If you need an extra resource to ensure you're setting your best lineups for your fantasy football championship matchup, we're here to help with our NFL team's updated Week 17 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024. Comparing two flex options at different positions can be a tough task, so let's see where key FLEX options like Adam Thielen, Tyjae Spears, Jayden Reed, Malik Nabers, Rico Dowdle, and Josh Downs stand for the critical championship week slate.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
You should also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these FLEX rankings, read our fantasy football articles and analysis – our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver wire pickups, and so much more. Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have – download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Week 17 FLEX Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Davante Adams Expected To Play In Week 17
- Jaylen Waddle Unlikely To Play In Week 17
- Tyreek Hill Expected To Play In Week 17
- Xavier Legette Expected To Play In Week 17
- Chris Olave Officially Ruled Out
- Chuba Hubbard Placed On Injured Reserve
- Tee Higgins Expected To Play In Week 17
- Malik Nabers Expected To Play In Week 17
- Terry McLaurin Off The Injury Report, A Must-Start In Week 17
- Drake London To Play In Week 17, A Strong WR2 For Fantasy
- Tony Pollard Ruled Out For Week 17
- Alvin Kamara Ruled Out In Week 17
- Chargers Activating J.K. Dobbins From Injured Reserve
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. Will Be An RB3/FLEX In Week 17 After Being Cleared
- James Conner Expected To Play In Week 17
- David Njoku Ruled Out In Week 17
- Cade Otton Ruled Out For Week 17
Week 17 Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings: Top 200
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
Week 17 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers - Fantasy Football Outlook
Carolina Panthers veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) was added to the Week 17 injury report on Thursday after putting in a limited session. Thielen was again limited in Friday's practice but was removed from the final injury report and will play on Sunday against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even if rookie Xavier Legette (hip, wrist) returns to the field, Thielen should continue to be quarterback Bryce Young's top target in the passing game.
The Buccaneers defense has been a top-10 fantasy matchup for receivers in 2024, allowing 2,383 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns in 15 games. The 34-year-old is no longer in his prime like he was in Minnesota, but he's developed a strong chemistry with Young the last two years and caught his third touchdown of the year in the Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Thielen has a solid floor as a WR3/flex in Week 17 in fantasy lineups.
- Keith Hernandez, RotoBaller
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts - Fantasy Football Outlook
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is coming off of his third consecutive game with exactly three catches, although those nine catches came on 19 targets. Fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. seemed like Anthony Richardson's preferred option based on his 13 receptions over the last three games but looking closer, Pittman Jr. had the same amount of targets as Downs over that stretch (19).
While Downs' aDOT of 7.12 yards contrasts with Pittman Jr.'s 11.26, they are basically the Colts' 1A and 1B receivers for fantasy purposes this week. That is, if Richardson is under center for the Colts, but after missing practice all week with back and foot injuries, the second-year QB has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Joe Flacco will slide in as QB, and the 39-year-old showed more rapport with Downs than Pittman Jr., with Downs logging a 36-338-1 line (five games) compared to Pittman Jr.'s 13-139-1 line (four games) with the veteran at the helm. Neither one makes for a great play this week, as both look like high-end Flex options with Richardson calling the plays, but Downs has WR3 upside with Flacco starting.
- Jarod Rupp, RotoBaller
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers - Fantasy Football Outlook
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed could be in line for some more volume than he's received in recent weeks with the Packers heading to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Reed has been an up-and-down fantasy option over the second half of this season with just three games of five or more targets in his last nine games.
In Week 17, Reed could see more volume with Christian Watson (knee) questionable for the game. If Watson were to miss Week 17, that would condense the receiving options for Jordan Love and bumps up players like Reed with less players to contend with for targets.
The Vikings have given up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, so the upside for Reed in Week 17 is immense, but passing volume could hold the Packers back as they've been a run-oriented offense this season. Still, consider Reed a flex play with upside against Minnesota.
- Kevin Tomkins, RotoBaller
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.