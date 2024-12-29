Robert Williams III Remains Out On Saturday
2 weeks agoPortland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. The big man is set to miss his third game in a row due to a right ankle sprain. His absence isn't going to mean a ton with Deandre Ayton and Dovonan Clingan both healthy and active for this game. The next chance for Williams to get on the court will be Monday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Clingan is likely to benefit the most on Saturday, but he hasn't done much with the extended playing time lately.
Source: Sean Highkin
