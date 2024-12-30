X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Waiver Wire Express - Week 18 Lightning Round Including Jalen McMillan, Khalil Herbert, Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, Marvin Mims Jr.

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Olamide Zaccheaus - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
In This Article hide
1. Week 18 Running Backs To Add
2. Week 18 Wide Receivers To Add
3. Week 18 Tight Ends To Add
4. Week 18 Quarterbacks To Add
5. Week 18 Defenses To Add
6. More Waiver Wire Analysis

We will never forget about those of you who take the fantasy season through the final week! As if fantasy football wasn't chaotic enough, this week has some teams grinding for a playoff berth/seed while others may rest starters, with contract incentives and injuries affecting individual players. Let's finish strong with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season.

This provides a quick reaction regarding fantasy-relevant players for Week 18 after the long week's action and key injuries to Chase Brown (ankle), James Conner (knee), Tyjae Spears (concussion), Aaron Jones (quad), Jerome Ford (ankle), Ameer Abdullah (foot), Kendre Miller (concussion), and Kenny Pickett (ribs). We also absorbed several pregame injuries, such as Chuba Hubbard, Tua Tagovailoa, and Anthony Richardson, to name a few.

We press on with this column being published early in the week and updating daily as the site brings loads of in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position as we stick to those rostered in roughly less than 60% of Yahoo! leagues, ranging from shallow standard options to deep PPR plays. We will stay abreast of all rest-relevant buzz, whether that is a locked-in contender (think KC, BUF, HOU, PHI) or an eliminated team not looking to risk its players.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 18 Running Backs To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Kareem Hunt
Khalil Herbert
Ameer Abdullah (monitor foot injury)
Blake Corum
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kenneth Gainwell
Raheem Blackshear
Julius Chestnut
Michael Carter
Cam Akers
Alexander Mattison (Abdullah pivot)
Trey Benson
Ray Davis
Tank Bigsby
Audric Estime
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Tyler Allgeier
Antonio Gibson
Keaton Mitchell
Craig Reynolds
Patrick Taylor Jr.
Ty Johnson
Carson Steele
Dameon Pierce
D'Onta Foreman
Jamaal Williams

 

Week 18 Wide Receivers To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Adam Thielen
Jalen McMillan
Quentin Johnston
Romeo Doubs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Marquise Brown
Wan'Dale Robinson
Brandin Cooks
Keon Coleman
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
DeMario Douglas
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jalen Tolbert
Andrei Iosivas
Tim Patrick
Jalen Nailor
Demarcus Robinson
John Metchie III
Michael Wilson
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Jalen Coker
Kayshon Boutte
David Moore
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
Alec Pierce
Tre Tucker
Justin Watson
Mack Hollins
Parker Washington
Devaughn Vele
Jamison Crowder
KaVontae Turpin
Jordan Whittington

 

Week 18 Tight Ends To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
Zach Ertz
Hunter Henry
Noah Gray
Will Dissly
Juwan Johnson
Payne Durham
Noah Fant
Tyler Conklin
Grant Calcaterra
Austin Hooper
Cade Stover

 

Week 18 Quarterbacks To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 18:

Russell Wilson
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
Michael Penix Jr.
Joe Flacco
Cooper Rush
Drew Lock
Mason Rudolph
Carson Wentz
Derek Carr (reportedly wants to return before the end of the season)

 

Week 18 Defenses To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 18:

Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
Houston Texans D/ST
Green Bay Packers D/ST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
Atlanta Falcons D/ST
Los Angeles Rams D/ST



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 18 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Waiver Wire Rankings (2024) - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Adam Thielen, Michael Carter, Khalil Herbert, Julius Chestnut, Alec Pierce
Top Week 18 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Anthony Richardson, Russell Wilson, more
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18: Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Michael Carter, Cam Akers
Week 18 Waiver Wire Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE): Free Agent Adds Include Bryce Young, Khalil Herbert, Trey Benson, Cam Akers, Jalen McMillan, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Freiermuth
Waiver Wire Express - Week 18 Lightning Round Including Jalen McMillan, Khalil Herbert, Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, Marvin Mims Jr.
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 17 (2024): Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Raheem Blackshear, Trey Benson, Tyjae Spears, Chig Okonkwo
Week 17 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 17 - Bryce Young, Ameer Abdullah, Chig Okonkwo, Tyjae Spears, Hunter Henry, more



POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Keyonte George35 mins ago

To Miss A Third Consecutive Game
John Collins43 mins ago

Out On Thursday
Onyeka Okongwu48 mins ago

Questionable For Meeting With Suns
Trae Young53 mins ago

Probable Thursday
Jaren Jackson Jr.59 mins ago

May Sit On Thursday Due To Thigh Soreness
Desmond Bane1 hour ago

Might Miss Another Game With An Ankle Issue
Ja Morant1 hour ago

Questionable For Thursday
Draymond Green1 hour ago

Iffy For Thursday's Action
Stephen Curry1 hour ago

Questionable Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk2 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek3 hours ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard3 hours ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson3 hours ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois3 hours ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry3 hours ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Khris Middleton14 hours ago

Available For Wednesday's Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo14 hours ago

Cleared For Wednesday
Damian Lillard14 hours ago

Upgraded To Available On Wednesday
Nikola Jokic15 hours ago

Unavailable On Wednesday
Miles McBride15 hours ago

Ruled Out For Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns16 hours ago

To Play On Wednesday
Andre Drummond16 hours ago

Sidelined On Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr16 hours ago

Ruled Out On Wednesday
Bub Carrington16 hours ago

Available On Wednesday
Kyle Kuzma16 hours ago

Will Play On Wednesday
Jalen Suggs16 hours ago

Out For Thursday Versus Minnesota
Zion Williamson16 hours ago

Sitting Out Versus Portland
Trent Miner17 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn17 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich17 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko17 hours ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Elias Pettersson17 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin17 hours ago

Out Wednesday
Aaron Ekblad17 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Davis Thompson18 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA18 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk18 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel18 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman18 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA18 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley18 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL19 hours ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.19 hours ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers20 hours ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett20 hours ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith22 hours ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts22 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole23 hours ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers23 hours ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala23 hours ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap24 hours ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim1 day ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Hideki Matsuyama1 day ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord2 days ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller2 days ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Sepp Straka2 days ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open
Michael Thorbjornsen2 days ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado2 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Christian Watson3 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson
Ezekiel Elliott3 days ago

Signing With Chargers
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Kyler Murray3 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025
Brock Purdy3 days ago

Wants Contract Done Sooner Than Later
Christian McCaffrey3 days ago

"Definitely Close" To Being Fully Recovered
Jayden Daniels3 days ago

Commanders "Not Concerned" With Jayden Daniels' Leg Soreness
Amari Cooper3 days ago

Bills Hopeful Amari Cooper Will Be Available In Wild-Card Round
Chicago Bears3 days ago

Bears Seek Permission To Interview Mike McCarthy For Head-Coaching Job
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players