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Should I Drop Jadarian Price? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 6 (2026)

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Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

Should I drop Jadarian Price for fantasy football Week 6? Is Jadarian Price a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Jadarian Price in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) won't help fantasy lineups in Week 6. The rookie has been on injured reserve since October 3, and Thursday's matchup with Denver falls within the mandatory four-game absence.

The harder decision is whether he's worth holding until he can return. Seattle spent a first-round pick on Price, but his first three games offered only a glimpse of what his role might become.

Bye weeks are making those unused roster spots more expensive. Still, there are good reasons not to give up on Price just because he cannot contribute immediately.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Should I Drop Jadarian Price in Fantasy Football?

RotoBaller's Week 6 cut list identifies Price as an injured reserve stash in 12-team leagues. That is a sensible approach.

If you have an open IR spot, he belongs there, and managers in most 12-team or deeper formats should try to preserve his upside even without one.

Seattle placed Price on injured reserve after he aggravated a chest injury during practice ahead of Week 4. He originally hurt it against Arizona in Week 2, then appeared in Week 3.

The four-game minimum makes Week 8 his earliest possible return, although there is no confirmed date for his activation.

The 32nd overall selection in April's draft opened his career with 10 carries for 52 yards against New England and 13 carries for another 52 yards against Arizona.

His workload shrank to five attempts for 15 yards in Week 3. Across those games, Price totaled 119 rushing yards, four receptions for 21 yards and no touchdowns. He also lost two fumbles.

It was an uneven start, not proof that Seattle has abandoned him. He started all three contests, but never received more than 13 carries in a game.

There was room for his workload to grow before the injury interrupted his season.

The backs filling in have made things more interesting. Emanuel Wilson rushed 21 times for 81 yards against the Chargers in Week 4 and scored both rushing and receiving touchdowns.

He followed with 20 carries for 61 yards and another rushing touchdown in Sunday's 32-29 loss to San Francisco.

George Holani caught four passes for 24 yards against the 49ers, although both he and Wilson lost fumbles.

Neither has made the backfield an unquestioned one-man operation, but Price should not be penciled in for a featured role upon his return.

Zach Charbonnet presents another obstacle. He is practicing after tearing his ACL in January, and coach Mike Macdonald said a Week 6 return was unlikely.

Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, giving Seattle an established goal-line option whenever he is ready.

By Week 8, Price could be returning to a committee that includes Charbonnet and Wilson. His first-round draft capital matters, but it does not guarantee an immediate takeover.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

A manager who needs a running back for Week 6 should look at available players with more immediate opportunities before cutting Price.

RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings place Houston's Woody Marks and Green Bay's MarShawn Lloyd at the top of the running back list, recommending both as adds in all leagues.

Marks saw 19 touches against Tennessee after David Montgomery exited with a groin injury, so Montgomery's status matters.

Lloyd scored twice against Chicago, although Green Bay is still dividing backfield work.

Charbonnet also ranks as an add in leagues with at least 10 teams, but he is a stash rather than a reliable option for Thursday.

In eight- or 10-team leagues with short benches and no usable IR slot, dropping Price to fill an actual lineup need can make sense.

In 12-team and deeper leagues, the better move is to hold him if at all possible.

He may not return to a lead role, but that uncertainty is not a reason to give up a potential second-half contributor for another speculative bench player.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Zach Charbonnet, Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Zach Charbonnet, Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Zach Charbonnet, Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks:

Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dameon Pierce
Zach Charbonnet
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tre Tucker
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Woody Marks
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyjae Spears
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Samaje Perine
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Brian Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Emmett Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Darius Cooper
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre' Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordyn Tyson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zach Charbonnet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dameon Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell

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