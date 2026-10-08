Jazz Chisholm Jr. Expresses Desire to Stay with Yankees
Oct 8, 2026, 11:57 AM ETNew York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. expressed a desire to return to New York in free agency, saying that he had "great times as a Yankee." The 28-year-old profiles as one of the top position players in the upcoming free agent market, even after a down year in which he hit .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 41 stolen bases across 532 plate appearances. Chisholm Jr. carries significant upside, as he logged a 30-30 season with 80 RBI across 531 plate appearances with the Yankees in 2025. However, he made a few notable defensive blunders in Game 2 of the Yankees' three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series and was not in New York's starting lineup for the deciding Game 3. The lefty-swinging Chisholm Jr. has also been a significantly worse hitter against same-handed pitching in his career, posting a .227/.286/.376 slash line with a 29% strikeout rate across 814 plate appearances against lefties. If the Yankees decide to move on from Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe could be poised to take over as the team's everyday second baseman in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: SNY Yankees
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Tyler Mahle Hoping to Return to Braves in Free Agency
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:44 AM ETAtlanta Braves starting pitcher Tyler Mahle said, "It'd be crazy not to want to play here," when asked about a potential return to Atlanta during the upcoming offseason, per Jesus Cano of The Athletic. The 32-year-old is set to hit free agency this winter. Mahle began the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants and struggled, recording a 3-9 record with a 4.38 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 94 2/3 innings (18 starts). However, the veteran right-hander completely turned his season around after a midseason trade to Atlanta, logging a 1.99 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 48 strikeouts across 54 1/3 innings (nine starts). Mahle pitched well in his two postseason starts for the Braves as well, allowing just two hits and two earned runs across 13 1/3 innings. Given his strong close to the season, Mahle may be able to secure a multi-year deal in free agency.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jesus Cano
Aaron Ashby Dominates in Bulk-Relief Appearance on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:38 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby picked up his first win of the postseason on Wednesday, pitching three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his team's 3-1, series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Ashby entered the game in the fifth inning and took the Brewers through the seventh, allowing two walks but surrendering zero hits while striking out three. Ashby was extremely valuable as a bulk reliever for Milwaukee all season long, recording a 13-3 record with a 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 116 strikeouts, and four saves across 89 1/3 innings (75 games). Ashby's 10.7% walk rate was slightly elevated, but he posted excellent ground-ball (56.3%) and strikeout rates (30.3%). With the Brewers' playoff rotation looking a bit shaky behind top starters Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson, Ashby should be expected to play a key role in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Paul Goldschmidt Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 11:35 AM ETNew York Yankees impending free-agent first baseman/designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt has expressed a desire to keep playing at age 39 in 2027, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. It is unclear if the Yankees will make an effort to re-sign the former MVP and seven-time All-Star in the offseason. Goldy had a nice bounce-back campaign in 2026 in his 16th year in the big leagues after he hit just 10 homers and drove in 45 runs in 146 games in 2025 in his first year in pinstripes. In 105 regular-season games across 380 plate appearances this year, Goldschmidt hit .252/.313/.452 with a .765 OPS, 18 home runs, 52 RBI, and 44 runs scored for the Yankees. He went hitless in eight plate appearances with two walks and a run scored in four postseason games for New York this year. Goldschmidt is obviously no longer in his prime and is no longer an everyday player, but he should still attract interest across the league for his ability to hit lefties. In 183 plate appearances against southpaws in 2026, he hit .299 (47-for-157) with 11 of his 18 home runs and 24 RBI.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Bryan Baker Notches Third Postseason Save to Send Rays to ALCS
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:28 AM ETTampa Bay Rays closer Bryan Baker shut the door in his team's 4-3 win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts. Baker was a key part of Tampa Bay's three-game sweep of New York, logging saves in all three games while allowing just one baserunner to reach. The 31-year-old emerged as one of the best closers in baseball during the regular season, recording a 1.44 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 41 saves across 62 1/3 innings (65 games). Heading into the American League Championship Series, Baker's dominance at the end of games gives Tampa Bay a significant advantage if it can get an early lead on its opponents.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jakob Marsee Having UCL Repair With Internal Brace
