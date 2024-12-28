Mack Hollins An Unreliable Week 17 Option
2 weeks agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins won't be on the fantasy radar for his meeting with the division-rival New York Jets in Week 17. The veteran wideout has broken free for a few big plays in 2024 but has generally been an unreliable option regarding fantasy. Despite participating on the most snaps for a Bills WR, Hollins clocks in at fourth in total receptions on the squad (26) -- averaging just 1.73 catches and 21.3 yards per reception in 15 appearances. Additionally, the Jets have been one of the worst matchups for wideouts this season, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to the position (29.9). Outside of a dart-throw DFS shot, the 31-year-old holds little lineup appeal as RotoBaller's PPR WR85 in this week's rankings.
