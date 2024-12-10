With San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey dealing with Achilles tendinitis to begin the year, Jordan Mason saw more opportunities in the running game. He was the team's top back and averaged 14.5 PPR fantasy points through the first seven weeks.
While Mason didn't see many chances once McCaffrey returned, he was set for a larger role again after the All-Pro back went down with a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. Unfortunately, the third-year running back also suffered an injury in that contest.
So, should I drop Mason in fantasy? Will he play again this season? Let's dive in and find out.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Should I Drop Jordan Mason in Fantasy Football?
After the 49ers' matchup against the Bills, Mason was set for an increased role after reports surfaced that McCaffrey would be out for the season. However, the young running back also suffered an injury during that loss. He was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain the next day and placed on injured reserve immediately.
As a result, Mason will be out a minimum of four games while he nurses that ankle injury. That means the earliest he can return to the field is Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Kyle Shanahan said that Christian McCaffrey did injure his PCL and it is a 6-week recovery. His season now looks like it’s over.
49ers RB Jordan Mason suffered an ankle injury and also is being placed on injured reserve.
Two lost RBs. pic.twitter.com/tqxjJdKKrN
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2024
Therefore, fantasy managers can safely drop Mason in all redraft formats. He will miss at least the next three weeks (Week 15 through Week 17), and most leagues only go until Week 17.
Who Should I Pickup in Week 15 Fantasy Football?
With McCaffrey and Mason both on injured reserve, Isaac Guerendo is the next man up in this backfield. Last week, Guerendo ran 15 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 26.8 PPR fantasy point day. However, the rookie is also dealing with a foot injury that could force him to miss Thursday's game against the Rams.
The 49ers start off the 4th quarter with a Isaac Guerendo TD!
📺: #CHIvsSF on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/D4PKMHxzZc
— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2024
So, fantasy managers should be looking to pick up Patrick Taylor Jr. heading into Week 15. Taylor hasn't seen many opportunities this season but has a great chance to lead this 49ers' backfield in a must-win game this week. The 26-year-old running back has only 14 carries for 50 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
There's still a chance that Guerendo will be able to suit up for this week's game against the Rams. While he did not practice on Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will see how his foot progresses over the next few days. As a result, he's worth a pickup as well if he is still available on waivers.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis