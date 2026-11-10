Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Corey Kiner, Audric Estime, Kaleb Johnson in Week 10 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Corey Kiner and Kaleb Johnson scored their first NFL touchdowns in the same game. The injury news since then gives both a chance to lead their backfields in Week 10. Audric Estimé already had that opportunity with the New Orleans Saints and turned it into 15 carries against his former team.
Kiner is my first claim. Estimé has the best case to start immediately if the Saints keep Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) out and New England gets TreVeyon Henderson back.
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Corey Kiner Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in four percent of Yahoo leagues
Kiner's eight carries for 55 yards against the Green Bay Packers marked his third game with at least 50 rushing yards since Week 5. He scored his first NFL touchdown and accounted for half of the New England Patriots' rushing attempts, even though he played just 16.4% of the offensive snaps. The Patriots lost Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) during the game, and he did not return after rushing six times for 32 yards and catching a 30-yard touchdown.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Stevenson is expected to miss the next few weeks with a tendon injury in his knee. Henderson (illness) missed all three practices before sitting out Week 9, and his return date is still unclear. Head coach Mike Vrabel identified pressure recognition and pass protection as areas where Kiner needs to improve.
Claim Kiner in 12-team leagues before New England faces the Detroit Lions in Munich. He's the leading candidate for early-down work if Henderson remains out. Lan Larison played more offensive snaps than Kiner against Green Bay despite getting just one carry, so I'd budget for a split on passing downs in full PPR.
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Audric Estimé Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
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New Orleans claimed Estimé from Cleveland last Tuesday and gave him 15 carries against his former team five days later. He ran for 72 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown from two yards out in the fourth quarter. Alvin Kamara rushed six times for 32 yards, and quarterback Tyler Shough was the only other Saint to reach double-digit attempts.
Audric Estimé scores the go-ahead touchdown against Cleveland.
— @NFL November 8, 2026
The split matters for more than the touchdown. Estimé was already at seven carries for 41 yards by halftime, with neither team having scored a touchdown. His work held up as the game stayed close. Kamara caught three passes to Estimé's one, which is why I'd value Estimé more as an early-down flex than as a back who can make up for fewer carries with catches.
I'd add him in 12-team leagues and consider him for a Week 10 start against the Carolina Panthers if Etienne remains out. The Saints waived Kendre Miller before facing Cleveland, so there's one fewer back in the rotation that gave Estimé nearly half of the team's rushes. Etienne is still on injured reserve. If he's back against Carolina, Kamara already has the receiving work and Estimé could lose some of the carries that made him usable against Cleveland.
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Kaleb Johnson Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
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Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Josh Jacobs (finger) needs surgery and will miss time. Johnson took 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown against New England after Jacobs left the game. Pierre Strong Jr. also carried eight times for 22 yards, so Green Bay had a second back involved even with its starter sidelined.
MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was limited in the Packers' final two practices, entered the game questionable, and was inactive. Chris Brooks (ankle) was also limited in the final practice and listed as questionable before missing the game. LaFleur said there's a good chance Brooks returns this week, which would give Green Bay another option when it hosts the Minnesota Vikings.
Kaleb Johnson showed improvement in pass protection on Sunday (@RobDemovsky)
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 10, 2026
I'd add Johnson in 12-team leagues now that Jacobs is expected to miss time. Johnson has a better case for the most carries than Strong, but I'd keep him on the bench if Lloyd returns. He logged just eight touches from Week 5 through Week 8 before injuries left Green Bay with a much thinner backfield.
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