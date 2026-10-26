Kyle Larson Goes from 11th to First on the Final Lap for his First Talladega Win

Oct 26, 2026, 12:31 PM ET

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron kept his car in contention throughout the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Byron started the race from 17th and, through most of the race, worked with his teammate, Kyle Larson. Together, Byron and Larson moved up through the pack and by the end of the first stage, Byron finished fifth and earned six stage points. In the second stage, Byron dropped back through most of the race and avoided the big wreck on lap 132. After the wreck, Byron stayed off pit road while others went on it, gaining track position. Byron used this track position to finish fifth at the end of the second stage and earn six more stage points. In the final stage, Byron continued to support Larson, and the two drivers eventually finished first and second, with Larson leading. They avoided another big crash on lap 183 and set themselves up for the final restart. Byron restarted on the second row and stayed inside the top five until the final lap, while Larson dropped back to 11th. Coming off the final turns, Byron was behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the win, and he had enough speed to move past Stenhouse by the checkered flag. Larson, however, mounted a very fast charge from 11th and was able to beat Byron and Stenhouse at the finish line, leaving Byron to finish in second. With his best finish of the season, Byron moves to 11th in the championship standings with two races left to go.