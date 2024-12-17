Kyle Pitts Reappears For Four Catches, Mediocre Yardage In Monday's Win
2 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts recorded his first multi-catch performance since Week 10 on Monday night, catching all four of his targets for a modest 28 yards in the 15-9 win over the Raiders. On a night when Kirk Cousins completed just 11 passes, Pitts' four targets and four catches were both a team-high. It was good to see the 24-year-old involved again, although the Raiders had been poor against TEs this year and Cousins wasn't looking downfield much in this one so it's not all that surprising to see him resurface. Between Pitts disappearing from the passing attack most weeks and Cousins looking dysfunctional at quarterback over the last several games, fantasy managers vying for playoff championships will want to look elsewhere next Sunday. The Falcons take on the Giants who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to TEs on the season, and the former first-round pick figures to be a low-end TE2 in that matchup.
Source: ESPN
