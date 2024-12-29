Marvin Harrison Jr. Records 96 Receiving Yards In The Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a much-needed breakout performance in the 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Harrison Jr. finished with six catches for 96 yards. He often made big plays down the field and thrived in one-on-one matchups, becoming a nightmare for the Rams' defense. Fantasy managers would've liked to see more red zone targets for Harrison Jr., but the Cardinals' offense struggled with red zone efficiency, limiting their scoring opportunities. Harrison Jr. is looking to close out a rocky rookie season on a strong note and build momentum heading into his second year in the NFL. The Cardinals will host the San Francisco 49ers in their season finale next week.
Source: ESPN.com
