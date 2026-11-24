Sam Darnold is an Intriguing Add with Return Looming
Nov 24, 2026, 9:16 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quad/rib) is on track to suit up for the Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold has missed the last two games due to a quad injury and a cracked rib, but he was back on the practice field to begin the week. Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status in practice, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction ahead of this big divisional game. With Darnold possibly returning this week, fantasy managers in need of help at the quarterback spot should consider picking him up. The 49ers rank 22nd in the league in passing yards allowed this season. Darnold hasn't exactly been a reliable option this season, but he's worth considering as a streaming choice in a plus-matchup against the 49ers' defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Start Sam Darnold This Week?
More Recent News
Brandon Aiyuk Trending Towards Joining Commanders' Practice Squad
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 8:08 PM ETFormer San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will meet with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, and he has also talked to Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels and another Commanders player in recent days, making it more likely that Aiyuk will land on the Commanders' practice squad, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The 28-year-old former first-rounder was waived by the 49ers on Monday and cleared waivers on Tuesday, making him available to sign with any NFL team for the remainder of the 2026 season. It is unclear if other teams are interested in adding Aiyuk, but the Commanders continue to be the favorite to land him, mainly because of his previous history with Daniels in college at Arizona State. The 28-year-old might not be ready to play in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals on the road, but he may be up to speed and on the active 53-man roster for a Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. With Terry McLaurin (knee) done for the year, the Commanders would not mind having more WR depth alongside Stefon Diggs, rookie Antonio Williams, and Treylon Burks, and Aiyuk could quickly work his way into starting three-wide sets in D.C. if he is officially signed by the Commanders. In fantasy football, Aiyuk is a big question mark after missing all of last season due to multiple torn ligaments in his knee from the 2024 campaign. At the very least, Aiyuk is worth a shot on the waiver wire after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Niners in 2022 and 2023.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Ravens Cut LaJohntay Wester After Two Muffed Punts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 7:33 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens waived wide receiver/kick returner LaJohntay Wester on Tuesday after he muffed two punts in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. It was not the first time that Wester's decisions on special teams hurt the Ravens this year, and his two critical fumbles on Sunday were the final straw. The Panthers recovered Wester's first fumble and quickly turned it into a touchdown, while the Ravens recovered his second fumble at their own one-yard line. Head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that receiver Devontez Walker could be considered for the punt-returner job after the team cut Wester. Walker returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in Carolina in Week 11. Wester, a sixth-round pick in 2025 from Colorado, ranked 23rd in the NFL this year with an 8.2-yard punt return average. On offense, he caught five of six targets for 58 yards in his first NFL action in 11 games for the Ravens before being cut.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Saquon Barkley a Full Participant in Eagles Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 6:50 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, illness) upgraded to a full practice on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Barkley was a limited participant in Monday's practice with a neck injury and an illness, but his return to a full practice a day later is a good sign for his availability on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Coming off the bye in Week 10, the 29-year-old looked much healthier after previously dealing with back and hamstring issues. The three-time Pro Bowler played 64% of the offensive snaps, which was his highest snap share since Week 3, and he had a season-high 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, his fourth straight game finding the end zone as a runner. Barkley did not catch a pass for the second straight game, though. Going into Week 12 in Dallas on Thursday, Barkley should once again see the lion's share of backfield touches over backup Will Shipley, as long as he does not aggravate any of his previous injuries. His overall volume has been down in 2026 as he battles injuries, but Barkley has been efficient with his opportunities, recording 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries, adding seven catches for 41 yards in the passing game. Still, his ceiling and floor in fantasy will be lowered for the rest of the season with quarterback Joe Milton III leading Philly's offense. Barkley is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 14 fantasy RB for the holiday week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Brandon Aiyuk Scheduled to Visit Commanders on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:50 PM ETFormer San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is scheduled to visit with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, a source told Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. The Commanders are still searching for depth at the position in the wake of Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury, and Washington is seen as the favorite to land Aiyuk, who has not played since 2024 after suffering multiple torn ligaments in his knee. The 28-year-old was finally reinstated by the NFL and cleared waivers on Tuesday after being released by the 49ers on Monday. The former 25th overall pick from Arizona State in 2020 is believed to be fully healthy after his knee injury in 2024, but he will need some time to work back into football shape before becoming a realistic starting option for the Commanders for the stretch run. Aiyuk will have the opportunity to become a major part of the Commanders' passing game, and his history with quarterback Jayden Daniels from college makes him a more intriguing deep-league waiver-wire pickup going into Week 12. Before injuring his knee in 2024, Aiyuk had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 15 total touchdowns in 2022 and 2023. If he can recapture his pre-injury form, Aiyuk could end up being a nice midseason waiver-wire pickup for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Sam LaPorta Upgrades to Full Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:39 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle) was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday, according to the team. LaPorta came out of Sunday's Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury and was limited in Monday's practice. However, with a return to a full practice on Tuesday, the 25-year-old should be just fine to suit up on Thanksgiving on Thursday in a divisional clash against the Chicago Bears. He is coming off one of his better performances of the season in the 31-21 win over Tampa, catching three of his six targets for 62 yards, a week after a one-catch, 16-yard performance in Germany against the New England Patriots. In his return from a back injury last year that required surgery and limited him to nine games, LaPorta has caught 39 of his 59 targets for 477 yards (12.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns in 10 starts in 2026. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Detroit's high-scoring offense, but as long as LaPorta is active, he should remain a top-10 fantasy tight end on Thanksgiving in what could be a shootout in the first meeting of the year with Chicago. LaPorta will most likely be removed from the final Week 12 injury report on Thursday if he practices in full for a second straight day.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Detroit Lions
Dalton Kincaid Says he's "Most Likely Playing" on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:32 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb) said that he is "most likely playing" in the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. "I'll be there Thursday," Kincaid added. The 27-year-old was held out of Sunday's Week 11 win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but after two limited practices this week, Kincaid is trending towards returning on Turkey Day. He has been on the TE1/2 borderline through 11 weeks in 2026, averaging 8.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game on 32 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns in his nine games played. Injuries might be the reason why he has gone quiet over his two previous games, when he caught a total of five passes on six targets for 86 yards and no touchdowns against the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Most of Kincaid's production this year came at the start of the season, when he caught 12 of his 14 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. If Kincaid is cleared to play in Week 12 against KC, fantasy managers should consider him as more of a touchdown-dependent, high-end TE2 option in his return to action while possibly being on a limited snap count. Dawson Knox had only two grabs for 31 yards on three targets in last week's win over Miami with Kincaid sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Syracuse.com - Matt Parrino
Brandon Aiyuk Clears Waivers, Would Like to Sign "Soon"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:23 PM ETFormer San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk cleared waivers on Tuesday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Aiyuk is expected to draw interest from a few teams, including the Washington Commanders, and he would like to sign "soon." Aiyuk was reinstated by the NFL and has forced his release from the 49ers after not playing at all for them in 2025 after a season-ending knee injury in 2024. Agent Drew Rosenhaus recently said that the 28-year-old former first-rounder from Arizona State is fully healthy and recovered from multiple ligament tears in his right knee, but it remains to be seen if he can bounce back to his pre-injury form for the remainder of the 2026 season with a new organization. The Commanders are the favorites to sign Aiyuk, who has cleared up previous issues with quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two played together for the Sun Devils in college. Aiyuk had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the Bay Area in 2022 and 2023 and added 15 receiving touchdowns, so he will at least be worth a flier off the waiver wire in deeper leagues as he gets closer to signing with a new team. In Washington, Aiyuk would be working his way back to potentially serve as the WR2 alongside veteran Stefon Diggs, although the recent emergence of rookie Antonio Williams could make it difficult for Aiyuk to establish himself quickly after missing all of last season and half of 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Tyler Badie Designated to Return From Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:13 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (thumb) has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, which means he is allowed to practice this week as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Black Friday in Week 12, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Badie was at the team's practice on Tuesday, and the Broncos now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending IR. With RJ Harvey (knee) not eligible to return from IR until Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, the 26-year-old Badie could be Denver's RB2 behind rookie Jonah Coleman in Pittsburgh this Friday, with J.K. Dobbins suspended due to conduct detrimental to the team. Badie broke his thumb in the team's overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks and has not played since. In five games to begin the year before landing on IR, he had only six carries for 22 yards and six catches on seven targets for 67 yards through the air. If Badie is activated from IR this week, he will not have much standalone fantasy value as the backup to Coleman, outside of deep point-per-reception formats. Badie's best season came last year, when he had eight carries for 23 yards and 19 catches for 141 yards in 16 regular-season games for Denver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Kenneth Walker Limited in Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:01 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs listed running back Kenneth Walker (groin) as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday due to his groin injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Walker missed the last two games and Monday's practice, but his return to the field on Tuesday gives him a chance to return in Week 12 in