Carson Hocevar Looking to Go Back-to-Back at Talladega

Oct 19, 2026, 1:56 PM ET

Ryan Blaney of Team Penske finished as the runner-up in the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney was the polesitter for this race and started in first. He led the opening 44 laps until the race's first caution. Blaney lost the lead after a slow pit stop during this caution period, and then spent the rest of the first stage fighting back for positions. He ended the first stage in fourth and gained seven stage points. In the second stage, Blaney fell behind several other drivers who took two tires during the stage-break pit stop instead of four. After restarting ninth, Blaney spent the second stage regaining positions and moved up to fourth by the end of the stage. In the final stage, Blaney again had a slow pit stop to start and fell back to 15th. Blaney eventually recovered to run in the top five and then pitted for two tires during the final caution on lap 285. On the final restart, Blaney was fifth, but passed several cars on older tires and moved up to second behind Tyler Reddick. Despite his best efforts, Blaney lacked the speed to challenge Reddick and finished second. With his second-place run at Phoenix, Blaney is fifth in the standings with three races left to go in The Chase.