Jamal Murray Listed As Out For Sunday
3 days agoDenver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) is listed as out ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is set to miss his second game in a row due to a lingering hamstring injury. The severity of the issue is unknown, but it doesn't sound like something that is going to sideline for him long. Russell Westbrook figures to draw another start in place of Murray. Westbrook nearly notched a triple-double on Saturday and is well worth starting with extended playing time on Sunday
Source: NBA Injury Report
