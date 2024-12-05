Ty Jerome Listed As Questionable On Thursday
18 hours agoCleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (illness) is in danger of missing his second straight game due to an illness for Thursday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Darius Garland may see additional playing time if Jerome cannot suit up. Craig Porter Jr. and Caris LeVert will likely also see an uptick in minutes. LeVert, who is already averaging 24.1 minutes per game, could see a significant increase in his fantasy value on Thursday.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report