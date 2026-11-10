Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordyn Tyson, Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas in Week 10 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Jordyn Tyson needed only 16 routes to finish second on the New Orleans Saints in targets in his NFL debut. Caleb Douglas led the Miami Dolphins in routes Sunday and caught a season-high six passes.
I'd make Tyson the first claim if I have a starting lineup I like and can give him time to play more. Douglas is the receiver I'd put in a Week 10 PPR flex, with Antonio Williams available as a Thursday option for deeper lineups.
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Jordyn Tyson Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 54% of Yahoo leagues
The Saints listed Tyson (hamstring) as questionable after three limited practices last week. He made his NFL debut against the Cleveland Browns and caught four of five targets for 30 yards. His longest gain was nine yards, so the argument for picking him up starts with how quickly Tyler Shough looked for him.
Chris Olave led New Orleans with 12 targets against Cleveland and remains the receiver to start with confidence. Tyson finished next in line on Sunday despite running 16 routes. Devaughn Vele ran 44 routes and saw four targets. Tyson earned a target on nearly a third of his routes. I'd put more weight on that than on the 30 yards because Tyson can get to usable volume just by taking on more of the work Vele had Sunday.
Jordyn Tyson Week 9
- 25% snaps
- 16 routes, 5 targets, 4 rec, 30 yds, fumble
- 5.0 fantasy points
Easing him in, but he was second in targets on the Saints. Add him if he's available in your league
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 8, 2026
I'd add Tyson in all leagues. Douglas has the better case for a Week 10 start, but Tyson has room to overtake him if his route count grows against the Carolina Panthers. Three of Tyson's four catches against Cleveland came on third down, including two conversions in the fourth quarter.
Add in All Leagues
Antonio Williams Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 31% of Yahoo leagues
Williams gets the quickest turnaround of the three receivers, with the Washington Commanders visiting the New York Giants on Thursday. I'd add him in 12-team PPR leagues with three receiver slots. Washington has placed both Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown on injured reserve, and Treylon Burks (foot) was listed as a nonparticipant on Monday's injury report.
Williams caught three of six targets for 25 yards against the Los Angeles Rams. Chig Okonkwo and Van Jefferson drew seven targets each, and Jefferson caught Washington's only touchdown pass. The absences give Williams regular playing time, but Sunday showed how many of those throws can still go to other receivers and tight ends.
Williams caught five passes for 54 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. That is closer to what I'd look for from him in the rematch with the Giants. Williams caught three passes for 31 yards in their first meeting. With one touchdown through eight games, his value is easier to justify in full PPR, particularly for a manager filling a third receiver slot.
Add in 12-Team PPR Leagues With Three Receiver Slots
Caleb Douglas Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 29% of Yahoo leagues
Douglas put up the same 70 receiving yards against the Detroit Lions that he recorded against the New York Jets in Week 7. The two games looked very different. He scored twice on two catches against New York, with a 63-yarder accounting for almost all of his yardage. Against Detroit, his longest gain was 20 yards, and he still reached 70 by catching six of eight targets.
Caleb Douglas makes a first-down catch against Detroit.
— @TSN_Sports November 8, 2026
Sunday's performance carries more weight when I'm deciding who to start. Douglas led Miami in routes and targets, and his 13 PPR points came without a touchdown. Malik Willis went back to Douglas on third-and-11, and the rookie gained 12 yards to extend the drive. Those shorter completions made up the bulk of his production on a day when Miami scored nine points.
I'd claim Douglas in 12-team leagues and flex him in PPR against the Indianapolis Colts. His route lead gives him the edge over Tyson for a start this week. Tyson may get there as his playing time grows, but Douglas already has the job in Miami that I'm hoping Tyson earns in New Orleans.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
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