November 8, 2026

The fantasy hockey Cut List for Week 7 of 2026. Andy analyzes potential fantasy hockey busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Hey RotoBallers! With another week of NHL action behind us, it's time to turn to the waiver wire. However, while it's always exciting to discuss potential breakout candidates for every add, there is a drop.

In this week's piece, we will look at two forwards who are still widely rostered but have struggled in the opening month, and two defenders, including one who is no longer on his team's PP1.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Also, use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and get access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Note: All statistics referenced are updated as of Saturday, November 7 AM. Let's dive in!

Forwards on the Hot Seat

Note: Similar to targeting players on the waiver wire, it is crucial to understand your league scoring before making any cut decision. If a player is in a cold scoring slump but still producing in other categories in your format (like faceoffs, hits, blocks), managers should think twice before cutting ties.

Timo Meier, LW/RW, New Jersey Devils

Rostered - 72%

Timo Meier had a modest start to the season, tallying four points (one goal), but has fallen into an even longer slump, putting him in the hot seat. Entering Saturday, Meier has tallied just one point over his last eight games, with no goals. During this stretch, the winger has tacked 16 hits, five blocked shots, and a solid 27 shots on goal, which has raised his nightly floor, but his lack of scoring is alarming.

Meier's roster rate has already begun to drop as he sits just above the 70% mark heading into Week 7. Should managers follow these trends and cut ties?

Currently, Meier is averaging 16:19 TOI/G, which is concerning, as the 30-year-old averaged 18:31 TOI/G during the 2025 campaign. More concerning, however, has been Meier's usage on the power play.

He is currently on New Jersey's second power-play unit (but on the first line in 5-on-5 play). He is averaging 1:43 PPTOI/G, which is on pace to be the lowest mark since his 2017 rookie season. Over his last eight games, his usage has dropped even further, as shown below.

First 8 Games Last 8 Games 1:56 1:29

While it's only a near 30-second drop, given his scoring slump, lower time on the man-advantage will not make it easier for him to snap the skid.

Even though Meier may seem to be in free-fall, managers should put him on the hot seat but not send him to the waiver wire. Per MoneyPuck, Meier has generated 5.2 xGoals, suggesting he has gotten extremely unlucky in the offensive zone. He has also generated a sharp 59% Corsi% and a 55.5% On-Ice xGoals%, five points higher than his favorable On-Ice Goals%.

Meier still sees top-line minutes in even strength, and if he can snap this goal-scoring drought (-4 Goals Above Shooting Talent), he will have more opportunities on the man advantage.

In formats where managers receive minimal scoring bonuses for hits, shots, and blocks, it can cut him, but most standard leagues should hold firm.

Verdict: Despite the slide, his underlying metrics remain strong. Even when he isn't scoring, he is averaging 3.6 shots on goal per game and will add another 125+ hits by the end of the season. He is only worth cutting in shallow 10-team formats that do not reward shots or hits.

Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

Rostered - 55%

Another forward whose fantasy stock has dropped considerably is Columbus' Adam Fantilli. Fresh off a massive six-year contract in September, the face of the Columbus offense has failed to live up to his hefty salary.

Across 15 games, the former third overall pick has scored just four goals (six points) with 45 shots on goal, 33 hits and 13 blocked shots. In comparison, Fantilli tallied 59 points in 82 games and has scored at least 24 goals in each of his last two seasons.

While his team context has not improved his opportunities, Fantilli is becoming a non-factor for most managers in standard leagues.

He currently skates on the team's second forward line (with Connor Garland and Valeri Nichushkin) but is seeing time on the top power-play unit. Fantilli spent the bulk of the early season on the top unit with Matthew Knies and Kent Johnson but has since moved to the second line, with Sean Monahan taking his spot at C1.

Looking deeper at his profile, Fantilli has generated 55% Corsi% and 53% On-Ice xGoals%, a slight drop from his 2025 marks but nothing major (57% Corsi% and 58.2% On-Ice xGoals%). However, his team context has greatly limited his opportunities, as Columbus sits 22nd in xGoals% and 19th in xGoals For Per 60 minutes per MoneyPuck.com.

Verdict: Like Meier, he contributes a solid amount of hits, shots, and blocks to provide value nightly, but his team context is far worse than Meier's, which raises some red flags. In addition, his drop-off to the second line is concerning and further lowers his profile. His PP1 time makes him a firm hold in 12+ teams, but anything shallower, managers can likely find a more stable replacement.

Other Names:

Tom Wilson, WSH (still a top option if looking for hits but has begun to lose his scoring touch)

Matthew Knies, CBJ (still seeing top minutes but has not scored a goal in his last 14 games)

Alex Ovechkin, WSH (averaging 13:49 TOI/G, only one goal over his last 15 contests)

Defensemen on the Hot Seat

Vladislav Gavrikov, D, New York Rangers

Rostered - 35%



The first defender we will spotlight can be cut in favor of a streaming option. Gavrikov enjoyed a hot start to the season, which put him on the fantasy radar as he racked up 23 blocked shots with five points (one goal) over his first nine contests.

