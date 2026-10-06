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Should I Pickup Tyreek Hill or Joe Mixon? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5

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Tyreek Hill - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Should I pickup Tyreek Hill or Joe Mixon as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

In This Article hide
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Should I Pickup Tyreek Hill or Joe Mixon For Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

It's finally that time of year when we see interesting veteran players who have some tread left on their tires but weren't on a team to start the season signing with new teams. In recent days, the most interesting veterans in this vein have been running back Joe Mixon and the still unsigned wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Mixon recently visited with the Seahawks after they brought him in for a workout. He could have helped add depth to a backfield that just lost its starter, rookie Jadarian Price (chest), to an injury that landed him on injured reserve. Hill has been linked to numerous teams, but the most prominent name to emerge has been the Kansas City Chiefs.

They entered this season without a lot of talent at WR, and just lost one of their starting wideouts, Tyquan Thornton (ankle), to a nasty ankle dislocation. So should you pick up Mixon or Hill on waivers? Which one has more potential in fantasy football?

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Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Both Hill and Mixon have dealt with serious injuries through the past year. Hill suffered a massive knee injury in Week 4 after getting off to a good start to the season. He claimed in an interview that doctors said he may never walk again, but that seems unlikely, considering he had access to world-class medical care.

In an offseason video, he was running sprints in his backyard, but the affected leg showed significant atrophy due to lack of use while recovering from the injury. He's been building up strength in that leg again. There's likely an elevated risk of re-injury, but he's nearing the end of his career anyway, as he's 31 years old.

He tore multiple ligaments in his left knee, and we might never know the true extent of the damage he suffered. NFL players dealing with such injuries are often never the same upon their return. Youth is not on Hill's side, and the examples we have of returns from such injuries indicate that's a bad thing.

Running back Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in college and became one of the best running backs in the NFL. Hill is much older than Chubb was, though. That's not a completely valid direct comparison, but you get the idea.

Offseason workout videos don't tell the whole story, but for the price of not having to give up one of your good players, he's worth picking up. Spending a bit of FAAB or a decently high waiver claim to grab him isn't a bad idea.

 

Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Reports last season indicated that Mixon had confided in those close to him that he would never play football again due to the foot injury that kept him out for the entire 2025 NFL season. He was inefficient in his last season playing for the Houston Texans, but was a good fantasy football player due to his high volume.

So it was surprising to many to see Mixon working out with the Seahawks this season. They have a clear need at RB considering the injury to Price, but it was unclear if the former Texan would challenge for the lead role or play as a backup.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald wasn't interested in giving the media detailed information on how their newly signed RBs will be used. RB Emanuel Wilson had a big fantasy day in Week 4, racking up 27 PPR fantasy points, but he's only averaged just under 3.6 yards per carry this season.

Seattle ultimately didn't sign Mixon, so we were all bamboozled. Mixon is still not worth picking up in fantasy leagues. It remains to be seen whether other teams express interest in him, but the Seahawks opted not to sign Mixon after a physical. His injured foot may be the reason

 

Should I Pickup Tyreek Hill or Joe Mixon For Fantasy Football?

Veterans who can join a team and immediately start producing should be priority pickups off the waiver wire. Even if they've both dealt with major injuries in recent times, they don't have to be at 100 percent to be at least startable in fantasy football.

Depending on where Hill lands, he could get a prominent role in the offense immediately. There are several teams desperately in need of more WR talent, most notably Hill's former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. If he lands there, he becomes a WR3/flex right away with upside for more as he recovers.

Hill should be a priority waiver pickup. Even if you only get a few good games out of him, he's worth stashing on your rosters to start in deeper leagues or have as injury insurance or bye week fill-in for some of your other wideouts.

