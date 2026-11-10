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Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups - Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield

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Konata Mumpfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, WR Waiver Wire Streamers

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield in Week 10 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

Matthew Stafford targeted Puka Nacua 19 times against the Washington Commanders. The Los Angeles Rams may have to redistribute those throws against the Arizona Cardinals after Nacua (knee, toe) was injured on their final offensive play.

Head coach Sean McVay said Nacua sprained his MCL and PCL, suffered turf toe, and will likely go on injured reserve. Davante Adams (hamstring) is already there.

Konata Mumpfield is my first claim in 12-team PPR leagues, with Tutu Atwell a pickup for deeper leagues. Jordan Whittington's back injury makes him the hardest of the three to justify adding before the Rams' Week 11 bye.

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Jordan Whittington Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

UPDATE: Whittington has been placed on Injured Reserve with a back injury

Rostered in zero percent of Yahoo leagues

Whittington (back) has played four offensive snaps in each of the last two games. He was still limited Friday after two limited practices earlier in the week. The Rams listed him as questionable against Washington, and he played. McVay said Monday on his weekly show that injured reserve is a possibility for Whittington. He drew one target against the Los Angeles Chargers and none against Washington.

With Nacua and Cooper Kupp sidelined in Week 4 of 2024, Whittington led the team with eight targets against the Chicago Bears and caught six for 62 yards. He was on the field for 59 of 61 offensive snaps that day. This season he has two catches for 12 yards, with neither catch coming after Adams went down.

I'd leave Whittington on the wire this week, even if I roster Nacua. Atwell and Mumpfield were already playing ahead of him on offense, so a return to regular practice would only clear the first hurdle. The Chicago game is a reason to revisit him in deeper leagues if he starts playing most of the Rams' offensive snaps again.

Leave on the Wire

 

Tutu Atwell Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in zero percent of Yahoo leagues

Atwell has drawn nine targets over the past two games after seeing none against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He turned four looks into two catches for 52 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 40-yard gain. A week later he drew five against Washington, the most among Rams wide receivers behind Nacua, but finished with two catches for 16 yards.

Stafford looked for Atwell deep twice without a completion against Washington, then found him for 12 yards on the drive that ended with Nacua's touchdown. Atwell played 35 offensive snaps to Mumpfield's 33. I'd take that recent target edge seriously in a deep league, even if the two have been close in playing time.

Atwell is a low-cost add in 14-team leagues. I'd use him as an emergency flex if I needed a receiver with a shot at a long gain against Arizona. He has seven catches in six games this season, so I'd favor a receiver with steadier volume in full PPR.

Add in 14-Team Leagues

 

Konata Mumpfield Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in two percent of Yahoo leagues

Mumpfield played 27 offensive snaps to Atwell's 21 against the Chargers. Against Washington, he caught both of his targets for 20 yards, converting a third-and-five and taking his other catch to the two-yard line. Atwell has drawn more targets lately, but Mumpfield has played comparable snaps and can work from the slot. That gives him a case to pick up more of the short and intermediate work if Nacua sits.

Mumpfield's best game came against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, when he caught four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. He has 69 receiving yards across his other games, including 15 in the first meeting with Arizona. I'd bid modestly even in a league that starts three receivers. A larger role is plausible, but his production hasn't been steady when he's had chances.

I'd make the claim in 12-team PPR leagues, but I'd keep Mumpfield on the bench unless I'm short a starter. The tight ends can take some of the short throws, too. Tyler Higbee drew five targets against Washington, and Colby Parkinson caught a touchdown and drew six targets in the first Arizona game.

Add in 12-Team PPR Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield:

Tutu Atwell
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Konata Mumpfield
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