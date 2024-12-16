Zach LaVine Ruled Out On Monday
3 weeks agoChicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (back) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. LaVine has been nursing a back issue for quite some time, but he was able to play through it on Friday. However, it appears to still be bothering him, so he'll sit out of Monday's contest. The absence of LaVine means that Talen Horton-Tucker, Ayo Dosunmu, and Julian Phillips could all see expanded roles. Dosunmu is the best option of the bunch and should see more scoring chances with LaVine unable to go.
Source: Eric Koreen
