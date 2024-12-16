Isaiah Davis Runs For 24 Yards In Week 15
3 weeks agoNew York Jets running back Isaiah Davis carried the ball five times for 24 yards and caught his lone target for a two-yard gain in a 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Davis saw extra work in the contest after Braelon Allen missed some time with a back injury. The injury allowed Davis to finish just six yards behind starter Breece Hall in the high-scoring win. Depending on how Allen's back injury checks out in the coming days, Davis will be worth a claim on waivers this upcoming week with the Jets preparing to host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com