We will never forget about those of you who take the fantasy season through the final week! As if fantasy football wasn't chaotic enough, this week has some teams grinding for a playoff berth/seed while others may rest starters, with contract incentives and injuries affecting individual players. Let's finish strong with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season.
This provides a quick reaction regarding fantasy-relevant players for Week 18 after the long week's action and key injuries to Chase Brown (ankle), James Conner (knee), Tyjae Spears (concussion), Aaron Jones (quad), Jerome Ford (ankle), Ameer Abdullah (foot), Kendre Miller (concussion), and Kenny Pickett (ribs). We also absorbed several pregame injuries, such as Chuba Hubbard, Tua Tagovailoa, and Anthony Richardson, to name a few.
We press on with this column being published early in the week and updating daily as the site brings loads of in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position as we stick to those rostered in roughly less than 60% of Yahoo! leagues, ranging from shallow standard options to deep PPR plays. We will stay abreast of all rest-relevant buzz, whether that is a locked-in contender (think KC, BUF, HOU, PHI) or an eliminated team not looking to risk its players.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Week 18 Running Backs To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Kareem Hunt
Khalil Herbert
Ameer Abdullah (monitor foot injury)
Blake Corum
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kenneth Gainwell
Raheem Blackshear
Julius Chestnut
Michael Carter
Cam Akers
Alexander Mattison (Abdullah pivot)
Trey Benson
Ray Davis
Tank Bigsby
Audric Estime
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Tyler Allgeier
Antonio Gibson
Keaton Mitchell
Craig Reynolds
Patrick Taylor Jr.
Ty Johnson
Carson Steele
Dameon Pierce
D'Onta Foreman
Jamaal Williams
Week 18 Wide Receivers To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Adam Thielen
Jalen McMillan
Quentin Johnston
Romeo Doubs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Marquise Brown
Wan'Dale Robinson
Brandin Cooks
Keon Coleman
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
DeMario Douglas
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jalen Tolbert
Andrei Iosivas
Tim Patrick
Jalen Nailor
Demarcus Robinson
John Metchie III
Michael Wilson
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Jalen Coker
Kayshon Boutte
David Moore
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
Alec Pierce
Tre Tucker
Justin Watson
Mack Hollins
Parker Washington
Devaughn Vele
Jamison Crowder
KaVontae Turpin
Jordan Whittington
Week 18 Tight Ends To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
Zach Ertz
Hunter Henry
Noah Gray
Will Dissly
Juwan Johnson
Payne Durham
Noah Fant
Tyler Conklin
Grant Calcaterra
Austin Hooper
Cade Stover
Week 18 Quarterbacks To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 18:
Russell Wilson
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
Michael Penix Jr.
Joe Flacco
Cooper Rush
Drew Lock
Mason Rudolph
Carson Wentz
Derek Carr (reportedly wants to return before the end of the season)
Week 18 Defenses To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 18:
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
Houston Texans D/ST
Green Bay Packers D/ST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
Atlanta Falcons D/ST
Los Angeles Rams D/ST
