Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordyn Tyson, Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas in Week 11 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Jordyn Tyson is the first claim of this group for Week 11.
The New Orleans Saints doubled his routes in his second NFL game, and Tyler Shough went back to him throughout the second half.
Caleb Douglas is next for managers who need a starter against the Buffalo Bills. Antonio Williams scored on Thursday, but it was one of just two targets despite his team-high snap count among receivers.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Jordyn Tyson Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 58% of Yahoo leagues
Tyson ran 32 routes against the Carolina Panthers after running 16 in his debut against the Cleveland Browns. He caught nine of his 11 passes after halftime in a game New Orleans still led with fewer than four minutes left. His 10-yard catch on third-and-six started a run of three straight completions to him on that possession.
Jordyn Tyson’s catches against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10.
— @NFLPerformances November 15, 2026
Chris Olave caught three passes for 30 yards on four targets against Carolina after drawing 12 targets against Cleveland. Shough found Tyson for 20 yards in the first half, then hit him for 18 on a third-quarter trick play that started with a direct snap to Travis Etienne Jr.
Eight of Tyson’s nine second-half catches went for 10 yards or fewer.
Use Tyson as a WR3 in full PPR against the Chicago Bears. He produced 19.0 PPR points without scoring against Carolina. Even if Olave reclaims some targets, Tyson’s involvement on the Saints’ early fourth-quarter drives showed how he can help in PPR while the game is still close.
Add in All Leagues
Antonio Williams Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 26% of Yahoo leagues
Stefon Diggs drew 10 targets for the Washington Commanders against the New York Giants. Williams played 59 offensive snaps, the most among Washington receivers, and had two targets. His 31-yard touchdown came on third-and-one in the third quarter, and he finished with 42 yards. Diggs had 83 yards and scored the winning touchdown in the final minute.
Antonio Williams scores a 31-yard touchdown against the Giants in Week 10.
— @Commanders November 12, 2026
Williams had six targets in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams and five catches for 54 yards the week before against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday, Diggs played 15 fewer snaps than Williams. Diggs and tight end Chig Okonkwo drew 18 targets between them on Jayden Daniels’s 33 attempts, leaving Williams with fewer looks than he had in either of the previous two games.
Williams had at least six targets in each of the two games before the Giants, with Diggs in the lineup both times. That makes him worth a low bid in a 12-team PPR league with three receiver slots. Treat him as a bye-week replacement against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, behind Tyson and Douglas for a start.
Add in Deeper PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 37% of Yahoo leagues
Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord made his first NFL start against the Indianapolis Colts. Douglas had eight targets, the same number he drew against the Detroit Lions with Malik Willis at quarterback the previous week. Douglas led the Dolphins in targets with both quarterbacks. His two-game target total is twice Williams’s over the same span.
Douglas caught three passes for 71 yards against the Colts after catching six for 70 against Detroit. His 38-yard catch on third-and-13 set up Miami at the Indianapolis six-yard line, and he had a separate 22-yard grab in the fourth. Douglas followed the Detroit game, when his longest catch covered 20 yards, with two gains longer than that in Indianapolis.
Use Douglas as a third receiver in 12-team PPR leagues at Buffalo.
Kevin Coleman Jr. drew six targets against Indianapolis, and Malik Washington caught three for 50 yards. McCord still went to Douglas on third-and-eight in the fourth quarter and drew a pass interference penalty. The penalty extended the drive, and Miami went back to Douglas on the next two plays. Douglas supplied about a third of McCord’s 209 passing yards in his debut as a starter.
Add in 12-Team PPR Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!