Jamal Murray Upgraded To Available
2 weeks agoDenver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (ankle) has been upgraded to available ahead of Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is dealing with an ankle sprain, but has been able to play nearly 40 minutes in each of the last two games. It doesn't appear to be something that is going to cause Murray to miss time or impact his performance on the court. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable leaving Murray in their lineups for Saturday's game. Murray is coming off a double-double on Friday and looks to keep it going against Detroit.
Source: Denver Nuggets
