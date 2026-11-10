Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield in Week 10 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Matthew Stafford targeted Puka Nacua 19 times against the Washington Commanders. The Los Angeles Rams may have to redistribute those throws against the Arizona Cardinals after Nacua (knee, toe) was injured on their final offensive play.
Head coach Sean McVay said Nacua sprained his MCL and PCL, suffered turf toe, and will likely go on injured reserve. Davante Adams (hamstring) is already there.
Konata Mumpfield is my first claim in 12-team PPR leagues, with Tutu Atwell a pickup for deeper leagues. Jordan Whittington's back injury makes him the hardest of the three to justify adding before the Rams' Week 11 bye.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Jordan Whittington Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
UPDATE: Whittington has been placed on Injured Reserve with a back injury
Rostered in zero percent of Yahoo leagues
Whittington (back) has played four offensive snaps in each of the last two games. He was still limited Friday after two limited practices earlier in the week. The Rams listed him as questionable against Washington, and he played. McVay said Monday on his weekly show that injured reserve is a possibility for Whittington. He drew one target against the Los Angeles Chargers and none against Washington.
With Nacua and Cooper Kupp sidelined in Week 4 of 2024, Whittington led the team with eight targets against the Chicago Bears and caught six for 62 yards. He was on the field for 59 of 61 offensive snaps that day. This season he has two catches for 12 yards, with neither catch coming after Adams went down.
I'd leave Whittington on the wire this week, even if I roster Nacua. Atwell and Mumpfield were already playing ahead of him on offense, so a return to regular practice would only clear the first hurdle. The Chicago game is a reason to revisit him in deeper leagues if he starts playing most of the Rams' offensive snaps again.
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Tutu Atwell Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
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Atwell has drawn nine targets over the past two games after seeing none against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He turned four looks into two catches for 52 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 40-yard gain. A week later he drew five against Washington, the most among Rams wide receivers behind Nacua, but finished with two catches for 16 yards.
Tutu Atwell catches a 40-yard pass from Matthew Stafford against the Chargers.
— @NFL November 1, 2026
Stafford looked for Atwell deep twice without a completion against Washington, then found him for 12 yards on the drive that ended with Nacua's touchdown. Atwell played 35 offensive snaps to Mumpfield's 33. I'd take that recent target edge seriously in a deep league, even if the two have been close in playing time.
Atwell is a low-cost add in 14-team leagues. I'd use him as an emergency flex if I needed a receiver with a shot at a long gain against Arizona. He has seven catches in six games this season, so I'd favor a receiver with steadier volume in full PPR.
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Konata Mumpfield Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in two percent of Yahoo leagues
Mumpfield played 27 offensive snaps to Atwell's 21 against the Chargers. Against Washington, he caught both of his targets for 20 yards, converting a third-and-five and taking his other catch to the two-yard line. Atwell has drawn more targets lately, but Mumpfield has played comparable snaps and can work from the slot. That gives him a case to pick up more of the short and intermediate work if Nacua sits.
Mumpfield's best game came against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, when he caught four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. He has 69 receiving yards across his other games, including 15 in the first meeting with Arizona. I'd bid modestly even in a league that starts three receivers. A larger role is plausible, but his production hasn't been steady when he's had chances.
Matthew Stafford finds Konata Mumpfield for a 48-yard touchdown against Denver.
— @NFL September 28, 2026
I'd make the claim in 12-team PPR leagues, but I'd keep Mumpfield on the bench unless I'm short a starter. The tight ends can take some of the short throws, too. Tyler Higbee drew five targets against Washington, and Colby Parkinson caught a touchdown and drew six targets in the first Arizona game.
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