👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups - Corey Kiner, Audric Estime, Kaleb Johnson

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kaleb Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Corey Kiner, Audric Estime, Kaleb Johnson in Week 10 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

Corey Kiner and Kaleb Johnson scored their first NFL touchdowns in the same game. The injury news since then gives both a chance to lead their backfields in Week 10. Audric Estimé already had that opportunity with the New Orleans Saints and turned it into 15 carries against his former team.

Kiner is my first claim. Estimé has the best case to start immediately if the Saints keep Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) out and New England gets TreVeyon Henderson back.

Let's take a look at three top running backs to pick up ahead of Week 10!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Corey Kiner Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in four percent of Yahoo leagues

Kiner's eight carries for 55 yards against the Green Bay Packers marked his third game with at least 50 rushing yards since Week 5. He scored his first NFL touchdown and accounted for half of the New England Patriots' rushing attempts, even though he played just 16.4% of the offensive snaps. The Patriots lost Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) during the game, and he did not return after rushing six times for 32 yards and catching a 30-yard touchdown.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Stevenson is expected to miss the next few weeks with a tendon injury in his knee. Henderson (illness) missed all three practices before sitting out Week 9, and his return date is still unclear. Head coach Mike Vrabel identified pressure recognition and pass protection as areas where Kiner needs to improve.

Claim Kiner in 12-team leagues before New England faces the Detroit Lions in Munich. He's the leading candidate for early-down work if Henderson remains out. Lan Larison played more offensive snaps than Kiner against Green Bay despite getting just one carry, so I'd budget for a split on passing downs in full PPR.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Audric Estimé Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in four percent of Yahoo leagues

New Orleans claimed Estimé from Cleveland last Tuesday and gave him 15 carries against his former team five days later. He ran for 72 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown from two yards out in the fourth quarter. Alvin Kamara rushed six times for 32 yards, and quarterback Tyler Shough was the only other Saint to reach double-digit attempts.

The split matters for more than the touchdown. Estimé was already at seven carries for 41 yards by halftime, with neither team having scored a touchdown. His work held up as the game stayed close. Kamara caught three passes to Estimé's one, which is why I'd value Estimé more as an early-down flex than as a back who can make up for fewer carries with catches.

I'd add him in 12-team leagues and consider him for a Week 10 start against the Carolina Panthers if Etienne remains out. The Saints waived Kendre Miller before facing Cleveland, so there's one fewer back in the rotation that gave Estimé nearly half of the team's rushes. Etienne is still on injured reserve. If he's back against Carolina, Kamara already has the receiving work and Estimé could lose some of the carries that made him usable against Cleveland.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Kaleb Johnson Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in one percent of Yahoo leagues

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Josh Jacobs (finger) needs surgery and will miss time. Johnson took 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown against New England after Jacobs left the game. Pierre Strong Jr. also carried eight times for 22 yards, so Green Bay had a second back involved even with its starter sidelined.

MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was limited in the Packers' final two practices, entered the game questionable, and was inactive. Chris Brooks (ankle) was also limited in the final practice and listed as questionable before missing the game. LaFleur said there's a good chance Brooks returns this week, which would give Green Bay another option when it hosts the Minnesota Vikings.

I'd add Johnson in 12-team leagues now that Jacobs is expected to miss time. Johnson has a better case for the most carries than Strong, but I'd keep him on the bench if Lloyd returns. He logged just eight touches from Week 5 through Week 8 before injuries left Green Bay with a much thinner backfield.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Corey Kiner, Audric Estime, Kaleb Johnson. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Corey Kiner, Audric Estime, Kaleb Johnson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Corey Kiner, Audric Estime, Kaleb Johnson:

Corey Kiner
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaelon Black
Corey Kiner
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Corey Kiner
vs
Emmett Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Corey Kiner
vs
Seth McGowan
Corey Kiner
vs
Khalil Shakir
Corey Kiner
vs
Antonio Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Devin Singletary
Corey Kiner
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Corey Kiner
vs
Caleb Douglas
Corey Kiner
vs
Keenan Allen
Corey Kiner
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Corey Kiner
vs
Demario Douglas
Corey Kiner
vs
Tank Dell
Corey Kiner
vs
Keon Coleman
Corey Kiner
vs
Malik Washington
Corey Kiner
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Corey Kiner
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Dylan Sampson
Corey Kiner
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Corey Kiner
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Corey Kiner
vs
Samaje Perine
Corey Kiner
vs
Sione Vaki
Corey Kiner
vs
Kimani Vidal
Corey Kiner
vs
Justice Hill
Corey Kiner
vs
James Conner
Audric Estime
vs
Mike Gesicki
Audric Estime
vs
Samaje Perine
Audric Estime
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Audric Estime
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Audric Estime
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Audric Estime
vs
Mack Hollins
Audric Estime
vs
Dylan Sampson
Audric Estime
vs
Quentin Johnston
Audric Estime
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Audric Estime
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Audric Estime
vs
Devaughn Vele
Audric Estime
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Tyler Higbee
Audric Estime
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Audric Estime
vs
Pat Bryant
Audric Estime
vs
Malik Washington
Audric Estime
vs
Darren Waller
Audric Estime
vs
Keon Coleman
Audric Estime
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Audric Estime
vs
Tank Dell
Audric Estime
vs
Darnell Washington
Audric Estime
vs
Demario Douglas
Audric Estime
vs
Seth McGowan
Audric Estime
vs
Emmett Johnson
Audric Estime
vs
Kaelon Black
Audric Estime
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Audric Estime
vs
Devin Singletary
Audric Estime
vs
Sione Vaki
Audric Estime
vs
Kimani Vidal
Audric Estime
vs
Justice Hill
Audric Estime
vs
James Conner
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Kaleb Johnson
vs
James Conner

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Week 10 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Zion Williamson

Set to Suit Up on Tuesday
Jordan Goodwin

Back in Action on Tuesday
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined on Tuesday
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Kirk Cousins

Vikings Targeting Kirk Cousins Ahead of Trade Deadline
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Tyreek Hill

Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Lauri Markkanen

Listed as Questionable on Tuesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Expected to Play Tuesday
Josh Hart

Questionable for Tuesday Against Bucks
Tyler Herro

Iffy for Tuesday
Brandon Williams

Exits with Hamstring Injury
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Keegan Murray

Questionable Against Orlando
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Domantas Sabonis

Iffy for Tuesday
Keyonte George

Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
Gary Payton II

Downgraded to Out Monday
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Gui Santos

Available for Monday Versus New Orleans
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Jalen Suggs

Progressing but No Return Timeline Set
Jordan Goodwin

Sidelined Again Monday
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Cameron Johnson

Good to Go Versus Houston
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
DeMar DeRozan

Set to Suit Up Monday
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Christian Braun

Cleared to Play Monday
Aaron Gordon

Good to Go Against Rockets
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Jamal Murray

Upgraded to Available for Monday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Cleared to Face Houston on Monday
Cam Skattebo

Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Ladd McConkey

Considered Day-to-Day
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Sam Darnold

Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Justin Herbert

Avoids a Fractured Finger
Gardner Minshew II

Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Jake Ferguson

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Week 10 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks