gibson RB
110 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR
111 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
112 David Moore WR
113 Amari Cooper WR
114 Mike Gesicki TE
115 Jalen Tolbert WR
116 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
117 DeMario Douglas WR
118 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
119 Juwan Johnson TE
120 Kayshon Boutte WR
121 Javonte Williams RB
122 Noah Fant TE
123 Tim Patrick WR
124 Tre Tucker WR
125 Raheem Blackshear RB
126 Joshua Palmer WR
127 Devaughn Vele WR
128 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
129 Elijah Moore WR
130 Keon Coleman WR
131 Michael Wilson WR
132 KaVontae Turpin WR
133 Mike Boone RB
134 Tyler Allgeier RB
135 Jamison Crowder WR
136 Noah Gray TE
137 Isaiah Likely TE
138 Austin Hooper TE
139 Devin Singletary RB
140 Malik Washington WR
141 Kyle Pitts TE
142 Raheem Mostert RB
143 Audric Estime RB
144 Andrei Iosivas WR
145 Robert Woods WR
146 Dyami Brown WR
147 Parker Washington WR
148 Kendrick Bourne WR
149 Tyler Conklin TE
150 Ricky Pearsall WR
151 Demarcus Robinson WR
152 Tyler Lockett WR
153 Payne Durham TE
154 Kimani Vidal RB
155 Ray Davis RB
156 Grant Calcaterra TE
157 Cole Kmet TE
158 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
159 Luke McCaffrey WR
160 Van Jefferson WR
161 Allen Lazard WR
162 Kenneth Gainwell RB
163 Foster Moreau TE
164 Dontayvion Wicks WR
165 Michael Carter RB
166 Kenny McIntosh RB
167 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB
168 Adonai Mitchell WR
169 Xavier Hutchinson WR
170 Mack Hollins WR
171 Kevin Austin Jr. WR
172 Craig Reynolds RB
173 Tyler Boyd WR
174 Ty Johnson RB
175 Mike Williams WR
176 Roschon Johnson RB
177 Jordan Akins TE
178 Tommy Tremble TE
179 Greg Dortch WR
180 Troy Franklin WR
181 Braelon Allen RB
182 Tyler Higbee TE
183 Daniel Bellinger TE
184 Darius Slayton WR
185 Blake Corum RB
186 Jeremy McNichols RB
187 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
188 Michael Mayer TE
189 Cam Akers RB
190 Justin Watson WR
191 Tutu Atwell WR
192 Dawson Knox TE
193 Trey Palmer WR
194 Dante Pettis WR
195 Ryan Flournoy WR
196 Ryan Miller WR
197 Samaje Perine RB
198 Isaiah Davis RB
199 AJ Barner TE
200 Jalen Nailor WR

 

Week 17 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers - Fantasy Football Outlook

Carolina Panthers veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) was added to the Week 17 injury report on Thursday after putting in a limited session. Thielen was again limited in Friday's practice but was removed from the final injury report and will play on Sunday against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even if rookie Xavier Legette (hip, wrist) returns to the field, Thielen should continue to be quarterback Bryce Young's top target in the passing game.

The Buccaneers defense has been a top-10 fantasy matchup for receivers in 2024, allowing 2,383 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns in 15 games. The 34-year-old is no longer in his prime like he was in Minnesota, but he's developed a strong chemistry with Young the last two years and caught his third touchdown of the year in the Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Thielen has a solid floor as a WR3/flex in Week 17 in fantasy lineups.

- Keith Hernandez, RotoBaller

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts - Fantasy Football Outlook

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is coming off of his third consecutive game with exactly three catches, although those nine catches came on 19 targets. Fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. seemed like Anthony Richardson's preferred option based on his 13 receptions over the last three games but looking closer, Pittman Jr. had the same amount of targets as Downs over that stretch (19).

While Downs' aDOT of 7.12 yards contrasts with Pittman Jr.'s 11.26, they are basically the Colts' 1A and 1B receivers for fantasy purposes this week. That is, if Richardson is under center for the Colts, but after missing practice all week with back and foot injuries, the second-year QB has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Joe Flacco will slide in as QB, and the 39-year-old showed more rapport with Downs than Pittman Jr., with Downs logging a 36-338-1 line (five games) compared to Pittman Jr.'s 13-139-1 line (four games) with the veteran at the helm. Neither one makes for a great play this week, as both look like high-end Flex options with Richardson calling the plays, but Downs has WR3 upside with Flacco starting.

- Jarod Rupp, RotoBaller

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers - Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed could be in line for some more volume than he's received in recent weeks with the Packers heading to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Reed has been an up-and-down fantasy option over the second half of this season with just three games of five or more targets in his last nine games.

In Week 17, Reed could see more volume with Christian Watson (knee) questionable for the game. If Watson were to miss Week 17, that would condense the receiving options for Jordan Love and bumps up players like Reed with less players to contend with for targets.

The Vikings have given up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, so the upside for Reed in Week 17 is immense, but passing volume could hold the Packers back as they've been a run-oriented offense this season. Still, consider Reed a flex play with upside against Minnesota.

- Kevin Tomkins, RotoBaller



More Fantasy Football Analysis

Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




