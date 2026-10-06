Tight End (TE) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 5 (2026)

Matt's tight end (TE) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 5 of 2026. His TE lineups advice for Week 5 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Matchups matter, and in Week 5, they matter more than the name on the back of the jersey. That’s especially true in Week 5, where several fantasy-relevant players are walking into situations that could completely change their outlook. This is the week to trust the numbers, attack the favorable matchups, and stop letting reputation make your lineup decisions.
We’ve got quarterbacks stepping into shootout environments, tight ends seeing elite target volume, and players who have quietly become matchup-proof fantasy options. On the flip side, some of your biggest names are staring down defenses that can completely erase their production.
So, before you automatically plug in your studs, check the matchup because in fantasy football the right player in the right situation can win you a week— and the wrong matchup can sink your lineup.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 5 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Isaiah Likely - TE, New York Giants at Washington Commanders
Jameis Winston is the gift that always gives back to fantasy managers. For example, since Winston took over under center, Isaiah Likely has had a 34% target share over his last two games and has topped 25% in three of the last four contests, including 41% in Week 4. Volume leads to opportunity more often than not, and that's encouraging.
Against the Cardinals, Likely caught seven of 12 targets for 66 receiving yards, averaging 9.4 yards per reception. His 13.3 fantasy points were good enough to earn him a spot inside the top-10 for the week as he and Malik Nabers accounted for 65.5% of the Giants' targets.
Isaiah Likely hauls in his first TD as a Giant!
DALvsNYG on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FVcsGIrPsG
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2026
Through four games, Arizona is allowing 17.6 fantasy points per game to the tight end position, the sixth-most, and allowing 62.3 receiving yards per contest. When Winston and Likely have faced two-high looks this season, Likely has seen a 36% target share. That matters because Arizona plays two-high coverage the second most at 77%.
If a TE1 is getting one of the more favorable matchups on the fantasy docket, don’t overthink it. Set it and forget it with Likely in your lineup this week.
T.J. Hockenson - TE, Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Welcome back, T.J. Hockenson, to fantasy relevance. With Justin Jefferson sidelined with an ankle injury, Hockenson appeared to be Kyler Murray's first, second, and third read this past Sunday. Hockenson ended that contest against the Dolphins hauling in all 13 of his targets for 119 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per reception.
Against the Dolphins, the 24.9 fantasy points were the benchmark for tight ends in Week 4. However, Hockenson left six more fantasy points on the field, sliding down at the 1-yard line to keep the clock running and secure a Vikings victory.
With a 35% target share last week, and assuming Jefferson is out or limited in Week 5, Hockenson is once again in a favorable position to produce for fantasy managers. Before the Saints took on Kyle Pitts Sr. and the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans allowed 20.7 fantasy points per contest (fourth-most) and 8.3 receptions, 11.3 targets, and 83.3 receiving yards per game to the position.
Sam LaPorta - TE, Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
Heading into Week 5, Sam LaPorta is averaging 14.2 fantasy points per game, which puts him as the TE5 in fantasy. LaPorta has been a favorite target of Jared Goff’s this season, hauling in 22-of-32 targets for 228 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns through the first four weeks. In fact, LaPorta has been a picture of consistency, topping 14 fantasy points in three of four contests this season.
JG ➡️ LaPorta for the score! https://t.co/hjnGmSogmH
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 5, 2026
Against the Panthers, LaPorta led the Lions with a 25.5% target share, getting 13 targets and finishing with eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. It marked the first time LaPorta finished with 10-plus targets in a game since Week 15 of the 2024 season.
Arizona is allowing six targets per game to opposing tight ends, resulting in 5.3 receptions and 62.4 receiving yards per game. Put it all together, and you get 17.6 fantasy points per game, the sixth-most. Another favorable matchup for a tight end putting up numbers this season.
Week 5 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Brenton Strange - TE, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London)
You might be surprised to see Brenton Strange here after a seven-reception, 95-yard receiving performance in Week 4, but this is one of the worst fantasy matchups a tight end can face.
Over four games, only the New England Patriots allow fewer fantasy points (and no, you’re not sitting Brock Bowers) to opposing tight ends than the 6.6 per contest the Eagles have allowed. Philadelphia is allowing 3.7 receptions per game and a modest 29.7 receiving yards per game to the position.
Strange topped 10 fantasy points for the second time this season last week, following fantasy outputs of 3.7 and 6.3. Given the nature of this matchup, this risk isn't worth taking, and fantasy managers should look elsewhere for a streaming option.
Dalton Kincaid - TE, Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
This hurts. Dalton Kincaid makes the sit list for the second consecutive week. Last week, he made the list because of the matchup against the Patriots, and unfortunately that was the right call, as New England limited Kincaid to a single reception for seven yards.
This week's matchup is a little better, but it’s not great either. The Los Angeles Rams have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, allowing 7.7 per contest and limiting the position to an average of 24 receiving yards and 3.3 receptions per contest.
Buffalo knew last week's matchup wasn't favorable, and Kincaid finished with a 49% route share. It was the first time this season Kincaid's route share dipped below 64%. Expect to see that once again this week as the Bills look elsewhere for fantasy production.
Harold Fannin Jr. - TE, Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
Someone needs to explain this to me like I am a toddler. Harold Fannin Jr. leads the NFL in separation (5.8 yards), and yet you have to scroll down to the TE15 to find him in receiving yards; at least he’s a viable fantasy option at TE11, but something feels missing.
Harold Fannin Jr. extends the Cleveland lead!
@PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/b6IlHD2ID2
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
Now, if you are expecting Deshaun Watson to find that something this week as it pertains to Fannin, you are likely going to be disappointed. Believe it or not, the Jets are one of the tougher fantasy matchups for tight ends this season. Through four contests, the Jets have allowed 4.3 receptions and 36.3 receiving yards per game.
The fantasy math is clear here as well; the eight fantasy points per game the Jets are allowing is the fifth-lowest in the league.
It may be difficult to sit Fannin this week, but better options are available with more favorable matchups. Better days are ahead; this just isn’t one of them.
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Colston Loveland. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Colston Loveland.
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