Mixon should remain as a free agent in redraft fantasy football leagues. Despite his visit with the Seahawks, it still seems unlikely he'll play in significant regular season action again.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Joe Mixon, Tyreek Hill. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Joe Mixon, Tyreek Hill. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Joe Mixon, Tyreek Hill:

Joe Mixon
vs
Tyreek Hill
Joe Mixon
vs
Efton Chism III
Joe Mixon
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Darren Waller
Joe Mixon
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Treylon Burks
Joe Mixon
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Michael Mayer
Joe Mixon
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Isaiah Williams
Joe Mixon
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Kaleb Johnson
Joe Mixon
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Cody White
Joe Mixon
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Jaylin Noel
Joe Mixon
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Joe Mixon
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Najee Harris
Joe Mixon
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Seth McGowan
Joe Mixon
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MarShawn Lloyd
Joe Mixon
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Jaydon Blue
Joe Mixon
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Pat Freiermuth
Joe Mixon
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Josh Cameron
Joe Mixon
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Ted Hurst
Joe Mixon
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Jacoby Brissett
Joe Mixon
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Mitch Tinsley
Joe Mixon
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Kirk Cousins
Joe Mixon
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Dameon Pierce
Joe Mixon
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Sam Darnold
Joe Mixon
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Jauan Jennings
Joe Mixon
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C.J. Stroud
Joe Mixon
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Darius Cooper
Joe Mixon
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Kyler Murray
Joe Mixon
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Jaylen Wright
Joe Mixon
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Aaron Rodgers
Joe Mixon
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Roman Wilson
Joe Mixon
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Deshaun Watson
Joe Mixon
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Malachi Fields
Joe Mixon
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Malik Willis
Joe Mixon
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Antonio Williams
Joe Mixon
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Geno Smith
Joe Mixon
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Kalif Raymond
Joe Mixon
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Alvin Kamara
Joe Mixon
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Emanuel Wilson
Joe Mixon
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Ollie Gordon II
Joe Mixon
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Will Shipley
Joe Mixon
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Zach Charbonnet
Joe Mixon
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Keaton Mitchell
Joe Mixon
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Emmett Johnson
Joe Mixon
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Kaelon Black
Joe Mixon
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Tyler Allgeier
Joe Mixon
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Mike Washington Jr.
Joe Mixon
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Kendre Miller
Joe Mixon
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Joe Mixon
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Brian Robinson
Joe Mixon
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Austin Ekeler
Tyreek Hill
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Darren Waller
Tyreek Hill
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Joe Mixon
Tyreek Hill
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Michael Mayer
Tyreek Hill
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Efton Chism III
Tyreek Hill
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Kaleb Johnson
Tyreek Hill
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Treylon Burks
Tyreek Hill
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Jaylin Noel
Tyreek Hill
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Isaiah Williams
Tyreek Hill
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Najee Harris
Tyreek Hill
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Cody White
Tyreek Hill
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tyreek Hill
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Darnell Washington
Tyreek Hill
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Pat Freiermuth
Tyreek Hill
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Seth McGowan
Tyreek Hill
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Ted Hurst
Tyreek Hill
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Tyreek Hill
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Tyreek Hill
vs
Josh Cameron
Tyreek Hill
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyreek Hill
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Jauan Jennings
Tyreek Hill
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Kirk Cousins
Tyreek Hill
vs
Darius Cooper
Tyreek Hill
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Tyreek Hill
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Jaylen Wright
Tyreek Hill
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C.J. Stroud
Tyreek Hill
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Roman Wilson
Tyreek Hill
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Kyler Murray
Tyreek Hill
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Malachi Fields
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Aaron Rodgers
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Antonio Williams
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Deshaun Watson
Tyreek Hill
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Kalif Raymond
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Malik Willis
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Adonai Mitchell
Tyreek Hill
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Xavier Worthy
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Romeo Doubs
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Jordyn Tyson
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Jakobi Meyers
Tyreek Hill
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Devaughn Vele
Tyreek Hill
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Keon Coleman
Tyreek Hill
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tyreek Hill
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Tre Tucker
Tyreek Hill
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Khalil Shakir
Tyreek Hill
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tyreek Hill
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Makai Lemon
Tyreek Hill
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Malik Washington
Tyreek Hill
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Dohnte Meyers
Tyreek Hill
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Tre' Harris
Tyreek Hill
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Chris Bell

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