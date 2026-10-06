Should I pickup Tyreek Hill or Joe Mixon as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.
It's finally that time of year when we see interesting veteran players who have some tread left on their tires but weren't on a team to start the season signing with new teams. In recent days, the most interesting veterans in this vein have been running back Joe Mixon and the still unsigned wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Mixon recently visited with the Seahawks after they brought him in for a workout. He could have helped add depth to a backfield that just lost its starter, rookie Jadarian Price (chest), to an injury that landed him on injured reserve. Hill has been linked to numerous teams, but the most prominent name to emerge has been the Kansas City Chiefs.
They entered this season without a lot of talent at WR, and just lost one of their starting wideouts, Tyquan Thornton (ankle), to a nasty ankle dislocation. So should you pick up Mixon or Hill on waivers? Which one has more potential in fantasy football?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Both Hill and Mixon have dealt with serious injuries through the past year. Hill suffered a massive knee injury in Week 4 after getting off to a good start to the season. He claimed in an interview that doctors said he may never walk again, but that seems unlikely, considering he had access to world-class medical care.
In an offseason video, he was running sprints in his backyard, but the affected leg showed significant atrophy due to lack of use while recovering from the injury. He's been building up strength in that leg again. There's likely an elevated risk of re-injury, but he's nearing the end of his career anyway, as he's 31 years old.
He tore multiple ligaments in his left knee, and we might never know the true extent of the damage he suffered. NFL players dealing with such injuries are often never the same upon their return. Youth is not on Hill's side, and the examples we have of returns from such injuries indicate that's a bad thing.
Running back Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in college and became one of the best running backs in the NFL. Hill is much older than Chubb was, though. That's not a completely valid direct comparison, but you get the idea.
Tyreek Hill appears to be getting closer. The quick twitch might be coming back for him. https://t.co/l9KL821alG
— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 2, 2026
Offseason workout videos don't tell the whole story, but for the price of not having to give up one of your good players, he's worth picking up. Spending a bit of FAAB or a decently high waiver claim to grab him isn't a bad idea.
Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Reports last season indicated that Mixon had confided in those close to him that he would never play football again due to the foot injury that kept him out for the entire 2025 NFL season. He was inefficient in his last season playing for the Houston Texans, but was a good fantasy football player due to his high volume.
So it was surprising to many to see Mixon working out with the Seahawks this season. They have a clear need at RB considering the injury to Price, but it was unclear if the former Texan would challenge for the lead role or play as a backup.
I love Mike Macdonald's answer to why the Hawks brought in Joe Mixon https://t.co/31MuaXkfvi
— Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) October 6, 2026
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald wasn't interested in giving the media detailed information on how their newly signed RBs will be used. RB Emanuel Wilson had a big fantasy day in Week 4, racking up 27 PPR fantasy points, but he's only averaged just under 3.6 yards per carry this season.
Seattle ultimately didn't sign Mixon, so we were all bamboozled. Mixon is still not worth picking up in fantasy leagues. It remains to be seen whether other teams express interest in him, but the Seahawks opted not to sign Mixon after a physical. His injured foot may be the reason
Should I Pickup Tyreek Hill or Joe Mixon For Fantasy Football?
Veterans who can join a team and immediately start producing should be priority pickups off the waiver wire. Even if they've both dealt with major injuries in recent times, they don't have to be at 100 percent to be at least startable in fantasy football.
Depending on where Hill lands, he could get a prominent role in the offense immediately. There are several teams desperately in need of more WR talent, most notably Hill's former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. If he lands there, he becomes a WR3/flex right away with upside for more as he recovers.
Tyreek Hill. 80 yards for a TD!
📺: #JAXvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge https://t.co/fNSbBgqRVI
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
Hill should be a priority waiver pickup. Even if you only get a few good games out of him, he's worth stashing on your rosters to start in deeper leagues or have as injury insurance or bye week fill-in for some of your other wideouts.
Mixon should remain as a free agent in redraft fantasy football leagues. Despite his visit with the Seahawks, it still seems unlikely he'll play in significant regular season action again.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Joe Mixon, Tyreek Hill. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Joe Mixon, Tyreek Hill:
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