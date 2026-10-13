Should I Drop Jadarian Price? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 6 (2026)

Should I drop Jadarian Price for fantasy football Week 6? Is Jadarian Price a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) won't help fantasy lineups in Week 6. The rookie has been on injured reserve since October 3, and Thursday's matchup with Denver falls within the mandatory four-game absence.
The harder decision is whether he's worth holding until he can return. Seattle spent a first-round pick on Price, but his first three games offered only a glimpse of what his role might become.
Bye weeks are making those unused roster spots more expensive. Still, there are good reasons not to give up on Price just because he cannot contribute immediately.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Should I Drop Jadarian Price in Fantasy Football?
RotoBaller's Week 6 cut list identifies Price as an injured reserve stash in 12-team leagues. That is a sensible approach.
If you have an open IR spot, he belongs there, and managers in most 12-team or deeper formats should try to preserve his upside even without one.
Seattle placed Price on injured reserve after he aggravated a chest injury during practice ahead of Week 4. He originally hurt it against Arizona in Week 2, then appeared in Week 3.
The four-game minimum makes Week 8 his earliest possible return, although there is no confirmed date for his activation.
The 32nd overall selection in April's draft opened his career with 10 carries for 52 yards against New England and 13 carries for another 52 yards against Arizona.
His workload shrank to five attempts for 15 yards in Week 3. Across those games, Price totaled 119 rushing yards, four receptions for 21 yards and no touchdowns. He also lost two fumbles.
It was an uneven start, not proof that Seattle has abandoned him. He started all three contests, but never received more than 13 carries in a game.
There was room for his workload to grow before the injury interrupted his season.
The backs filling in have made things more interesting. Emanuel Wilson rushed 21 times for 81 yards against the Chargers in Week 4 and scored both rushing and receiving touchdowns.
He followed with 20 carries for 61 yards and another rushing touchdown in Sunday's 32-29 loss to San Francisco.
Make that 2️⃣ TDs for Emanuel Wilson!
@LACvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/aZFgT0Olj9
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
George Holani caught four passes for 24 yards against the 49ers, although both he and Wilson lost fumbles.
Neither has made the backfield an unquestioned one-man operation, but Price should not be penciled in for a featured role upon his return.
Zach Charbonnet presents another obstacle. He is practicing after tearing his ACL in January, and coach Mike Macdonald said a Week 6 return was unlikely.
Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, giving Seattle an established goal-line option whenever he is ready.
By Week 8, Price could be returning to a committee that includes Charbonnet and Wilson. His first-round draft capital matters, but it does not guarantee an immediate takeover.
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
A manager who needs a running back for Week 6 should look at available players with more immediate opportunities before cutting Price.
RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings place Houston's Woody Marks and Green Bay's MarShawn Lloyd at the top of the running back list, recommending both as adds in all leagues.
Marks saw 19 touches against Tennessee after David Montgomery exited with a groin injury, so Montgomery's status matters.
Lloyd scored twice against Chicago, although Green Bay is still dividing backfield work.
Marshawn Lloyd trucks a guy on his way to the end zone 😤
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/NNcSwQfTOU
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Charbonnet also ranks as an add in leagues with at least 10 teams, but he is a stash rather than a reliable option for Thursday.
In eight- or 10-team leagues with short benches and no usable IR slot, dropping Price to fill an actual lineup need can make sense.
In 12-team and deeper leagues, the better move is to hold him if at all possible.
He may not return to a lead role, but that uncertainty is not a reason to give up a potential second-half contributor for another speculative bench player.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Zach Charbonnet, Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Zach Charbonnet, Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks:
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