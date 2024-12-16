Joel Embiid To Be Re-Evaluated In One Week For Sinus Fracture
3 weeks agoPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (face) will be out for at least one week after suffering a sinus fracture against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. According to Shams Charania, the big man will be re-evaluated in one week. In the meantime, Andre Drummond will continue to get plenty of minutes at center along with Guerschon Yabusele. Especially since Adem Bona (knee) is also ruled out. Drummond currently averages 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game compared to Yabusele's 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 threes per contest.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania