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Tight End (TE) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 5 (2026)

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T.J. Hockenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Matt's tight end (TE) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 5 of 2026. His TE lineups advice for Week 5 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
​Week 5 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 5 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Matchups matter, and in Week 5, they matter more than the name on the back of the jersey. That’s especially true in Week 5, where several fantasy-relevant players are walking into situations that could completely change their outlook. This is the week to trust the numbers, attack the favorable matchups, and stop letting reputation make your lineup decisions.

We’ve got quarterbacks stepping into shootout environments, tight ends seeing elite target volume, and players who have quietly become matchup-proof fantasy options. On the flip side, some of your biggest names are staring down defenses that can completely erase their production.

So, before you automatically plug in your studs, check the matchup because in fantasy football the right player in the right situation can win you a week— and the wrong matchup can sink your lineup.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

​Week 5 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Isaiah Likely - TE, New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Jameis Winston is the gift that always gives back to fantasy managers. For example, since Winston took over under center, Isaiah Likely has had a 34% target share over his last two games and has topped 25% in three of the last four contests, including 41% in Week 4. Volume leads to opportunity more often than not, and that's encouraging.

Against the Cardinals, Likely caught seven of 12 targets for 66 receiving yards, averaging 9.4 yards per reception. His 13.3 fantasy points were good enough to earn him a spot inside the top-10 for the week as he and Malik Nabers accounted for 65.5% of the Giants' targets.

Through four games, Arizona is allowing 17.6 fantasy points per game to the tight end position, the sixth-most, and allowing 62.3 receiving yards per contest. When Winston and Likely have faced two-high looks this season, Likely has seen a 36% target share. That matters because Arizona plays two-high coverage the second most at 77%.

If a TE1 is getting one of the more favorable matchups on the fantasy docket, don’t overthink it. Set it and forget it with Likely in your lineup this week.

T.J. Hockenson - TE, Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Welcome back, T.J. Hockenson, to fantasy relevance. With Justin Jefferson sidelined with an ankle injury, Hockenson appeared to be Kyler Murray's first, second, and third read this past Sunday. Hockenson ended that contest against the Dolphins hauling in all 13 of his targets for 119 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per reception.

Against the Dolphins, the 24.9 fantasy points were the benchmark for tight ends in Week 4. However, Hockenson left six more fantasy points on the field, sliding down at the 1-yard line to keep the clock running and secure a Vikings victory.

With a 35% target share last week, and assuming Jefferson is out or limited in Week 5, Hockenson is once again in a favorable position to produce for fantasy managers. Before the Saints took on Kyle Pitts Sr. and the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans allowed 20.7 fantasy points per contest (fourth-most) and 8.3 receptions, 11.3 targets, and 83.3 receiving yards per game to the position.

Sam LaPorta - TE, Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Heading into Week 5, Sam LaPorta is averaging 14.2 fantasy points per game, which puts him as the TE5 in fantasy. LaPorta has been a favorite target of Jared Goff’s this season, hauling in 22-of-32 targets for 228 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns through the first four weeks. In fact, LaPorta has been a picture of consistency, topping 14 fantasy points in three of four contests this season.

Against the Panthers, LaPorta led the Lions with a 25.5% target share, getting 13 targets and finishing with eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. It marked the first time LaPorta finished with 10-plus targets in a game since Week 15 of the 2024 season.

Arizona is allowing six targets per game to opposing tight ends, resulting in 5.3 receptions and 62.4 receiving yards per game. Put it all together, and you get 17.6 fantasy points per game, the sixth-most. Another favorable matchup for a tight end putting up numbers this season.

Week 5 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Brenton Strange - TE, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London)

You might be surprised to see Brenton Strange here after a seven-reception, 95-yard receiving performance in Week 4, but this is one of the worst fantasy matchups a tight end can face.

Over four games, only the New England Patriots allow fewer fantasy points (and no, you’re not sitting Brock Bowers) to opposing tight ends than the 6.6 per contest the Eagles have allowed. Philadelphia is allowing 3.7 receptions per game and a modest 29.7 receiving yards per game to the position.

Strange topped 10 fantasy points for the second time this season last week, following fantasy outputs of 3.7 and 6.3. Given the nature of this matchup, this risk isn't worth taking, and fantasy managers should look elsewhere for a streaming option.

Dalton Kincaid - TE, Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

This hurts. Dalton Kincaid makes the sit list for the second consecutive week. Last week, he made the list because of the matchup against the Patriots, and unfortunately that was the right call, as New England limited Kincaid to a single reception for seven yards.

This week's matchup is a little better, but it’s not great either. The Los Angeles Rams have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, allowing 7.7 per contest and limiting the position to an average of 24 receiving yards and 3.3 receptions per contest.

Buffalo knew last week's matchup wasn't favorable, and Kincaid finished with a 49% route share. It was the first time this season Kincaid's route share dipped below 64%. Expect to see that once again this week as the Bills look elsewhere for fantasy production.

Harold Fannin Jr. - TE, Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

​Someone needs to explain this to me like I am a toddler. Harold Fannin Jr. leads the NFL in separation (5.8 yards), and yet you have to scroll down to the TE15 to find him in receiving yards; at least he’s a viable fantasy option at TE11, but something feels missing.

Now, if you are expecting Deshaun Watson to find that something this week as it pertains to Fannin, you are likely going to be disappointed. Believe it or not, the Jets are one of the tougher fantasy matchups for tight ends this season. Through four contests, the Jets have allowed 4.3 receptions and 36.3 receiving yards per game.

The fantasy math is clear here as well; the eight fantasy points per game the Jets are allowing is the fifth-lowest in the league.

It may be difficult to sit Fannin this week, but better options are available with more favorable matchups. Better days are ahead; this just isn’t one of them.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Colston Loveland. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Colston Loveland.

Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tony Pollard
Dalton Kincaid
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dalton Kincaid
vs
RJ Harvey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Addison
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Carnell Tate
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Denzel Boston
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Braelon Allen
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tee Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cole Kmet
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Eli Raridon
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Hibner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
John Bates
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Nate Adkins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Adam Trautman
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Zach Ertz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Austin Hooper
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tanner Hudson
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Higbee
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
AJ Barner
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Otton
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sam Laporta
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Mayer
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Golden
Sam Laporta
vs
Bucky Irving
Sam Laporta
vs
Cam Skattebo
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Evans
Sam Laporta
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Sam Laporta
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
David Montgomery
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Monangai
Sam Laporta
vs
Justin Jefferson
Sam Laporta
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
George Pickens
Sam Laporta
vs
Garrett Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Christian Watson
Sam Laporta
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Parker Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Sam Laporta
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Sam Laporta
vs
Jameson Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
D'Andre Swift
Sam Laporta
vs
Luther Burden III
Sam Laporta
vs
Malik Nabers
Sam Laporta
vs
Darius Cooper
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Sam Laporta
vs
Greg Dulcich
Sam Laporta
vs
Evan Engram
Sam Laporta
vs
Darnell Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Gunnar Helm
Sam Laporta
vs
Colby Parkinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Dawson Knox
Sam Laporta
vs
Cole Kmet
Sam Laporta
vs
Theo Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Fant
Sam Laporta
vs
Eli Raridon
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Hibner
Sam Laporta
vs
Jonnu Smith
Sam Laporta
vs
Foster Moreau
Sam Laporta
vs
Elijah Higgins
Sam Laporta
vs
John Bates
Sam Laporta
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Sam Laporta
vs
Nate Adkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Adam Trautman
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Higbee
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dawson Knox
Colston Loveland
vs
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
vs
Theo Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Colston Loveland
vs
Woody Marks
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Devaughn Vele
Colston Loveland
vs
Braelon Allen
Colston Loveland
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
Denzel Boston
Colston Loveland
vs
Jordan Addison
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Fant
Colston Loveland
vs
Eli Raridon
Colston Loveland
vs
Matthew Hibner
Colston Loveland
vs
Jonnu Smith
Colston Loveland
vs
Foster Moreau
Colston Loveland
vs
Elijah Higgins
Colston Loveland
vs
John Bates
Colston Loveland
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Colston Loveland
vs
Nate Adkins
Colston Loveland
vs
Adam Trautman
Colston Loveland
vs
Zach Ertz
Colston Loveland
vs
Austin Hooper
Colston Loveland
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Colston Loveland
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Colston Loveland
vs
Tanner Hudson
Colston Loveland
vs
Erick All Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Luke Farrell
Colston Loveland
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Colston Loveland
vs
Johnny Mundt

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