a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Buffalo Bills. In Walker's absence during the last two games against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, rookie Emmett Johnson has gone off, handling 45 rushing attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown while adding 10 catches for 108 yards and two more scores on 11 targets as the Chiefs' lead back. Johnson's performance over the last two weeks has allowed the Chiefs to play it safe with Walker and let him fully recover, but it is unclear if Walker will return this week to take over lead-back duties against Buffalo. Even if Walker is in danger of giving up valuable touches to Johnson if he returns on Thursday, we would not suggest outright benching the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Walker has been one of the best overall RBs in the league in 2026 in his first year with the Chiefs, averaging a league-high 5.5 yards per carry for 872 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He also has 26 catches for 172 yards and an additional four receiving touchdowns. It's simple: Start Walker if he plays against Buffalo.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
J.K. Dobbins Suspended for Conduct Detrimental to the Team
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 4:51 PM ETThe Denver Broncos have suspended running back J.K. Dobbins for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 for conduct detrimental to the team, according to Cody Roark of Mile High Sports. This also helps to explain why Dobbins played just one offensive snap in Sunday's Week 11 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, while rookie Jonah Coleman had a season-high 85% snap share while carrying the ball 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He added four receptions for 18 yards. Coleman has clearly jumped Dobbins for RB1 duties in Denver, and the latter could be unhappy with his reduced role in his second season with the Broncos. The 27-year-old has not been nearly as efficient in 2026 as he was in 2025 before suffering a season-ending foot injury. In 10 games so far this season, Dobbins is averaging a mediocre 3.3 yards per carry for 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns, adding nine catches on 10 targets for 31 yards through the air. He has not eclipsed 50 yards rushing in a single game, and he has not seen double-digit rushing attempts since the win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 15. Dobbins is being dropped in many fantasy football leagues, and his suspension will lead to more trips to the waiver wire, especially with RJ Harvey (knee) potentially returning for next week's contest against the Miami Dolphins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Mile High Sports - Cody Roark
Michael Pittman Jr. Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 4:41 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was listed as a full participant in the first practice of the week on Tuesday, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Pittman was practicing in full late last week, but he was not activated from Injured Reserve for the Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Barring a setback in the next two days at practice, Pittman is fully expected to come off IR and make his return in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos on Black Friday. With Roman Wilson returning from IR last week and DK Metcalf not facing a suspension after last week's ejection, Pittman will not be a recommended streaming option as a flex play this week against a strong Broncos defense. However, the 29-year-old is stash-worthy for managers seeking WR depth for the rest of the season, as Pittman will have an opportunity to work as the No. 2 across from Metcalf once he is a full-go on game days. Pittman got off to a slow start to his Pittsburgh tenure before his foot injury, catching only seven of 12 targets for 89 yards (12.7 yards per reception) and no touchdowns. More consistency should be expected, as he will be battling with Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard for targets alongside Metcalf in a Steelers' passing offense that has underwhelmed again in 2026 under veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
J.K. Dobbins Not at Broncos Practice Tuesday
BREAKING: J.K. Dobbins was not at Broncos practice today. pic.twitter.com/RpZ1YyX6iG— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 24, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 24, 2026, 4:33 PM ET
Browns Did Not Receive Trade Calls on Shedeur Sanders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 4:32 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns received no trade calls on backup quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel before the Nov. 10 deadline, league sources told Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, and they reportedly are not interested in Daniel Jones after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts this week. A report circulated on Monday that the Minnesota Vikings offered the Browns a third-round pick for Sanders that they turned down. The report was untrue, and the Vikings instead traded a 2027 third-rounder to the Las Vegas Raiders for veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins. The 24-year-old Sanders famously slipped all the way to the fifth round in last year's NFL Draft after originally being expected to come off the board in the first round. The Colorado product was up and down in his rookie campaign, completing 56.6% of his pass attempts for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in eight games (seven starts). Sanders lost the starting QB gig to Deshaun Watson this summer, and he has made just one start so far in 2026, going 19-for-31 passing for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8. For now, Cleveland seems to like how Sanders has developed, but it is unclear if he will have a realistic shot at earning franchise QB status for the Browns. He is only stash-worthy in dynasty/keeper formats in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Green Bay Packers Defense Has Upside Against Short-Handed Rams
