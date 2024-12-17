X
2 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier carried the ball 12 times for 43 yards in Monday's 15-9 win over the Raiders. Bijan Robinson was given 22 carries, so Allgeier was spelling his backfield mate at times throughout the game and helping to kill the clock late when it seemed clear that the Falcons did not want Kirk Cousins throwing the ball if he didn't need to. It was the first time since Week 10 that the 24-year-old earned double-digit carries, but without finding paydirt, it was an unremarkable fantasy performance. Without a consistent workload or goal line role, the former fifth-round draft pick is hard to justify as even a flex option, more so now that we're in the fantasy playoffs. The Falcons get the Giants at home next Sunday and Allgeier will probably again only be used sporadically, especially given how good Robinson has looked this season.--Jarod Rupp - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN

