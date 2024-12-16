Russell Wilson Posts Modest Numbers In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 128 yards and a touchdown while adding four carries for 13 yards on the ground in a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was also credited with a lost fumble on a toss dropped by running back Najee Harris. For the second consecutive week, Wilson failed to eclipse 200 passing yards without his top target George Pickens (hamstring) in the lineup. He did manage to find tight end Pat Freiermuth for a nine-yard score near the end of the second quarter but was otherwise quiet for fantasy purposes. Pittsburgh had just two offensive drives in the second half as Philadelphia dominated the time of possession and kept Wilson off the field. The 12th-year pro will hope to contribute more in a Week 16 divisional showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
Source: ESPN
