Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jack Bech, Keenan Allen, Pat Bryant in Week 12 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
The waiver wire only gets more important as the fantasy playoffs draw near. Depending on your team's current standing in the playoff picture, your strategy may change. Identifying who to pick up based on your team situation is crucial to making it into the fantasy playoffs and maximizing odds to win the league.
The three wide receivers highlighted in this article all seem like decent fill-in options in the short term, but how involved will they be in the weeks beyond Week 12? That is much more questionable.
This article will discuss each player's current situation and what fantasy managers should expect out of them in the coming weeks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jack Bech Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 1% of leagues
In the two weeks since Fernando Mendoza took over as the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, Jack Bech has finally started to look like the player he was expected to be when he was drafted in the second round last year.
His first true breakout game came this past week, where he put up eight catches, 88 yards, and a touchdown against a top defense in the Denver Broncos. The week prior against the Seattle Seahawks doesn't stand out statistically, but Bech did earn seven targets, giving him 16 targets in two games with Mendoza.
Jack Bech — every target, Week 11 at Broncos: 8/9 for 88 yds & 1 TD (All-22 wide). #Raiders https://t.co/uCCxpGvElA
— Coach Williams (@bdwilliams18) November 24, 2026
It's a very small sample of success, but it is intriguing to see that his production jumped as soon as a new quarterback came in. That is a sign that Bech and Mendoza have great chemistry, which could mean great things for the combination moving forward.
Bech is worth adding, but he is a very speculative add. The jump in involvement could mean an ensuing hot streak for the young receiver, making him an intriguing start against the Cleveland Browns this week, but he could just as easily be a flash in the pan given his season target total before Mendoza took over was eight.
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Keenan Allen Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 55% of leagues
The veteran Keenan Allen seems to return to fantasy relevance suddenly any time the fantasy community counts him out. Earlier this season, he was catching passes from the inconsistent and now-released Daniel Jones, which made it hard to rely on him.
However, Allen was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, making his theoretical value jump massively. While his stats haven't jumped off the page since arriving in San Fran, he does have eight catches and 99 yards through two games.
For anyone needing a receiver this week, he will face the tough Seahawks defense, but being in Kyle Shanahan's offense is enough to provide a solid floor and a reasonable ceiling in any matchup. Just ask Mike Evans, who torched the top Minnesota Vikings defense this past week despite missing the previous three games.
Most receptions in NFL HISTORY among WR
Jerry Rice 1,549
Larry Fitzgerald 1,432
Keenan Allen 1,103*
Marvin Harrison 1,102
Cris Carter 1,101
*yes, seriously https://t.co/xjQakzOrZG
— PFF (@PFF) November 23, 2026
Allen forms an exciting trio of veteran receivers with Evans and Deebo Samuel, all capable of producing in a given week. Along with tight end George Kittle, it is a lot of target competition to deal with, but Allen should still be viewed as an interesting option in the short term while he continues to adjust to his new team.
Given the age and injury history of each pass catcher in the 49ers offense, there's also always the chance Allen becomes a primary target for Brock Purdy, which would vault up his fantasy status even more.
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Pat Bryant Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 17% of leagues
The Denver Broncos passing game hasn't been the greatest this season, but Pat Bryant has been a solid receiver for them when healthy. He returned to the lineup two weeks ago, and in his two games since coming back, he has put up a combined seven receptions and 87 yards.
Considering that is only on nine targets, he has made the most of his opportunities. His ceiling is capped catching passes from Bo Nix, but considering Jaylen Waddle hasn't quite stood out as the clear WR1 like he was expected to, a healthy Bryant could step up and be that guy.
Bo Nix's 2nd TD pass of the game goes to Pat Bryant!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wYsZP7pChU
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
That's pure speculation however, as despite looking good in moments, Bryant hasn't quite had his breakout performance to vault him into clear fantasy starter status. For fantasy managers who believe in his talent though, that breakout game could be on the way soon.
If Sean Payton can help the passing attack get back to its league-average level like it was last year rather than this year's 28th ranked offense in pass success rate, that could turn Bryant into an important player to have down the stretch.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jack Bech, Keenan Allen, Pat Bryant. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jack Bech, Keenan Allen, Pat Bryant. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jack Bech, Keenan Allen, Pat Bryant:
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