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 4:29 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers defense draws an intriguing matchup Wednesday against a Los Angeles offense missing several key pieces. Wide receivers Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) remain sidelined, while guard Steve Avila (hamstring) and center Coleman Shelton (hamstring) have been ruled out. Green Bay could also get a boost from Micah Parsons (knee), who is questionable but could make his season debut. Matthew Stafford has taken care of the football this season, limiting the turnover upside, but the Rams' depleted offensive line gives Green Bay a better chance to generate pressure making them a viable streaming option in standard leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Remains Out of Cowboys' Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 4:24 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Tuesday for the second straight day, according to Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website. Ferguson has missed two straight games with knee and ankle issues, and he is trending towards missing a third game in a row on Thanksgiving Day when the Cowboys take on the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles at home. Most likely, the 27-year-old will officially be ruled out for Week 12 action on Wednesday, which will open up more playing time again for Brevyn Spann-Ford at the tight end position in Dallas. In the last two games with Ferguson sidelined, Spann-Ford has caught three of his five targets for 31 yards and his first touchdown of the season. With Dallas' bye coming in Week 13, Ferguson likely will not return to the starting lineup for the Cowboys until Week 14 on Monday, Dec. 7, versus the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The former fourth-rounder from Wisconsin has arguably been quarterback Dak Prescott's fourth passing-game option in 2026, behind receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and even Ryan Flournoy. He has caught just 19 passes for 136 yards and four touchdowns in his nine games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Tommy Yarrish
MarShawn Lloyd Offers Limited Upside Wednesday Against Los Angeles
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 4:14 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd could see additional work Wednesday against Los Angeles if Josh Jacobs (finger) is unable to play, but his role would remain limited. Lloyd handled four carries for 13 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards against Minnesota before the bye. He has rushed for 162 yards on 61 carries this season while adding 16 receptions for 105 yards. Kaleb Johnson would likely remain the better bet to lead Green Bay's backfield if Jacobs sits, leaving Lloyd more dependent on passing-down work or a touchdown for fantasy production. The matchup is also difficult, with Los Angeles allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. With no teams on bye in Week 12, fantasy managers should have better starting options even if Jacobs is inactive.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Bears Coach Backs D'Andre Swift After Fumble
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 4:11 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift still has head coach Ben Johnson's trust, according to Michal Dwojak. Johnson said Swift just needs to hold on to the ball after the veteran lost his third fumble of the season in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. Swift led the backfield with 15 touches, rushing 13 times for 51 yards and catching two passes for eight yards and a touchdown. Kyle Monangai carried eight times for 18 yards in his first game back from toe and thumb injuries that cost him five games. Monangai played 23 offensive snaps to Swift's 28, and Salvon Ahmed added six carries. With 11 touchdowns this season and a role in the passing game, I'd still start Swift as an RB2 on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. Monangai had at least 10 carries in each of his first four games before the injury. That included 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when Swift also lost a fumble.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Michal Dwojak
Kaleb Johnson Has Limited Appeal Against Los Angeles
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 4:02 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could lead the backfield Wednesday against Los Angeles if Josh Jacobs (finger) is unable to play. Johnson handled 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown against New England in Week 9, then led Green Bay with 10 carries for 42 yards against Minnesota before the bye. His role in the passing game has remained limited, and MarShawn Lloyd is also expected to see touches if Jacobs is sidelined. The matchup offers little help, as Los Angeles has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Johnson would have some appeal in deeper leagues if Jacobs sits, but with no teams on bye in Week 12, most fantasy managers should have better starting options.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Ravens Set to Waive Kedon Slovis
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 3:52 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Kedon Slovis is set to go on waivers, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Baltimore signed him off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad Nov. 3 after Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) went down. Both remain on injured reserve. Slovis was the emergency third quarterback against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and has yet to appear in a game for Baltimore. Garafolo reported the Ravens would like to bring him back on their practice squad if he clears waivers. Jacoby Brissett remains the starter for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, with rookie Joe Fagnano backing him up. Zrebiec also reported that Baltimore is cutting wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, which would leave at least two openings on the 53-man roster. He suggested the 4-7 Ravens could use the final stretch to evaluate younger players, including running back Adam Randall and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt. Randall came off injured reserve last week, and Sarratt has one catch this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Tucker Kraft a Risky Starter Wednesday Against Rams
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 3:46 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has caught just two passes for 20 yards over his last two games, including a one-catch, 19-yard performance against Minnesota in Week 10. Kraft played nearly every offensive snap against the Vikings but ran routes on only 76% of Green Bay's dropbacks. The lack of receiving production is concerning heading into Wednesday's matchup against Los Angeles, which has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Kraft has recorded 37 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns through 10 games, but he has struggled to produce consistently in recent weeks. RotoBaller ranks him TE10 for Week 12, making him a starting option for managers without a stronger alternative.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller