Eagles D/ST Eyes Favorable Week 17 Matchup
2 weeks agoThe Philadelphia Eagles defense/special teams will look to produce in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys after giving up a season-high 36 points in a tough loss last week. Despite the defensive struggles, the Eagles showcased their ability to force turnovers, notching two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Philadelphia is now tied for fourth in fumble recoveries, 10th in sacks, and ranks first in the league in fewest total yards allowed. A favorable matchup awaits as the Cowboys will be without star receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder), significantly reducing their offensive threat. With Dallas missing its top weapon and Philadelphia's defense excelling, fantasy managers should feel confident rolling with the Eagles D/ST at home in Week 17.
Source: RotoBaller
