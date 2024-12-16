Tony Pollard Finds End Zone In Week 15
3 weeks agoTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) led the ground game for his team in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, tallying 17 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. It was lucky for fantasy managers that Pollard was able to find the end zone, as this was his fourth time in six games that he's rushed for less than 50 yards. He also lost a fumble in the third quarter and was completely uninvolved in the passing game, failing to receive a single target. The Titans' lead back was listed as questionable going into Sunday and seemed to aggravate his ankle injury early in the game, but he was able to return. Pollard hasn't consistently provided big fantasy performances lately. Still, he's worth starting in a Week 16 divisional matchup against a Colts defense, giving up the second-most rushing yards per game this season.
Source: ESPN