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 11:24 AM ETMiami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee (elbow) will get a UCL repair with an internal brace of his left elbow on Monday, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. The estimated return-to-play timeline for Marsee is around six months. Marsee battled through elbow issues down the stretch in 2026 in his first full season in the majors with Miami. In his first taste of the big leagues in 2025, Marsee hit .292 (61-for-209) with five home runs, 33 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 28 runs scored in 55 games and 234 plate appearances. In 155 games and 616 plate appearances this year, Marsee slashed .231/.348/.359 with a .706 OPS, 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 23 stolen bases, and 83 runs scored for the Fish. The 25-year-old former sixth-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2022 from Central Michigan University has a very intriguing power/speed profile as an outfielder in all fantasy leagues, but his availability for Opening Day in 2027 could be in question, depending on how he fares during his rehab after going under the knife early next week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Garrett Mitchell Stars in NLDS-Clinching Game 4 Win on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:21 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell had a big game in his team's 3-1, series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday. At the plate, Mitchell went two-for-four with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. In the field, Mitchell robbed Padres third baseman Manny Machado of what would have been a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old Mitchell was finally able to stay mostly healthy in 2026, hitting .262/.354/.416 with 11 home runs, 65 RBI, 74 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases across 531 plate appearances in the regular season. He was productive in the NLDS as well, logging four hits, three runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base across 15 at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Hagen Smith Opening Game 4 of ALDS on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 11:15 AM ETChicago White Sox rookie left-hander Hagen Smith will serve as the opener in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Thursday at home against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. The 23-year-old former fifth overall pick in 2024 from the University of Arkansas made 18 appearances (only one start) in his major-league debut during the 2026 regular season, posting a nice 1.29 ERA (2.35 FIP) and 0.96 WHIP with 41 strikeouts and 16 walks in 28 innings pitched. The talented young southpaw has already thrown 6 1/3 innings in his first experience in the playoffs, too, allowing just one earned run on three hits while walking five and striking out six. He started Game 1 of the ALDS against Cleveland and threw 2 2/3 shutout innings with three walks and four strikeouts in the team's 3-0 victory before allowing a run with two walks and a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's Game 3 loss. Smith will probably have a short leash as the White Sox try to close out the best-of-five series, with right-hander Erick Fedde potentially piggybacking Smith in Chicago. In three relief appearances against the Guardians during the regular season, Smith allowed two earned runs with six walks and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
Victor Mesa Jr. Homers in ALDS-Clinching Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:14 AM ETTampa Bay Rays outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. was one of the stars of his team's 4-3 win in Game 3 of the American League Division Series over the New York Yankees, hitting a two-run home run off Yankees left-hander Max Fried. Mesa Jr.'s home run was his only hit of the night, but it gave the Rays a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning that they would ultimately never give back. Across 262 plate appearances in the regular season, Mesa Jr. hit .260/.327/.498 with 14 home runs, 34 RBI, 37 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. After starting the year in the minors, the 25-year-old has emerged as an everyday corner outfielder for Tampa Bay and provides another dynamic power/speed bat for the Rays. If Mesa Jr. can get hot, he could help power a deep postseason run.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Edwin Diaz Notches Another Save to Send Dodgers to NLCS
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 10:01 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz picked up his second save in as many nights on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in his team's 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Diaz missed most of the 2026 regular season due to elbow and neck injuries. However, he's been dominant since returning from the injured list in mid-September. Diaz allowed just two baserunners while notching nine strikeouts in his final five innings pitched of the regular season, and he's now logged low-stress saves in each of his first two appearances of the playoffs. With Diaz rounding into form, Los Angeles' bullpen looks like a major strength heading into the National League Championship Series.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Foster Griffin Strikes Out Seven in ALDS Game 3 Win on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 9:52 PM ETCleveland Guardians left-hander Foster Griffin was dominant in a bulk relief appearance in his team's 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday. Griffin followed Cleveland opener Daniel Espino and allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out seven across 2 2/3 innings of work. The 31-year-old was used exclusively as a starting pitcher during the regular season, posting a 15-6 record with a 3.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 158 strikeouts across 172 2/3 innings (31 starts) split between the Guardians and the Washington Nationals. However, Griffin struggled mightily late in the year, pitching to a 5.05 ERA in the second half and a 6.87 ERA across 18 1/3 innings in September. If Griffin can rediscover his early-season form in a bullpen role, he could help Cleveland mount a comeback in the ALDS.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jo Adell Drives in Three in ALDS Game 3 Victory on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 9:43 PM ETCleveland Guardians outfielder Jo Adell had a big night in his team's 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBI. With the game tied 1-1 in the third inning, Adell put the Guardians ahead for good with a three-run triple off of White Sox left-hander Hagen Smith. Across 660 regular-season plate appearances split between the Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels, Adell hit .240/.298/.401 with 23 home runs, 94 RBI, 70 runs scored, and five stolen bases. He was better with Cleveland than he was with Los Angeles, posting a .740 OPS across 204 trips to the plate after the Guardians acquired him at the trade deadline. Adell has notched a couple of key hits for Cleveland in the ALDS and now has four RBI across the first three games of the series.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Andy Pages Notches Key Hit to Send Dodgers Back to the NLCS
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 9:32 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages had the key hit in his team's 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday, logging a go-ahead two-run single off Braves right-hander Robert Suarez in the seventh inning. Pages finished the game with two hits and two RBI in three at-bats. The 25-year-old was a critical piece of the Dodgers lineup during the regular season, hitting .274 with 23 home runs, 85 RBI, 75 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases. However, Pages struggled mightily during the Dodgers' run to the 2025 World Series, notching just four hits in 55 postseason plate appearances. After his big night on Wednesday, Pages has already logged four hits in just 15 plate appearances in the 2026 playoffs.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Cade Smith Shuts the Door in ALDS Game 3 Victory on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 9:19 PM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Cade Smith was lights out to secure his team's 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday. Smith entered the game in the eighth inning and recorded the final six outs, logging five strikeouts without allowing a single baserunner. The 27-year-old was one of the best closers in baseball during the regular season, pitching to a 1.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 107 strikeouts and 41 saves across 74 innings (69 games). Smith has been dominant so far in the Division Series as well, as he's yet to allow a hit or a walk in his four innings of work. If Cleveland is going to mount a comeback in the series, it will likely need Smith to continue his dominance.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jose Ramirez Comes Up Clutch in ALDS Game 3 Win on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 9:11 PM ETCleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez was one of the stars of his team's 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. In five plate appearances, Ramirez recorded a double, a triple, a walk, two RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base. With Cleveland leading 5-3 in the 8th inning, it was Ramirez's two-run triple that sealed the win for the Guardians and kept the series alive to see Game 4. The 34-year-old battled through injuries and underperformance in 2026, hitting .235/.320/.368 with 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 71 runs scored, and 37 stolen bases across 544 plate appearances. Ramirez also got off to a slow start in the postseason, going hitless in his first eight trips to the plate against the White Sox. If Cleveland is going to rally all the way back from two games down in the ALDS, it will need Ramirez to stay hot in Games 4 and 5.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Robert Gasser Starting Game 4 of NLDS Against Padres
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 7, 2026, 8:08 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser will start for the Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres, according to Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert. It will be Gasser's first career postseason start after throwing 2 2/3 innings of relief in the playoffs for the Brew Crew last year. The 27-year-old southpaw went 5-5 on the season with a 3.87 ERA (4.24 FIP) and 1.19 WHIP with a career-high 103 strikeouts and 35 walks in 109 1/3 innings across 21 appearances (20 starts). The problem for Gasser is that he has not made a start in almost two weeks, so he could be a bit rusty. Manager Pat Murphy will surely have a short hook on the young left-hander as the Brewers look to close the best-of-five series out in San Diego. Gasser was outstanding down the stretch in 2026, allowing two earned runs or fewer in each of his last six starts, walking 12 and striking out 31 in 32 1/3 innings during that span. He did not face the Padres at all during the regular season, which could give him a bit of an advantage.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sophia Minnaert
Mason Miller Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 7, 2026, 8:03 PM ETThe San Diego Padres announced on Wednesday that they returned right-handed closer Mason Miller from the paternity list, taking the place on the National League Division Series roster of left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta. Miller blew a two-inning save in Game 2 of the series in Milwaukee against the Brewers and was then unavailable for the win in Game 3 at Petco Park on Tuesday night. It is great news for the Padres, who did not have left-handed high-leverage reliever Adrian Morejon on Tuesday due to a left-shoulder issue. The Padres had to go to Game 1 starter, right-hander Michael King, for the two-inning save with both Miller and Morejon unavailable. It is uncertain if Morejon will be able to pitch late in the game in another must-win contest on Wednesday in Game 4, but the Padres will at least have their stud closer back in the fold. The two-time All-Star was lights-out during the regular season, his first full season with the Friars, posting a 1.67 ERA (1.17 FIP), 0.900 WHIP, a career-high and league-high 38 saves, a career-high 129 strikeouts, and 26 walks in just 70 innings pitched. With their season on the line, expect manager Craig Stammen to be aggressive in his usage of Miller if Game 4 is close in the later innings, even though he showed command issues in the ninth on Sunday in Milwaukee.--Keith Hernandez
Source: San Diego Padres
Miguel Rojas Not Worried About Back/Hip Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 7, 2026, 12:28 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers veteran infielder Miguel Rojas (back, hip) said he felt some tightness in his left lower-back/hip area during a swing in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday against the hosting Atlanta Braves before he was pulled mid at-bat, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. However, Rojas was not concerned about his availability for the rest of the series and going forward. Rojas probably will not be in the Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 4 of the series on Wednesday at Truist Park against Braves right-hander Tyler Mahle, but it sounds like he should be available off the bench. The 37-year-old Venezuelan infielder has made two starts so far in the NLDS against the Braves and has gone 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout. He was hitless in three at-bats with a strikeout in Tuesday's Game 3 win before being replaced at second base by Tommy Edman. Rojas has mostly been a bench player for the Dodgers in his 13th year in the league (fourth with L.A.) in 2026, but he proved in last year's World Series that he is still capable of coming through in the clutch when needed. He hit .267 (60-for-225) with four homers and 23 RBI during the regular season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Riley O'Brien Looking to Add Muscle After Fading Down the Stretch
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 7, 2026, 11:57 AM ETSt. Louis Cardinals right-handed closer Riley O'Brien was a first-time All-Star in 2026 in his first full season as the team's closer, and he ended the year tied with San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller for the National League lead in saves (38) with a 4.08 ERA across a career-high 64 innings pitched. O'Brien also set a career high in appearances (66) in his first full year as a big-leaguer. He did not allow an earned run in his first 13 appearances of the year and ended the first half with a 3.43 ERA and a 7.9% walk rate in 39 1/3 frames. O'Brien had 24 saves in his first 28 opportunities. But in 27 appearances after the All-Star break, O'Brien had a 5.11 ERA in 24 2/3 innings, and his walk rate rose to 14.4% while he went 14-for-18 in save chances. Three of his blown saves in the second half came in September, and five of his losing decisions came in his final 13 outings. The 31-year-old said he experienced "fatigue" in the closing days of the season and that his legs have "been feeling heavy compared to how they felt early in the year," according to Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. As he tired, the velocity of O'Brien's pitches suffered. To be able to maintain velocity through the entire season, O'Brien said he plans to focus on putting on "as much muscle as I can."--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Daniel Guerrero
Curtis Mead the Favorite to Start at Second Base Next Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 7, 2026, 11:47 AM ETBoston Red Sox infielder Curtis Mead is considered the favorite to open next season as the team's starting second baseman, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. The Red Sox acquired Mead from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline this summer, but he ended up playing in only one game for Boston due to a fractured wrist that he suffered in his second at-bat with the team. The 25-year-old will now have all offseason to heal up, and he will enter spring training as the team's primary option at the keystone as they attempt to get back to the playoffs in 2027. The Australian native was having a breakout 2026 campaign with the Nationals before being traded to Boston, and he finished the year with a .253/.353/.498 slash line with an .851 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 49 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 285 at-bats in 88 combined games with Washington and Boston. "That would be, I would say, broadly our plan," said manager Chad Tracy when asked about second base. "He was acquired for a reason. You see the numbers that kind of project at least toward a 30-home run season. And adding that, we were really excited about that."--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Walker Buehler to Start Game 4 of NLDS Against Brewers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 7, 2026, 11:36 AM ETThe San Diego Padres announced that veteran right-hander Walker Buehler will make the start in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Petco Park against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Buehler will make his first postseason appearance this year after going 9-6 with a 4.63 ERA (4.51 FIP) and 1.35 WHIP with 131 strikeouts and 57 walks in 153 2/3 innings pitched across his 32 starts for the Padres in his first season with the team. The 32-year-old is no longer the high-end ace that he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he does have plenty of postseason experience, posting a 3.04 ERA (3.21 FIP) with 114 strikeouts and 36 walks in 94 2/3 innings pitched. Buehler's last start came on Sept. 26 against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks, when he allowed four runs (three earned) with a walk and three strikeouts in just 3 2/3 innings for a no-decision. He picked up a win in his only outing against Milwaukee in 2026, giving up just one earned run with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings at Petco Park back on Aug. 11. Buehler will most definitely be on a short leash in a must-win game for San Diego if he is not on his game early on.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Padres PR