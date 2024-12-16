Javonte Williams Has 23 Yards On Eight Touches
3 weeks agoDenver Broncos running back Javonte Williams rushed six times for 15 yards and hauled in two of three targets for eight yards in the Broncos' 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Williams followed suit in a game where the Broncos offense could only put together 193 yards of total offense. The Bronco's running backs have been by committee for most of the season, and head coach Sean Peyton doesn't want to change that strategy. The silver lining for Williams is that Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (quad) left the game in the second half. If he were to miss any time, that could make this Broncos running back room smaller with just Williams and Audric Estime. Regardless, Williams has not been a reliable running back for fantasy managers in 2024. He is a touchdown-dependent RB3 heading into Week 16 versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.
Source: ESPN