However, since then, the 30-year-old has seen his production drop considerably, tallying one point over his last seven contests with only 11 blocked shots.

Throughout his career, Gavrikov has been a solid option for blocked shots but was never the elite asset he looked like early in the season. In 2025, he blocked just 105 shots over a full 82-game season, with only 50 hits. Managers can find a far better option for blocks and hits nightly who can likely chip in more stable offensive production.

Verdict: Gavrikov greatly outperformed early in the season and can be cut in all 12-team leagues. Managers should use this spot for a more optimal streamer.

Shea Theodore, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Rostered - 85%

Despite seeing top pairing minutes on a Stanley Cup contender, Shea Theodore's fantasy value has taken a major turn. After Vegas turned to a five-man PP1 unit in 2025, the Golden Knights reverted to a traditional setup to begin 2026, with Theodore serving as the QB1.

Over the first nine games, he averaged 2:37 PPTOI/G while tallying three points (one goal) with 19 shots on goal and 12 blocked shots. This production was not overly impressive, but it was enough to keep him locked into lineup spots in standard leagues.

However, the Golden Knights have since turned to Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner to cover the point on the top 5-on-4 unit. As a result, Theodore has averaged only 0:52 PPTOI/G but has continued to log two shots on goal per game with 11 blocked shots.

With a limited role on the power play, his ceiling is significantly lower. If you're looking for offense, Theodore will need to be uber-efficient on his 5-on-5 ice time, which is a bet most fantasy managers should not want to make. In addition, unlike most top pairing defenders who can rely on volume to bring them 100+ hits and 100+ blocks, Theodore has totaled just 17 hits over his last four seasons and averaged 67.5 blocks per season (on a 50.5-game sample given his injury history).

Verdict: Managers in standard point leagues can cut Theodore with confidence ahead of Week 7. Without the offensive upside, Theodore will be an afterthought on most nights given his lower production in hits and blocks. Those in 12-team category leagues can likely also consider cutting ties if a viable PP1 replacement is on waivers who can also chip in more banger stats.

Other Names:

Bowen Byram, CHI (Shifted to IR, had only one point over his first six games. Sees top minutes but team context limits upside)

Goalies on the Hot Seat

Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets

Rostered - 50%

Jet Greaves was featured in an earlier edition back in October, and my suggestion was to check back once the calendar turns to November. Unfortunately, it has not gotten any better, and frankly, his outlook is somehow even worse.

Greaves was a top-tier mid-round breakout pick in the draft but has fallen well short of that title. Through nine starts, the 25-year-old has posted a 2-6 record with an .880% SV% and a 3.35 GAA. Last winter, Greaves posted a 2.60 GAA with a .908% SV%.

He was even sharper in the second half, posting a 2.44 GAA with a .909% SV% (his last 25 games).

However, after being projected to take on most starts in Columbus, Greaves has ceded work to veteran Cam Talbot. Since October 20 (eight possible games), Greaves has appeared in just four games while posting a 4.31 GAA and an .848% SV%. In comparison, Talbot has gone 4-0 in his last four outings with an outstanding .940% SV%.

Greaves is a timeshare with a 39-year-old netminder and is performing well below expectations (-1.6 Goals Saved Above Expected).

Verdict: Greaves is unplayable in points leagues that punish goals against and is drastically impacting ratios in category formats (and not in a good way). He is also playing in front of one of the worst teams in the sport (14th-most Expected Goals Allowed Per 60, 11th-lowest xGoals%).

Brandon Bussi, Carolina Hurricanes

Rostered - 65%

Another goalie expected to lead his crease at the start of the season was Brandon Bussi. However, like Greaves, Bussi has not only underperformed but has also given up most starts to Pyotr Kochetkov.

The second-year netminder has appeared in seven games this season and posted a rough .869% SV% with a 3.23 GAA. In his debut campaign, Bussi posted a much lower 2.47 GAA with an .894% SV%. While much of his first-half play skewed his stats, his second-half decline signaled what could come in 2026.

Over his last 10 games in 2025, Bussi posted an .870% SV% and a 2.99 GAA compared to the .902% SV% and 2.29 GAA he held over the first 29 games. He hasn't been able to snap out of this skid, and his playing time has taken a major hit.

Since October 22 (seven possible games), Bussi has started just two, while Kochetkov has started five. Given his declining ratios, poor underlying metrics (-4.2 Goals Saved Above Expected), and massive drop in playing time, Bussi is a safe cut in standard leagues.

Verdict: While his team context may encourage managers to hold him, his drop in opportunities and rough ratios make him a safe cut in all 12-team leagues like Greaves.

Other Names:

Sergei Bobrovsky, TOR (2-5-1 over his last eight games with a .874% SV%, only allowed fewer than three goals in one of these outings)

Lukas Dostal, ANA (1-2-1 over his last five games with a .837% SV%)